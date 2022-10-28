Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
Mike Madigan skips arraignment as lawyers enter not guilty plea
Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan didn’t say a word during his first arraignment on federal racketeering charges in March. This time around, Madigan wasn’t even on the line. During a perfunctory telephone hearing Tuesday, an attorney for the former Democratic powerhouse entered a plea of not guilty...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Candidates spar over SAFE-T Act at Decatur forum
DECATUR — With Election Day just one week away, fierce debate about Illinois’ SAFE-T Act dominated a local candidate forum. During the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Pancakes & Politicians forum on Tuesday, candidates at the federal, state and local levels sparred over the act’s elimination of cash bail.
Herald & Review
Indiana authorities announce arrest of Delphi man in murder of two teenage girls killed during a 2017 hiking trip
DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — Indiana authorities announce arrest of Delphi man in murder of two teenage girls killed during a 2017 hiking trip. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Herald & Review
Halloween weather update for central Illinois
Watch now: Spooky weather for Halloween in central Illinois. Lots of fog this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Showers and drizzle are around as well and they'll be sticking with us into the evening. Here's your full Halloween forecast.
