BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Operation Stand Down Kentucky is a local charity that was picked by South Central Bank for this month’s 3 Degree Guarantee. $25 will go towards this charity every day that a forecast high is within 3 degrees of the actual high. This charity consists of various volunteers that are committed to ensure that the veterans of South Central Kentucky have direct access to necessary services related to medical, financial, and housing needs. They also focus on building accessible and affordable housing for veterans in the state. In addition, they provide aid with Federal Fiduciary funds when needed. This local organization is continuously working to expand across the country.

