Paul Finebaum Names A Clear Favorite For The Auburn Job

After another blowout loss this past Saturday, the Auburn Tigers are now 3-5 and have lost 10 of their last 13 games. At this point, Bryan Harsin's fate is almost certainly sealed, prompting many to speculate on who the next coach of the Tigers will be. Something that ESPN's Paul...
Look: Mac Jones' Girlfriend's Outfit Going Viral Sunday

It's the year of the viral jacket, apparently. Earlier this month, Kate Upton went viral on the field, for her epic Houston Astros-themed jacket. Upton had a customized Justin Verlander jacket at the ALCS in New York City. Mac Jones' girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is rocking a pretty sweet jacket on...
SEC Athletic Director Announces Resignation This Monday

The SEC world received alarming news this Monday morning. Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen has informed the university of his resignation. This was an expected departure from Cohen. He will soon be named the athletic director at Auburn University.  However, it was previously ...
Everyone said the same thing after Taylor Heinicke’s game-winner against Colts

The entire Internet knew exactly what was on Taylor Heinicke’s mind after his game-winning score against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. The Washington Commanders QB Heinicke was the hero in his team’s Week 8 showdown with the Colts. He threw for 279 yards and a touchdown and also added another touchdown on the ground with 22 seconds left in the fourth quarter that gave Washington a 17-16 lead (after kicker Joey Slye capped off the drive with an extra point).
Pete Carroll draws penalty flag for hilarious reason

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is known for his exuberance, but sometimes it can get him in trouble. That certainly happened Sunday against the New York Giants. With just over two minutes to go and the Seahawks leading 27-13, quarterback Geno Smith scrambled for a big first down that all but iced the same for Seattle. The play prompted Carroll to celebrate and leap around on the sideline.
Joel Klatt unveils his updated top 10 rankings following Week 9

Joel Klatt recently provided his updated top 10 rankings following the Week 9 action, and there is a new No. 1. Klatt moved Tennessee to the top spot ahead of Ohio State after an impressive win over Kentucky in Week 9. Klatt also has TCU pushing Alabama out of the top 5 after the Horned Frogs remained undefeated in Week 9.
