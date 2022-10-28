Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In-N-Out Delivers Greatest Anniversary Message To Customers On InstagramLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Witness says giant triangle-shaped UFO moved over highly populated CA neighborhoodRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
Here are 17 Things to do in November in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
Motorcyclist Killed in 605 Freeway Traffic Collision
Pico Rivera, Los Angeles County, CA: A motorcyclist lost their life in a traffic collision on the 605 Freeway late Sunday evening, Oct. 30. California Highway Patrol… Read more "Motorcyclist Killed in 605 Freeway Traffic Collision"
Vehicle Crash Off 5 Freeway Leaves Path of Destruction
East Los Angeles, CA: A vehicle crashed off the 5 Freeway landing in a front yard and damaging a home, trapping two occupants, and destroying another vehicle early Sunday morning, Oct. 30. California Highway Patrol East Los Angeles Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department received multiple 911 calls around...
foxla.com
Pedestrian killed on 110 Freeway in DTLA
LOS ANGELES - A man was killed after he was struck by a vehicle on the southbound 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday morning, officials said. The deadly crash occurred on the transition road to the westbound 10 Freeway around 5 a.m., the California Highway Patrol said. The...
2 Killed in 3-Vehicle Traffic Collision on 210 Freeway
San Bernardino, CA: Two people were killed in a traffic collision involving three vehicles early Tuesday morning, Nov. 1, on the 210 Freeway in the city of San Bernardino. California Highway Patrol San Bernardino Station and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to a three car traffic collision with two people trapped inside a vehicle on the eastbound 210 Freeway just before Waterman Avenue at approximately 1:19 a.m.
Man Rescued from Pickup Truck Crash into Storm Culvert Under Roadway
Stevenson Ranch, Los Angeles County, CA: A man was rescued after his pickup truck careened off Pico Canyon Road and landed upside down in a storm culvert late Sunday evening, Oct. 30, in the Stevenson Ranch community within the Santa Clarita Valley. Shortly after 7:45 p.m., a resident in the...
2urbangirls.com
Man fatally shot on Metro train tracks
LOS ANGELES – A man in his 20s was fatally shot Monday on the Metro A (Blue) Line tracks in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area between South Los Angeles and South Gate. The shooting was reported just after 4:25 p.m. in the 8600 block of Graham Avenue, near Firestone Boulevard,...
2urbangirls.com
Man critically injured by Metro train near DTLA
LOS ANGELES – A 35-year-old pedestrian was struck by a Metro A (Blue) Line train in South Los Angeles Monday evening and suffered life-threatening injuries. The collision was reported about 9:10 p.m. on the Metro track in 1200 block of East Washington Boulevard, near Central Avenue, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
2urbangirls.com
Woman reported missing in South LA
LOS ANGELES – Authorities sought the public’s help Monday to try to locate a missing 33-year-old woman diagnosed with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and diminished mental capacity last seen in the unincorporated Westmont area in South Los Angeles. Araksi Dagesyan was last seen about 7:55 p.m. Sunday in the...
Street takeover on busy intersection fueling concerns in Beverly Grove
Only deep skid marks are left behind from that daring street takeover that clogged the busy Beverly Grove intersection early Saturday morning. "It was kind of scary," said resident Bejamim Hugeggi. "Thought we were going to have another night of rage."Hugeggi was on his way home after a night out and almost got caught up in the chaos as tires created huge plumes of smoke and cars got dangerously close to onlookers."It just didn't look normal at 1 a.m. at night," he said. "I wasn't happy that they were racing and doing donuts but I was at least happy they are...
KTLA.com
Pursuit suspect bails car, runs across 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles
A suspected stolen vehicle pursuit in South Los Angeles turned into a foot chase with the suspect crossing the busy 110 Freeway. The incident happened just after 10 p.m. on Monday. Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department initiated the pursuit at Broadway and Adams. After a short chase, the...
2urbangirls.com
Man found dead in Riverside County apartment, suspect arrested
CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. – A Cathedral City man was found dead in his apartment, a suspect was arrested, and police are investigating the discovery as a homicide, authorities said Tuesday. Officers were sent to the Pickfair Apartments, in the 36700 block of Pickfair Street, about 10:25 p.m. Monday, according...
2urbangirls.com
Man shot during robbery in Van Nuys
VAN NUYS, Calif. – A man was hospitalized after being robbed and shot Tuesday in Van Nuys. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded at 12:30 a.m. to 6998 Lemona Ave. where they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Fox 11 reported. According to witnesses, the...
2urbangirls.com
Drive-by shooting in Palmdale leaves man dead, two women injured
PALMDALE, Calif. – A drive-by shooting in a park in Palmdale early Tuesday left a man dead and two women wounded. Deputies went to Marie Kerr Park, in the 39900 block 30th Street West, about 12:45 a.m. on a shots fired call, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Woman killed in Long Beach shooting; suspect in custody
A 47-year-old man was in custody Monday for allegedly fatally shooting a 36-year-old woman he had been dating in Long Beach. Long Beach Police Department officers were called about 7:50 a.m. to the 700 block of East Wardlow Road, near the San Diego (405) Freeway, on reports of a woman bleeding in a vehicle, and they found Adriana Silva of Paramount in the area suffering from a gunshot wound to her upper body, according to the LBPD.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID Palmdale woman stabbed to death in parking lot
PALMDALE, Calif. – The coroner’s office Monday released the name of a woman stabbed to death in a Kohl’s parking lot in Palmdale. McKenna Evans was 22-years-old and no city of residence was available, according to the coroner’s office. A man also fatally stabbed who died...
Bicyclist rushed to trauma center after crash with an RV
According to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher, Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 11:38 a.m. Sunday morning to Pacific Coast Highway and Coastline Drive to rush a bicyclist to a trauma center from a crash with an RV in Malibu. No further information was released. The post Bicyclist rushed to trauma center after crash with an RV appeared first on The Malibu Times.
foxla.com
Compton shooting leaves 1 dead
COMPTON, Calif. - An investigation was underway after a man was shot to death in Compton, officials said. Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded to a shots fired call in the 14400 block of South Clymer Avenue, near the intersection of East Rosecrans Avenue and Avalon Boulevard, just before 8 p.m. Sunday.
Motorcyclist killed during crash in Pico Rivera
A motorcyclist died after crashing into the pack of a truck in Pico Rivera Sunday evening. According to California Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at around 8:15 p.m. on the northbound 605 Freeway near Rose Hills Road. A SigAlert was issued just before 8;30 p.m., involving four lanes of the freeway, leaving just one open to traffic. According to a witness at the scene, the motorcyclist was one of a number traveling down the freeway when it collided with the back of a Jeep truck. The identity of the deceased was not immediately known.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID one of two men killed at Covina Halloween party
COVINA, Calif. – One of two men fatally wounded in a shooting at a house party in an unincorporated area near Covina was identified Monday. Ronnie Benitez was a 20-year-old Covina resident, according to the coroner’s office. The name of the man who died in a hospital was...
L.A. Weekly
Robert Woo Pronounced Dead after Pedestrian Collision on 10 Freeway [El Monte, CA]
Man Fatally Struck in Pedestrian Accident near Cogswell Road. Around 4:00 a.m., police responded to the scene near Cogswell. The events leading up to the crash still remain unclear. However, reports indicate that the driver of a vehicle struck a pedestrian in the area. Upon impact, the pedestrian suffered life-threatening...
