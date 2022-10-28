ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, GA

Allison Woods
3d ago

So happy they caught her and now she can't hurt anyone else. RIP Frank.

11Alive

26-year-old Athens man arrested, faces charges in connection to double shooting: police

ATHENS, Ga. — The Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested 26-year-old Jeffery Rice in connection to a double shooting on Gaines School Road last Friday night. Officers responded to an emergency call on Oct. 21 regarding a shooting at the 100 block of Gaines School Road. The police department said they found an 18-year-old with a gunshot wound and a 19-year-old pronounced dead on scene.
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

2 men arrested after 5-year-old girl shot in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA - Two men were arrested in connection to the shooting of 5-year-old girl earlier this month. Terry Burnett and Travis Lester, both 31, were charged with aggravated assault, third-degree child cruelty, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. In addition, Lester was charged with first-degree child cruelty and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Two arrested by SWAT, Fugitive Unit for aggravated assaults across states

ATLANTA - Atlanta police have released a video showing arrests made for two suspects wanted in two separated aggravated assaults across two states. On Oct. 20, The Atlanta Police Department's Fugitive Unit teamed up with SWAT, A.C.E and other federal partners to apprehend a suspect by the name of Syncere Friends. Friends was suspected in a case from Delaware where multiple people were shot. He was taken into custody at a home in northwest Atlanta where officers received a tip that he was staying.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Argument leads to gunfight at Buford Highway Mexican restaurant, police say

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - An argument at a Buford Highway restaurant ended with two people rushed to the hospital and one person detained by police, officials say. The Brookhaven Police Department has confirmed with FOX 5 that a shooting happened at around 12:15 p.m. outside the La Casa Mexican Restaurant and Lounge, which is located on the 3700 block of Buford Highway.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Three shot, one dead in Brookhaven shooting, police say

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - The Brookhaven police said they're working to determine who was behind a shooting that killed one person and wounded two others early Sunday morning. Officers said they were responding to multiple shots fired around 3:45 a.m on North Cliff Valley Way and North Druid Hills Road. When...
BROOKHAVEN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Chamblee officer shot during police chase

A Chamblee police officer is recovering in the hospital after they were shot while chasing a stolen car involved in an armed robbery, officials say. One suspect is in the custody and another remains on the run.
CHAMBLEE, GA
wrganews.com

54-year-old Rome man arrested for Online Solicitation of a Minor

A 54-year-old Rome man was arrested by the Floyd County Police Department on Tuesday for using a computer to solicit a minor. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Rodney James Towe of a Holland Drive address contacted someone online he believed to be under 16 years old and requested the individual for sex acts and nude pictures. Towe was arrested and has been charged with felony sexually explicit conduct of a minor, obscene internet contact with a child, felony use of a computer service to solicit a child, and aggravated child molestation.
ROME, GA
fox5atlanta.com

DeKalb County Sanitation workers discover missing child

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Their job is essential. These guys get up at the crack of dawn to make sure your trash is picked up before you even wake up for the day. What three DeKalb County sanitation workers faced while on their routine run has gotten the attention of their superiors and DeKalb County officials. Now we, too, are highlighting them as Everyday Heroes!
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Federal lawsuit levels new allegations against former UGA student

There are new allegations for Syed Arbab, the 25 year-old former University of Georgia student who pleaded guilty three years ago to running an illegal Ponzi scheme from a frat house in Athens. A federal lawsuit says he’s been involved in another scam, making more than $2 million in fictitious deposits from empty or underfunded bank accounts into trading accounts at two brokerages. The lawsuit says ran this scam from a federal prison in Marion Indiana, where he is serving a five-year prison sentence for his previous conviction.
ATHENS, GA

