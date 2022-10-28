Read full article on original website
Southern Kentucky Community & Technical College holds Fall Carnival
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Southern Kentucky Community & Technical College held its second annual Fall Festival in The Grove on its main campus. The event was sponsored and hosted by the Student Government Association. It raised money to help Curbside Ministries provide basic necessities for residents in need. “We’re...
Nearly $25K raised for CASA of South Central Kentucky through bourbon raffle
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - CASA of South Central Kentucky raised $24,250 during its fall bourbon raffle. CASA is a nonprofit organization that provides support, advocacy, and intervention for abused, neglected, and dependent children in SOKY foster care and family courts serving Warren, Barren, Metcalf, and Hart County. Buffalo Trace...
VIDEO: Polar Express Storytime returns to Bowling Green for the 20th year
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Polar Express Storytime at the Historic RailPark will return for its 20th year in Bowling Green beginning Dec. 5. The event will go through Dec. 15 and tickets are available for free to the community. RailPark members will be able to get advanced ticket registration starting Nov. 1 through Nov. 8.
Med Center Health hosts Heroes Festival Trunk-or-Treat
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Medical Center at Bowling Green hosted the Heroes Festival Trunk-or-Treat event for the first time since the COVID-19 Pandemic. This event allowed children to receive candy from emergency workers in the Bowling Green community while receiving an inside look at fire trucks and ambulances.
Operation Stand Down Kentucky to help veterans
Meagan Ravenscraft joins Allie to talk about the upcoming polar express Storytime. Tickets are FREE to the public. RailPark members can get tickets in advance. Best selling author David Bell is in the studio today.
Mischief and Murder tour highlights Bowling Green’s dark past
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The final Unseen Bowling Green Walking Tour took place this evening, giving local residents some background on their city’s history and a bit of a scare. The “Downtown Mischief and Murder” tour highlights several historical and paranormal aspects of downtown Bowling Green.
3 Degree Guarantee to support Operation Stand Down Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Operation Stand Down Kentucky is a local charity that was picked by South Central Bank for this month’s 3 Degree Guarantee. $25 will go towards this charity every day that a forecast high is within 3 degrees of the actual high. This charity consists of various volunteers that are committed to ensure that the veterans of South Central Kentucky have direct access to necessary services related to medical, financial, and housing needs. They also focus on building accessible and affordable housing for veterans in the state. In addition, they provide aid with Federal Fiduciary funds when needed. This local organization is continuously working to expand across the country.
Halloween on Pumpkin Alley
Student Government Association sponsors 2nd Annual Fall Carnival on WKU's Campus.
Best selling author David Bell is in the studio today
Student Government Association sponsors 2nd Annual Fall Carnival on WKU's Campus. Celebrating Halloween with trick or treating on Pumpkin Alley. Polar Express Storytime held at the Historic Rail Park Museum.
WKU’s first lady, Harriet Downing, turns 100!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-One of the first ladies of Western Kentucky University, Harriet Downing, is turning 100 years old today!. Family is celebrating her milestone at her family home. Harriet met Dero Downing, her husband who played basketball for Coach Diddle, three days after starting classes as a student at WKU...
SKYCTC invites Warren Elementary students for trick or treating event
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Students from Warren Elementary were invited to the main campus of SKYCTC for a safe and fun trick-or-treating event. The event, hosted by SKY’s Community Service Committee, saw over 370 students from Kindergarten through third grade in costume to celebrate the holiday with faculty and staff.
Halloween Trick-or-Treat times announced
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With Halloween just a day away it’s time to start planning when and where you’ll go for trick-or-treating. Below are the recommended times for the following cities on October 31:. Bowling Green: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Warren County: 4 p.m. to 7...
Barren County Judge-Executive Race: Jamie Bewley Byrd
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’re just a week away from this year’s general election. WBKO News is taking a closer look at some of the top races this year by sitting down with several candidates to get their take on some of the community’s most important issues.
Eastern Kentuckians celebrate the life of Loretta Lynn
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - On Sunday, the life of Loretta Lynn was celebrated by family, friends and fans. Many people from the region took a trip to Nashville to take part in the special day. “It was an event that was celebrating her life and the tickets sold out in...
UPDATE: Missing Glasgow teen found
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A missing teen has been located, according to the Glasgow Police Department. Police said Madison Taylor was last seen on West Leech Street on Monday around 9:30 p.m.
Burn ban lifted in Warren County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The burn ban that Warren Co. issued on October 7th has officially been lifted. Due to recent rainfall, the ban will be lifted county-wide as of Oct. 30. All citizens are still cautioned to be careful with all outdoor controlled burns.
Smiths Grove’s Pumpkin House prepares for Halloween with 50 pumpkins
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -One home in Smiths Grove has become known as the Pumpkin House. Madelene Chandler and her son, James Chandler, have had a large display of hand carved pumpkins every year for the past six years and each year the collection just keeps on growing. Some scenes...
Lady Purples volleyball rallies in the fifth to advance to the second round of KHSAA State Tournament
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green defeats Elizabethtown in a five-set thriller to advance to the Elite 8 of the state volleyball tournament. The Lady Purples took their second of only two losses on the season to the Lady Panthers back on October 10th. Bowling Green made quick of...
Ohio County Author Wins International Award
OHIO COUNTY Ky. (WBKO) - Ohio County author Laura M Austin, has won the award for Best Short Story Of The Year at the Feed My Reads Awards 2022. Laura won the award for her book The General’s Wrath And Other Short Stories. The book contains five well developed stories of varying genres. The story the book title is named for is about a young mermaid who becomes distraught and angry about the pollution in the oceans and wants to find a way to stop it.
This KY Hidden Gem Honors a Legend, Makes for Phenomenal Fall Photo Ops
As I write this, our region is in desperate need of rain and this looks like the week we'll get it. But it's hard to argue with the weather we HAVE been getting since fall announced its arrival last month. On Sunday--as beautiful a day as we may have ever...
