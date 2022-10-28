Read full article on original website
Pfizer Earnings on a High in Q3; Raises Outlook
Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) stock was up in pre-market trading on Tuesday as adjusted earnings in the third quarter came in at $1.78 per share, soaring 40% year-over-year and beating analysts’ estimates of $1.39. However, the pharma giant’s Q3 revenues slumped 6% year-over-year to $22.6 billion, but still surpassing Street...
Will Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock Rebound on Q3 Results?
Healthcare giant Pfizer’s third-quarter results might be impacted by lower-than-anticipated COVID-related sales and currency headwinds due to a strong dollar. Healthcare giant Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is scheduled to announce its third-quarter results on Tuesday, November 1. Pfizer stock has been under pressure as investors are concerned about the expected decline in the company’s COVID-related sales in the upcoming quarters as the pandemic fades.
Why Avis Budget Stock (NASDAQ:CAR) Fell despite Beating Earnings
Shares of car renter Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) plunged in today’s session despite crushing earnings. Indeed, earnings per share came in at $21.70, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $14.46 per share. In addition, sales increased by 18.3% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $3.55 billion. This beat analysts’ expectations...
Here’s Why Hologic Stock (NASDAQ:HOLX) is Rallying Today
Hologic shot up today following an impressive earnings report. Despite this, there are some signs of potential trouble ahead for the women’s health leader. If you’ve never heard of Hologic (NASDAQ: HOLX), then it may be a good time to take a look at this medical equipment maker. The company shot up in today’s trading session. The biggest reason for this surge was Hologic’s impressive earnings report. It brought in $0.82 per share. That’s down substantially against figures from this time last year when the company brought in $1.61 per share. However, it was still well above expectations, as the company easily beat TipRanks projections calling for $0.62 per share.
Paramount (NASDAQ:PARA): Judge Rejects Publishing Unit’s Acquisition by Penguin
It is likely to be a no-sell-November for Paramount’s publishing unit Simon & Schuster as an antitrust argument weighs heavily on its $2.18 billion acquisition deal with Penguin Random House. ViacomCBS, which rebranded to Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) earlier this year, hit a dead-end in its plan to sell its...
Why Hanesbrands Stock (NYSE:HBI) Fell More than the Market Today
Shares of apparel manufacturer Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) are down more than the overall market in today’s session. This can be attributed to a downgrade from Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) analyst Ike Boruchow, who lowered the company to a Sell rating with a $5 price target. He cites a worsening macroeconomic situation...
Down More Than 50%: These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Are Too Cheap to Ignore
With the Federal Reserve holding its November FOMC meeting now, there’s plenty of speculation on the central bank’s next move. The conventional wisdom says the Fed will hike rates again, by another 75 basis points – the fourth such hike in a row this year. But after that, no one knows.
Under $100: Is Now the Time to Befriend Meta (NASDAQ:META) Stock?
Meta stock lost substantial value in 2022 (down about 72% year-to-date). However, improving engagement trends are positive and could spur a recovery. Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) stock is under pressure and has lost over 72% of its value year-to-date. Heightened competition, the slowdown in user growth, and economic weakness impacting ad revenues took a toll on Meta stock. Given the significant erosion in value, the negatives appear to be priced into the stock. Further, improving engagement could push META stock higher.
‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 Airline Stocks
One bright spot for investors last week was the unexpectedly strong GDP print. The figure rose 2.6% and outpaced the 2.3% forecast. But perhaps the most significant data point was the Fed’s own inflation gauge, which fell from 7.3% to 4.2%. While market watchers expect the Fed to raise rates again in its November meeting, there is some speculation that the central bank may start slowing down its rate hike policy as early as December.
Why Caterpillar Stock (NYSE:CAT) Fell More than Its Sector Today
Shares of heavy machinery manufacturer Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) are down more than the overall industrial sector (XLI) in today’s session. This can be attributed to a downgrade from UBS (NYSE:UBS) analyst Steven Fisher, who lowered the company from Buy to Hold. This is despite the fact that Steven Fisher raised...
Analysts are Bullish on “Strong Buy” Stocks MELI and HUBS
Mercadolibre and HubSpot are two stocks that analysts are recommending as solid long-term investments to be made in 2022’s great bear market. This Halloween, inflation, rising interest rates, geopolitical issues, and other economic disruptions are spooking investors. At times like these, it can be a great idea to take cues from analysts’ opinions and make informed investment decisions. In the last 24 hours, Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) and HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) have made their way to the top of the list of Wall Street analysts’ favorite stocks.
KKR & Co. (NYSE:KKR) Posts Q3 Beat Despite Sluggish Capital Markets
KKR shares are trending higher today after the company announced upbeat Q3 results topping earnings and revenues estimates despite reduced capital market activity. Shares of investment and private equity asset management giant KKR & Co. (NYSE:KKR) are trending higher in today’s trading session following the company’s third-quarter performance.
All is Not Lost for Steel Stocks X, NUE and STLD as Steel Prices Decline
A decline in average selling prices is taking a toll on steel producers’ profitability. Low prices could continue to hurt the Q4 bottom line. The uncertain economic environment is taking a toll on demand and lowering steel prices. This is impacting the profitability of steel companies, including United States Steel (NYSE:X), Nucor (NYSE:NUE), and Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD). Apart from lower average selling prices on steel, a spike in energy and input costs puts additional pressure on margins. Against this background, at least one of these stocks is still anticipated to beat the market. Let’s see what’s in store for these steel producers.
Should You Bet on Solar EV Maker Sono Motors’ (NASDAQ:SEV) Stock?
Sono Motors is developing an affordable solar-powered EV that could generate solid mass market demand. Let’s learn more about Sono Motors. With growing adoption and sales of EVs (Electric Vehicles), Germany-based solar EV maker Sono Motors (NASDAQ:SEV) is grabbing eyeballs. While the company has the potential to reduce your fuel and energy bills, it is still in its early stages and faces heightened competition, which could hurt its prospects.
Prologis Stock (NYSE:PLD): Strong Momentum and Dividend Growth Support Bullish Thesis
Prologis reported very strong Q3 results, backed by its multi-year leases and excellent occupancy rates. Management’s guidance points toward a record FFO/share for Fiscal 2022. Following the stock’s correction and improved profitability, Prologis could be offering a strong dividend-growth investment case. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD) recently reported its...
Is It Time to Ride on the Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Stock?
The time looks right to ride on the Harley-Davidson stock based on upbeat Q3 results, recovery in demand and production, and a bright future, especially for EV bikes. All the above-mentioned factors, coupled with the cheap valuation, make the stock a good buying opportunity. Motorcycle maker, Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) shares are...
Getty Soars After Mention By Jim Cramer
Shares of Getty Images (NYSE: GETY) jumped in morning trading on Monday following a mention by CNBC’s Mad Money host, Jim Cramer. Cramer commented about the stock, “I think down here at $4, I’m not a SPAC guy, okay, but this one may be actually worth looking at.”
Goodyear Skids as Costs Rise, Volumes Decline
Shares of tires and associated products maker The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) are sliding today on concerns about increasing costs, inflation, disappointing quarterly numbers and declining volumes. For the third-quarter, revenue increased 7.7% year-over-year to $5.31 billion but missed the mark by $30 million. EPS at $0.40 too,...
HAL, XOM, SLB: Which Energy Stock Has More Room to Run?
Major energy companies have reported strong third-quarter results so far, thanks to higher prices triggered by the supply constraints caused by the Russia-Ukraine war. Energy stocks have enjoyed a strong rally this year. We will discuss three energy stocks and see if Wall Street expects further upside. Energy giants continue...
