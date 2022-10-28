Hawaii is the most-stressed state in the U.S., and Oakland, Calif., is the most-stressed city, according to an analysis released Oct. 24 based on 4 million tweets. To determine the most (and least) stressed cities and states, telemedicine company PlushCare examined 4 million geotagged tweets from 340 major cities nationwide that matched search terms in six categories: money, careers, relationships, education, social media and the news. The company said it used TensiStrength, a stress detection tool developed at University of Wolverhampton in England, to calculate the percentage of stressed tweets overall and in each category in each state. Data was collected in August. More information about the methodology is available here.

