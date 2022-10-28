ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
Herald & Review

Mike Madigan skips arraignment as lawyers enter not guilty plea

Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan didn’t say a word during his first arraignment on federal racketeering charges in March. This time around, Madigan wasn’t even on the line. During a perfunctory telephone hearing Tuesday, an attorney for the former Democratic powerhouse entered a plea of not guilty...
ILLINOIS STATE
Herald & Review

Watch now: Candidates spar over SAFE-T Act at Decatur forum

DECATUR — With Election Day just one week away, fierce debate about Illinois’ SAFE-T Act dominated a local candidate forum. During the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Pancakes & Politicians forum on Tuesday, candidates at the federal, state and local levels sparred over the act’s elimination of cash bail.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Halloween weather update for central Illinois

Watch now: Spooky weather for Halloween in central Illinois. Lots of fog this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Showers and drizzle are around as well and they'll be sticking with us into the evening. Here's your full Halloween forecast.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy