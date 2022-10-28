ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

foxla.com

Pedestrian killed on 110 Freeway in DTLA

LOS ANGELES - A man was killed after he was struck by a vehicle on the southbound 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday morning, officials said. The deadly crash occurred on the transition road to the westbound 10 Freeway around 5 a.m., the California Highway Patrol said. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

2 Killed in 3-Vehicle Traffic Collision on 210 Freeway

San Bernardino, CA: Two people were killed in a traffic collision involving three vehicles early Tuesday morning, Nov. 1, on the 210 Freeway in the city of San Bernardino. California Highway Patrol San Bernardino Station and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to a three car traffic collision with two people trapped inside a vehicle on the eastbound 210 Freeway just before Waterman Avenue at approximately 1:19 a.m.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man fatally shot on Metro train tracks

LOS ANGELES – A man in his 20s was fatally shot Monday on the Metro A (Blue) Line tracks in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area between South Los Angeles and South Gate. The shooting was reported just after 4:25 p.m. in the 8600 block of Graham Avenue, near Firestone Boulevard,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man critically injured by Metro train near DTLA

LOS ANGELES – A 35-year-old pedestrian was struck by a Metro A (Blue) Line train in South Los Angeles Monday evening and suffered life-threatening injuries. The collision was reported about 9:10 p.m. on the Metro track in 1200 block of East Washington Boulevard, near Central Avenue, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman reported missing in South LA

LOS ANGELES – Authorities sought the public’s help Monday to try to locate a missing 33-year-old woman diagnosed with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and diminished mental capacity last seen in the unincorporated Westmont area in South Los Angeles. Araksi Dagesyan was last seen about 7:55 p.m. Sunday in the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Street takeover on busy intersection fueling concerns in Beverly Grove

Only deep skid marks are left behind from that daring street takeover that clogged the busy Beverly Grove intersection early Saturday morning. "It was kind of scary," said resident Bejamim Hugeggi. "Thought we were going to have another night of rage."Hugeggi was on his way home after a night out and almost got caught up in the chaos as tires created huge plumes of smoke and cars got dangerously close to onlookers."It just didn't look normal at 1 a.m. at night," he said. "I wasn't happy that they were racing and doing donuts but I was at least happy they are...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man found dead in Riverside County apartment, suspect arrested

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. – A Cathedral City man was found dead in his apartment, a suspect was arrested, and police are investigating the discovery as a homicide, authorities said Tuesday. Officers were sent to the Pickfair Apartments, in the 36700 block of Pickfair Street, about 10:25 p.m. Monday, according...
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man shot during robbery in Van Nuys

VAN NUYS, Calif. – A man was hospitalized after being robbed and shot Tuesday in Van Nuys. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded at 12:30 a.m. to 6998 Lemona Ave. where they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Fox 11 reported. According to witnesses, the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Drive-by shooting in Palmdale leaves man dead, two women injured

PALMDALE, Calif. – A drive-by shooting in a park in Palmdale early Tuesday left a man dead and two women wounded. Deputies went to Marie Kerr Park, in the 39900 block 30th Street West, about 12:45 a.m. on a shots fired call, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
PALMDALE, CA
HeySoCal

Woman killed in Long Beach shooting; suspect in custody

A 47-year-old man was in custody Monday for allegedly fatally shooting a 36-year-old woman he had been dating in Long Beach. Long Beach Police Department officers were called about 7:50 a.m. to the 700 block of East Wardlow Road, near the San Diego (405) Freeway, on reports of a woman bleeding in a vehicle, and they found Adriana Silva of Paramount in the area suffering from a gunshot wound to her upper body, according to the LBPD.
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Palmdale woman stabbed to death in parking lot

PALMDALE, Calif. – The coroner’s office Monday released the name of a woman stabbed to death in a Kohl’s parking lot in Palmdale. McKenna Evans was 22-years-old and no city of residence was available, according to the coroner’s office. A man also fatally stabbed who died...
PALMDALE, CA
The Malibu Times

Bicyclist rushed to trauma center after crash with an RV

According to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher, Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 11:38 a.m. Sunday morning to Pacific Coast Highway and Coastline Drive to rush a bicyclist to a trauma center from a crash with an RV in Malibu. No further information was released. The post Bicyclist rushed to trauma center after crash with an RV appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
foxla.com

Compton shooting leaves 1 dead

COMPTON, Calif. - An investigation was underway after a man was shot to death in Compton, officials said. Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded to a shots fired call in the 14400 block of South Clymer Avenue, near the intersection of East Rosecrans Avenue and Avalon Boulevard, just before 8 p.m. Sunday.
COMPTON, CA
CBS LA

Motorcyclist killed during crash in Pico Rivera

A motorcyclist died after crashing into the pack of a truck in Pico Rivera Sunday evening. According to California Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at around 8:15 p.m. on the northbound 605 Freeway near Rose Hills Road. A SigAlert was issued just before 8;30 p.m., involving four lanes of the freeway, leaving just one open to traffic. According to a witness at the scene, the motorcyclist was one of a number traveling down the freeway when it collided with the back of a Jeep truck. The identity of the deceased was not immediately known. 
PICO RIVERA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID one of two men killed at Covina Halloween party

COVINA, Calif. – One of two men fatally wounded in a shooting at a house party in an unincorporated area near Covina was identified Monday. Ronnie Benitez was a 20-year-old Covina resident, according to the coroner’s office. The name of the man who died in a hospital was...
COVINA, CA

