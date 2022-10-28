Read full article on original website
rrobserver.com
Mayor outlines roads in 2022 State of the City Report
Over the last several years, Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull said that more than 30 major road projects have been completed in the city. And 80 miles of neighborhood streets have been improved, he said in his 2022 State of the City Report. Upcoming, will be 20 miles of crack...
bernco.gov
BernCo and Village of Los Ranchos Break Ground on Trailhead at Chamizal Multi-use Complex
Bernalillo County – Bernalillo County will break out the shovels for the groundbreaking of the Trailhead at Chamizal multi-use housing and retail complex located on the southeast corner of Fourth and Osuna, NW in the North Valley. The County Commission approved more than $29 million in project revenue bonds...
kunm.org
State memorial would offer a path for New Mexicans to remember losses to COVID-19
Marked by COVID New Mexico Organizers, Eleanor Bravo, left, and Janeth Nuñez del Prado, right, at Mesa Del Sol memorial site, with the Manzano Mountains behind them. On November 1st, many in New Mexico celebrate Dia De Los Muertos by remembering ancestors who have died. Soon those mourning loved ones lost to COVID19 will also be able to share their grief with others at a memorial that could be the first of its kind in the nation on a a site Marked By Covid New Mexico founders have worked with officials from Bernalillo County Parks, Recreation and Open Space Department to secure from the state.
lascruces.com
Celebrate the Season in New Mexico Christmas Towns
Get into the holiday spirit by visiting one of the area’s “Christmas Towns” for a weekend. Several communities throughout New Mexico offer unique experiences during the holiday season with classic winter activities, elaborate light displays, and small-town charm. Here are a few places to check out. Mesilla.
retrofitmagazine.com
Historic Motel Welcomes Guests with Neon Lighting
The historic Monterey Motel in Albuquerque, N.M., upgraded its lighting from traditional gas neon to PRIZM Lighting’s NeoFlux V-Series single color neon for a high performance, weather- and UV-resistant pop of red on the façade. NeoFlux V-Series was designed to achieve neon lighting effects with energy efficiency for...
losalamosreporter.com
LANL Legacy Waste Cleanup Contractor Under Self-Imposed Stop Work Since October 13
N3B Los Alamos President and Program Manager Kim Lebak speaks at Wednesday’s EM-LA Community Forum at Fuller Lodge. Photo by Maire O’Neill. Department of Energy Environmental Management Los Alamos Field Office Manager Michael Mikolanis told attendees Wednesday at a community forum at Fuller Lodge that DOE supports N3B’s proactive decision October 13 to initiate a stop work at LANL. He said the stop work was put in place to ensure the safety of workers and high quality outcomes of the LANL legacy waste cleanup.
City of Albuquerque offering household waste event
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque residents can get rid of their household hazardous waste this weekend. The city is hosting a collection event Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Balloon Fiesta Park. Officials will accept items that are flammable, corrosive, or toxic that you are not allowed to dispose of in your normal trash […]
County breaks ground on new Albuquerque multi-use complex
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The county will soon begin work on a new complex, allowing people to live and recreate in northwest Albuquerque. County officials are breaking ground on the Chamizal Multi-use Complex at Fourth and Osuna. It will include an affordable housing complex with more than 200 units, also about 20 retail spaces that will […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Election poll, Details in Santa Fe murder, Quiet and mild, UNM scholarship fund, Spooky display list
Tuesday’s Top Stories Hiker rescued in foothills “extremely thankful” for volunteers who helped her Ex-Artesia employee charged with brass theft Medical workers frustrated with licensing department delays Crash leads to homicide investigation County breaks ground on new Albuquerque multi-use complex Navajo Nation official facing repercussions for Vegas photo Rapper Takeoff shot, killed in Houston: TMZ […]
rrobserver.com
Housing costs keep students from staying in RR
New housing complex near Broadmoor Blvd.(Michaela Helean/Observer) Rio Rancho is struggling to keep college students in town to live and work. Mayor Gregg Hull believes the high prices and high rent that students often face when they go to find a home is causing the problem. “Most college students want...
1037theriver.com
The Story Behind Colorado’s Beautiful Million Dollar Highway
A ride down Colorado's breathtaking Million Dollar Highway is not only a sight to behold, it is also a ride that for some, will send your blood pressure through the roof. Some people call this stretch of highway through Ouray and the San Juan Mountains the most dangerous highway in America. Is it really? Who built this road, and what were they thinking?
New Albuquerque food park holds grand opening
The park, which sits near Louisiana and Santa Monica, is a combined effort between Grace Church and five local food trucks.
1 dead, 1 injured in Coors intersection crash
The Albuquerque Police Department Motors Unit reported to a fatal crash scene around 1:45 a.m. Sunday.
City of Albuquerque collecting household hazardous waste
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is holding a drive-thru household hazardous waste collection event Saturday. Hazardous household waste includes things than are flammable, corrode or irritate the skin or poison humans and animals. The event is at Balloon Fiesta Park from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. The city of Albuquerque is asking that anyone […]
KOAT 7
Police investigate homicide in downtown Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating a homicide that happened in downtown Albuquerque on Monday night. Albuquerque Police say they responded to 14th Street and Marquette Avenue to investigate a crash involving two vehicles. When police arrived they found the driver of one of the vehicles involved had been shot. Police say that person later died from their injuries.
newsfromthestates.com
People in the South Valley cast early ballots, as Haaland stops in to help turn out the vote
Gabe Vasquez, a candidate for CD2 in New Mexico, walks with U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland into the N.M. Democrats' South Valley headquarters for a canvassing event on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (Photo by Shelby Wyatt for Source NM) Off a road lined with gold-leafed cottonwood trees, the parking lots...
KOAT 7
"We are really overwhelmed": More RSV cases mean more concerns at hospitals across New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — More New Mexico hospitals are seeing a jump in respiratory syncytial virus cases among children. The respiratory virus infects the lower lungs and could lead to severe complications like pneumonia and inflammation. Staff at the University of New Mexico Hospital spoke out about the trend during...
corralescomment.com
Concerns for Comprehensive Plan to Address Are Many
Nearly two months after Mayor Jim Fahey issued a call for public input for a much-delayed. revision of the 2009 Corrales Comprehensive Plan, just one response had been submitted. It was a heart-felt plea for relaxation of Corrales’ bed-rock policy restricting residential density to. just one dwelling per acre...
News-Medical.net
Curia celebrates ground-breaking ceremony in Albuquerque
Curia, a leading contract research, development and manufacturing organization, today hosted a ground-breaking ceremony to mark the beginning of construction of its expanded campus in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Image Credit: Curia. The additional space will house a new, advanced isolated high-speed fill-finish vial line – which includes biosafety level 2...
Hiker rescued in foothills “extremely thankful” for volunteers who helped her
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lorna Greenway is retracing her steps after she spent nearly 16 hours lost in Albuquerque’s foothills last week. She moved to Albuquerque six weeks ago. She’s living the dream, exploring a new trail every day. It’s an activity she’s loved doing for 40 years. “It’s new territory, it’s a new challenge,” Greenway […]
