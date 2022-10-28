Read full article on original website
Allison Woods
3d ago
So happy they caught her and now she can't hurt anyone else. RIP Frank.
Reply(1)
24
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man convicted in 2019 DeKalb robbery that left 3 dead
A 25-year-old man accused in a 2019 deadly robbery and shootout in DeKalb County has been convicted, the district attorney’s office announced Tuesday.
fox5atlanta.com
Sheriff: Deliveryman caught smuggling razor blades, phones into DeKalb County Jail
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man caught trying to sneak a big haul of contraband into the DeKalb County Jail is now behind bars there. Officials with the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office say 59-year-old David Askew tried to sneak in the illegal goods into an inmate's cell using a fishing line and a plastic bag.
UPDATE: Suspect remains at large after SWAT standoff, 2 shot in DeKalb
Two people were shot Tuesday, prompting a SWAT team response to a residential area in DeKalb County, but the suspect rem...
2 arrested on murder, gang charges weeks after shooting at SE Atlanta apartments
Weeks after three men allegedly tried to rob a man at an apartment complex in southeast Atlanta, one of the suspects is ...
Man arrested for smuggling contraband in DeKalb County Jail with a fishing line, deputies say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office served up a Halloween “trick” in the form of an arrest after inmates tried to “treat” themselves to some illegal contraband this past weekend. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On...
YSL Member Receives Three Life Sentences After Being Named In RICO Case
The young member of Young Thug's YSL crew was convicted of multiple charges.
26-year-old Athens man arrested, faces charges in connection to double shooting: police
ATHENS, Ga. — The Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested 26-year-old Jeffery Rice in connection to a double shooting on Gaines School Road last Friday night. Officers responded to an emergency call on Oct. 21 regarding a shooting at the 100 block of Gaines School Road. The police department said they found an 18-year-old with a gunshot wound and a 19-year-old pronounced dead on scene.
fox5atlanta.com
2 men arrested after 5-year-old girl shot in northwest Atlanta
ATLANTA - Two men were arrested in connection to the shooting of 5-year-old girl earlier this month. Terry Burnett and Travis Lester, both 31, were charged with aggravated assault, third-degree child cruelty, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. In addition, Lester was charged with first-degree child cruelty and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
accesswdun.com
Flowery Branch man charged with DUI in accident that killed a high school cheerleader
A Gwinnett County student was killed in an accident where the driver has been charged with DUI. The accident happened Saturday when a Flowery Branch man hit a concrete barrier while getting on State Route 316 from the northbound lanes of Sugarloaf Parkway. Caitlyn Pollock, 16, of Buford, was one of seven people in the vehicle. Pollock died from her injuries.
fox5atlanta.com
Two arrested by SWAT, Fugitive Unit for aggravated assaults across states
ATLANTA - Atlanta police have released a video showing arrests made for two suspects wanted in two separated aggravated assaults across two states. On Oct. 20, The Atlanta Police Department's Fugitive Unit teamed up with SWAT, A.C.E and other federal partners to apprehend a suspect by the name of Syncere Friends. Friends was suspected in a case from Delaware where multiple people were shot. He was taken into custody at a home in northwest Atlanta where officers received a tip that he was staying.
fox5atlanta.com
Argument leads to gunfight at Buford Highway Mexican restaurant, police say
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - An argument at a Buford Highway restaurant ended with two people rushed to the hospital and one person detained by police, officials say. The Brookhaven Police Department has confirmed with FOX 5 that a shooting happened at around 12:15 p.m. outside the La Casa Mexican Restaurant and Lounge, which is located on the 3700 block of Buford Highway.
fox5atlanta.com
Mill Creek High School cheerleader killed in suspected DUI crash
HOSCHTON, Ga. - A 16-year-old Mill Creek High was killed in a single-vehicle accident in Gwinnett County over the weekend. A moment of silence was held at Caitlyn Pollock’s high school on Monday. "It is with deep sadness that I inform you about the tragic loss of one of...
10NEWS
High school cheerleader killed in Georgia crash, driver charged with DUI, police say
HOSCHTON, Ga. — The Mill Creek High School community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Junior cheerleader Caitlyn Pollock was killed in a single-vehicle car accident on Saturday night, the team shared on social media. Gwinnett County Police said the driver of the car, identified as...
fox5atlanta.com
Three shot, one dead in Brookhaven shooting, police say
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - The Brookhaven police said they're working to determine who was behind a shooting that killed one person and wounded two others early Sunday morning. Officers said they were responding to multiple shots fired around 3:45 a.m on North Cliff Valley Way and North Druid Hills Road. When...
fox5atlanta.com
Chamblee officer shot during police chase
A Chamblee police officer is recovering in the hospital after they were shot while chasing a stolen car involved in an armed robbery, officials say. One suspect is in the custody and another remains on the run.
wrganews.com
54-year-old Rome man arrested for Online Solicitation of a Minor
A 54-year-old Rome man was arrested by the Floyd County Police Department on Tuesday for using a computer to solicit a minor. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Rodney James Towe of a Holland Drive address contacted someone online he believed to be under 16 years old and requested the individual for sex acts and nude pictures. Towe was arrested and has been charged with felony sexually explicit conduct of a minor, obscene internet contact with a child, felony use of a computer service to solicit a child, and aggravated child molestation.
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb County Sanitation workers discover missing child
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Their job is essential. These guys get up at the crack of dawn to make sure your trash is picked up before you even wake up for the day. What three DeKalb County sanitation workers faced while on their routine run has gotten the attention of their superiors and DeKalb County officials. Now we, too, are highlighting them as Everyday Heroes!
fox5atlanta.com
Woman hospitalized after gunman shoots into Atlanta apartment, police say
ATLANTA - An Atlanta woman is recovering at a local hospital after police say a gunman fire multiple shots into her home. Officials say they were called to a shooting shortly after 2 a.m. at an apartment on the 900 block of Mayson Turner Road NW. At the scene, police...
Federal lawsuit levels new allegations against former UGA student
There are new allegations for Syed Arbab, the 25 year-old former University of Georgia student who pleaded guilty three years ago to running an illegal Ponzi scheme from a frat house in Athens. A federal lawsuit says he’s been involved in another scam, making more than $2 million in fictitious deposits from empty or underfunded bank accounts into trading accounts at two brokerages. The lawsuit says ran this scam from a federal prison in Marion Indiana, where he is serving a five-year prison sentence for his previous conviction.
‘This is what I prayed for:’ Family reacts after APD officer charged with 18-year-old’s murder
ATLANTA — The family of a teen killed by a police officer says their prayers were answered when a grand jury indicted the officer on murder charges. The officer’s attorney says he looks forward to telling a jury the teen was the aggressor that day. Atlanta Police Officer...
Comments / 21