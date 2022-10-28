Hologic shot up today following an impressive earnings report. Despite this, there are some signs of potential trouble ahead for the women’s health leader. If you’ve never heard of Hologic (NASDAQ: HOLX), then it may be a good time to take a look at this medical equipment maker. The company shot up in today’s trading session. The biggest reason for this surge was Hologic’s impressive earnings report. It brought in $0.82 per share. That’s down substantially against figures from this time last year when the company brought in $1.61 per share. However, it was still well above expectations, as the company easily beat TipRanks projections calling for $0.62 per share.

4 HOURS AGO