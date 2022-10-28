Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Woman Fatally Shot in Long Beach; Suspect in Custody
A 47-year-old man was in custody today for allegedly fatally shooting a 36-year-old woman he had been dating in Long Beach.
2urbangirls.com
Man fatally shot in Hawaiian Gardens near freeway
HAWAIIAN GARDENS, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in Hawaiian Gardens Monday evening. The shooting was reported about 7:40 p.m. in the 21900 block of Arline Avenue, near Carson Street and the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The...
2urbangirls.com
Man fatally shot on Metro train tracks
LOS ANGELES – A man in his 20s was fatally shot Monday on the Metro A (Blue) Line tracks in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area between South Los Angeles and South Gate. The shooting was reported just after 4:25 p.m. in the 8600 block of Graham Avenue, near Firestone Boulevard,...
3 teens shot, 1 fatally, following early morning fight in Palmdale parking lot
A 19-year-old was killed and two other teens were wounded when a gunmen opened fire following a fight in a Palmdale parking lot early Monday morning. The incident occurred around 12:45 a.m. in the 39700 block of 30th Street West. Deputies arrived at Marie Kerr Park and found the 19-year-old unresponsive victim down in the […]
2urbangirls.com
Man found dead in Riverside County apartment, suspect arrested
CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. – A Cathedral City man was found dead in his apartment, a suspect was arrested, and police are investigating the discovery as a homicide, authorities said Tuesday. Officers were sent to the Pickfair Apartments, in the 36700 block of Pickfair Street, about 10:25 p.m. Monday, according...
Long Beach Post
Man wounded in North Long Beach shooting, police say
A man was injured Sunday afternoon after being shot in North Long Beach, police said. The shooting took place around 12:43 p.m. in the 5500 block of Ackerfield Avenue. Officers responded to the area following reports of a possible stabbing, and upon arrival, found a man with a puncture or entry wound to his left rib area, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
foxla.com
Man shot during attempted robbery in Van Nuys
LOS ANGELES - A 40-year-old man was shot during an attempted robbery in Van Nuys overnight, authorities said. Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said the shooting was reported in the 14900 block of Marlin Place, near Kester Avenue and Vanowen Street, just after 2 a.m. Tuesday. Investigators said...
2urbangirls.com
Woman reported missing in South LA
LOS ANGELES – Authorities sought the public’s help Monday to try to locate a missing 33-year-old woman diagnosed with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and diminished mental capacity last seen in the unincorporated Westmont area in South Los Angeles. Araksi Dagesyan was last seen about 7:55 p.m. Sunday in the...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID Palmdale woman stabbed to death in parking lot
PALMDALE, Calif. – The coroner’s office Monday released the name of a woman stabbed to death in a Kohl’s parking lot in Palmdale. McKenna Evans was 22-years-old and no city of residence was available, according to the coroner’s office. A man also fatally stabbed who died...
Woman shot in back during argument at Hollywood Hills Halloween party
A woman was shot in the back after an argument broke out at a Halloween party in the Hollywood Hills West neighborhood of Los Angeles Monday night. The shooting was reported at the private party located in the 1600 block of Viewmont Drive. Investigators believe the incident began as an argument between attendees of the […]
mynewsla.com
One of Two Men Killed at Covina House Party ID’d
One of two men fatally wounded in a shooting at a house party in an unincorporated area near Covina was identified Monday. Ronnie Benitez was a 20-year-old Covina resident, according to the coroner’s office. The name of the man who died in a hospital was not yet released and...
Man fatally shot in Compton; investigation underway
Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Compton on Sunday. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened at around 7:50 p.m. in the 14400 block of South Clymer Avenue. When deputies arrived, they found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has been withheld due to the ongoing nature of the investigation. No additional information was available. Anyone with information for detectives was asked to call homicide detectives at (323) 890-5500
2urbangirls.com
Authorities offer $50,000 reward for unsolved murder of man killed near Nipsey Hussle mural
LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Police Department are offering a $50,000 reward in connection to the murder of a man paying respects at a Nipsey Hussle mural outside of his Marathon Clothing store. On Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, Tyrell Williams, 26, and some friends arrived at the alley...
foxla.com
Police chase suspect arrested after traveling wrong way trying to evade officers in LA County
LOS ANGELES - A driver is in handcuffs after leading authorities on a police chase across Los Angeles County – but not before putting other drivers at risk by speeding and traveling the wrong way on certain streets. The suspect, who was wanted for possibly stealing the pickup truck...
Motorist shot in Mid-City area; suspect in custody
A man is in custody after a motorist was shot in the Mid-City neighborhood of Los Angeles Monday morning. The shooting occurred near the intersection of Venice Boulevard and South Fairfax Avenue around 5 a.m., Los Angeles Police Department Officer Moore said. The victim then apparently drove to South La Brea Avenue and Obama Boulevard […]
2urbangirls.com
4 suspects arrested in connection with Hollywood Hills shooting
LOS ANGELES – Four suspects were arrested after allegedly being involved in the shooting of a woman in the Hollywood Hills, police said Tuesday. Los Angeles Police Department officers were called at 11:55 a.m. Monday to 1755 Viewmont Drive east of Sunset Plaza Drive where they learned the victim was at a party when she was shot.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID Rialto man found shot to death in Pasadena
PASADENA, Calif. – A 22-year-old man was found dead by police Sunday after being shot. Officers from the Pasadena Police Department responded to a call regarding a person down at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Painter Street. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene....
KTLA.com
Pursuit suspect bails car, runs across 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles
A suspected stolen vehicle pursuit in South Los Angeles turned into a foot chase with the suspect crossing the busy 110 Freeway. The incident happened just after 10 p.m. on Monday. Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department initiated the pursuit at Broadway and Adams. After a short chase, the...
2urbangirls.com
Compton shooting leaves man dead
COMPTON, Calif. – A man was shot to death Sunday evening in Compton. The shooting was reported at 7:52 p.m. in the 14400 block of South Clymer Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The man, whose identity was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials...
Deputies Investigate Liquor Store Shooting; 4th Shooting in Santa Clarita Area
Saugus, Santa Clarita, CA: Deputies are searching for clues into a fourth shooting in the Santa Clarita area. Shortly before 10:15 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 30, a 911 caller reported shots being fired outside Bouquet Plaza Liquor store on the 28200 block of Bouquet Canyon Road in the Saugus neighborhood of Santa Clarita.
