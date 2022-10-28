Brightwork’s assistance aims to drive operational efficiency and patient experience improvements for Summa Health. SEATTLE, WA – October 31, 2022 -- Brightwork Health IT (Brightwork), an IT consultancy that helps healthcare organizations with large-scale IT implementations, digital transformation initiatives, and technical resources, announced today that its work to transform Summa Health’s utilization of the Epic health record system has been completed. This implementation enables Summa to create a single, unified health record for each patient so that physicians and other providers can access one comprehensive health profile.

