College Football World Reacts To Embarrassing Desmond Howard News
Desmond Howard's preseason College Football Playoff prediction went viral when he made it, since it was so out there. Unsurprisingly, the ESPN college football analyst has been proven very wrong. Michigan is looking good, but Howard's other three teams:. Baylor: 5-3 Pitt: 4-4 Texas A&M: 3-5 Yikes. College football fans...
KWTX
Kanye West canceled at Texas A&M: Aggies football team will no longer play ‘Power’ during home games
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX & AP) - Texas A&M University Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has confirmed to KBTX Reporter Conner Beene that the Aggies football team will no longer play Kanye West’s “Power” during home games in the wake of the embattled rapper’s controversial anti-semitic remarks.
Second tunnel video shows Michigan State player swing helmet at Michigan player
A second video has emerged that shows a Michigan Wolverines player being beat up in the tunnel by Michigan State players after Saturday’s game. This video was shared by Maize n Brew’s Trevor Woods, who says the mother of a recruit from Bloomfield Hills took the video. The video is over two minutes long, but the assault is seen at the very beginning.
Paul Finebaum Names A Clear Favorite For The Auburn Job
After another blowout loss this past Saturday, the Auburn Tigers are now 3-5 and have lost 10 of their last 13 games. At this point, Bryan Harsin's fate is almost certainly sealed, prompting many to speculate on who the next coach of the Tigers will be. Something that ESPN's Paul...
Latest Coaches Poll released
The new USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released Sunday following Week 9 of the season. Clemson (8-0, 6-0 ACC) remained ranked No. 5 in the latest Coaches Poll. The Tigers of course had an (...)
Look: Mac Jones' Girlfriend's Outfit Going Viral Sunday
It's the year of the viral jacket, apparently. Earlier this month, Kate Upton went viral on the field, for her epic Houston Astros-themed jacket. Upton had a customized Justin Verlander jacket at the ALCS in New York City. Mac Jones' girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is rocking a pretty sweet jacket on...
Lane Kiffin buries Jimbo Fisher because Texas A&M coach committed cardinal sin | Toppmeyer
Cheating won’t get you excommunicated from the college coaching community. Who among this league of honorable gentlemen hasn’t bent a rule or two? The profession also can forgive moral turpitude. The unforgiveable sin of college coaching is much worse than that: To publicly criticize or denounce another coach is an attack on the...
Mike Leach makes incredible pitch to potential Mississippi State ADs
Mississippi State are preparing to search for a new athletic director, and football coach Mike Leach gave the school something of a ringing endorsement, at least by his standards. Mississippi State confirmed Monday that athletic director John Cohen was leaving the school to take on the same role at Auburn,...
Did former coach Jimmy Johnson really say that about the Cowboys-Bears matchup?
Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson has unkind words about the Chicago Bears’ chances against the Cowboys on Sunday.
NBA Rumors: College Coaches Think Bronny James Might Not Be NBA Ready For "Two Or Three Years"
Bronny James might need some time to develop before he can enter the league.
SEC Athletic Director Announces Resignation This Monday
The SEC world received alarming news this Monday morning. Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen has informed the university of his resignation. This was an expected departure from Cohen. He will soon be named the athletic director at Auburn University. However, it was previously ...
DJ Moore costs Panthers with dumb penalty after huge TD catch
Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore made one of the best plays of the season late in his team’s game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, but he immediately followed it up with a boneheaded decision. The Panthers were trailing 34-28 with 8 seconds left when Moore caught a...
Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Ezekiel Elliott After Sunday's Win
The Dallas Cowboys offense looked like its old self for the first time this season in their 49-29 win over the Chicago Bears thanks in large part to a huge day from running back Tony Pollard. But will Pollard's rise precede a fall for Ezekiel Elliott?. Pollard got the starting...
Vikings acquire key player in rare trade with division rival
Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr is expected to miss an extended period after he suffered an ankle injury on Sunday, but the team has found a great replacement for him. The Vikings have acquired tight end TJ Hockenson in a trade with the NFC North rival Detroit Lions,...
CBS Sports
College football bowl projections: Team eligibility tracker by conference for 2022-23 bowl games
CBS Sports will update this page each week through the remainder of college football's 2022 regular season as an increasing number of teams become bowl eligible ahead of the College Football Playoff and the bowl selection process. For a complete set of college football bowl projections, check out Jerry Palm's dedicated page.
Everyone said the same thing after Taylor Heinicke’s game-winner against Colts
The entire Internet knew exactly what was on Taylor Heinicke’s mind after his game-winning score against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. The Washington Commanders QB Heinicke was the hero in his team’s Week 8 showdown with the Colts. He threw for 279 yards and a touchdown and also added another touchdown on the ground with 22 seconds left in the fourth quarter that gave Washington a 17-16 lead (after kicker Joey Slye capped off the drive with an extra point).
Pete Carroll draws penalty flag for hilarious reason
Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is known for his exuberance, but sometimes it can get him in trouble. That certainly happened Sunday against the New York Giants. With just over two minutes to go and the Seahawks leading 27-13, quarterback Geno Smith scrambled for a big first down that all but iced the same for Seattle. The play prompted Carroll to celebrate and leap around on the sideline.
Michigan Player, Family To Press Charges After Tunnel Incident
Two U-M players were outnumbered and swarmed by several Michigan State players in the Michigan Stadium tunnel following Saturday's game...
Georgia football: Kirby Smart sends blunt message to the fans
Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart wasted no time sending a message to the fanbase ahead of the Tennessee game. The coach took to Twitter to let the entire Dawg nation know what he needs from them, and it’s a request we all know must happen. Tennessee is coming...
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt unveils his updated top 10 rankings following Week 9
Joel Klatt recently provided his updated top 10 rankings following the Week 9 action, and there is a new No. 1. Klatt moved Tennessee to the top spot ahead of Ohio State after an impressive win over Kentucky in Week 9. Klatt also has TCU pushing Alabama out of the top 5 after the Horned Frogs remained undefeated in Week 9.
