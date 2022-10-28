Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Compton on Sunday. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened at around 7:50 p.m. in the 14400 block of South Clymer Avenue. When deputies arrived, they found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has been withheld due to the ongoing nature of the investigation. No additional information was available. Anyone with information for detectives was asked to call homicide detectives at (323) 890-5500

COMPTON, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO