ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Herald & Review

United pilots reject contract offer as they push for raises

CHICAGO (AP) — United Airlines pilots have overwhelmingly rejected a tentative contract, the latest move showing the resolve by airline unions to push for significant pay raises. The deal would have given pilots raises of nearly 15% over 18 months, according to the union. The Air Line Pilots Association...
CHICAGO, IL
Herald & Review

4 hospitalized after reports of multiple overdoses at Chicago nightclub

CHICAGO - Four people were hospitalized in critical condition early Sunday after reportedly overdosing at a River North nightclub, according to the Chicago Fire Department. At approximately 2:50 a.m. Sunday, fire officials responded to Sound Bar at 226 W. Ontario St. after reports of multiple overdoses inside the nightclub. Two...
CHICAGO, IL
Herald & Review

Lakewood man charged with rape and kidnapping

SHELBYVILLE — Prosecutors have charged a Lakewood man with three counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault and a charge of aggravated kidnapping. Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke said David Owens, 19, held a woman against her will and raped her three times at knife-point on Oct. 29.
VILLAGE OF LAKEWOOD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy