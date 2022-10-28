ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hadley, MA

Walk-through Trunk or Treat event in Hadley

By Emma McCorkindale
 4 days ago

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be a walk-through Trunk or Treat event at the Hadley Elementary School on Friday.

Holyoke Community College’s pre-Halloween Trunk or Treat

According to the Hadley Police Department, the Trunk or Treat event will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the parking lot of Hadley Elementary School on River Drive.

You can come in costumes if you wish and you are allowed to walk across the grass field to the Safety Complex.

