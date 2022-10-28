Read full article on original website
Missouri investigating if federal law was violated in emergency abortion denial
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is investigating a Joplin hospital after a woman was denied an emergency abortion at the facility, department spokesperson Lisa Cox confirmed to Becker's Nov. 1. State officials are specifically looking at whether the hospital, part of Freeman Health System, violated the Emergency...
Patient sues Advocate Aurora Health in federal court over 'pixel' data breach
A patient has filed a lawsuit against Advocate Aurora Health and Facebook parent company Meta over their use of "pixel" technology that may have ensnared protected health information. Alistair Stewart, of Illinois, brought the complaint Oct. 28 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, seeking class-action...
Florida medical board pursues ban on gender-affirming care for minors
The Florida Board of Medicine on Oct. 28 voted to start drafting a rule that would ban gender-affirming care for minors in the state, making it the first medical board in the U.S. to pursue such action, NBC News reported Oct. 29. The new rule would prevent Florida minors from...
Wisconsin hospitals made billions in 2021, but 2022 a major challenge
Wisconsin hospitals made almost $4 billion in net income in fiscal year 2021 amid pandemic recovery, but 2022 is shaping up to be a whole different story in the state as it feels the effects of staff burnout, record inflation and shrinking margins, a report from the Wisconsin Hospital Association showed.
Virginia hospitals actively recruiting for 11,000+ jobs
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association has launched the On Board Virginia website to try and fill the more than 11,000 job openings at hospitals across the state. The website, which provides information on Virginia hospitals and healthcare career paths, is one way the VHHA aims to address the workforce crisis.
Union plans rally after strike by 15,000 Minnesota nurses
Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association plan to rally in downtown Minneapolis Nov. 2 to raise awareness about what they say is hospital executives' refusal to address their concerns during contract bargaining. The union, an affiliate of National Nurses United, represents 15,000 nurses who went on strike in September at...
New York hospital to raise nurses' pay by 27% over 5 years
Members of the New York State Nurses Association have approved a new contract with Valhalla, N.Y.-based Westchester Medical Center that boosts nurse wages. The five-year contract covers more than 1,500 nurses at Westchester Medical Center Health Network's Westchester Medical Center, Maria Fareri Children's Hospital and the Behavioral Health Center, according to a news release. Both parties announced the approved agreement on Oct. 28.
10 most, least stressed states and cities, according to 4M tweets
Hawaii is the most-stressed state in the U.S., and Oakland, Calif., is the most-stressed city, according to an analysis released Oct. 24 based on 4 million tweets. To determine the most (and least) stressed cities and states, telemedicine company PlushCare examined 4 million geotagged tweets from 340 major cities nationwide that matched search terms in six categories: money, careers, relationships, education, social media and the news. The company said it used TensiStrength, a stress detection tool developed at University of Wolverhampton in England, to calculate the percentage of stressed tweets overall and in each category in each state. Data was collected in August. More information about the methodology is available here.
Massachusetts' 19K vacant hospital jobs: 'Our healthcare system has never been more fragile'
There are an estimated 19,000 full-time job vacancies across Massachusetts acute care hospitals, according to a survey published Oct. 31 by the Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association. Hospitals are working to address backlogs and transfer patients to post-acute care settings while skyrocketing labor costs — including a projected $1 billion...
