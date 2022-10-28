ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brenton Cox Jr. dismissed from Florida football program

Gator Country’s sources have confirmed that Brenton Cox has been dismissed from the team following an incident after Florida’s loss to Georgia in week nine. Napier was asked about Cox’s dismissal in Monday’s press conference. “We’ve kind of decided to move on here,” Billy Napier said....
The freshman connection: Riley Kugel and Denzel Aberdeen

Freshman guards Riley Kugel and Denzel Aberdeen came together to the University of Florida during the offseason to experience collegiate basketball at the Hugh Hathcock Basketball Complex for the very first time, running drills side-by-side with one another. However, this isn’t the first time they have played on the same court before.
Snap counts for the Florida Gators in week nine

The Florida Gators fell 42-20 in Jacksonville to the Georgia Bulldogs. Gator Country provides you with the official snap count for the Florida Gators in week nine. Richardson is this team’s QB unless he’s injured. RUNNING BACK. 32 – Montrell Johnson. 26 – Trevor Etienne. 13...
Photo Gallery: Florida Gators falls to the Georgia Bulldogs

The Florida Gators battled back in the second half against the #1 Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday but fell 42-20 in Jacksonville. GatorCountry was live in Jacksonville to watch the game and David Bowie and Sammy Harrison bring you the photos from the game. Check out the photo gallery to relive...
Friday Night Frenzy recap week 10: Florida Gators recruiting

It’s that time of the year again where the Friday Night Lights are bright and prospects across the country are trying to shine on the field to impress college coaches and win a state championship ring before heading to college. Like the past years, Gator Country is going to...
