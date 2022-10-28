ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia offering utility assistance this winter

By John Lynch
( WTRF ) – Residents in West Virginia can get assistance for utilities this winter season.

Homeowners who meet income qualifications and can demonstrate a pandemic-related hardship are encouraged to apply for help with their past-due housing costs through the West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program.

“Many West Virginia homeowners who have struggled financially because of the pandemic have
been forced to make difficult decisions, including not paying their utility bills so they could
make their monthly mortgage payments,” said Erica Boggess, Executive Director of the West
Virginia Housing Development Fund, which administers the Homeowners Rescue Program.

“Our program can pay those past-due bills and ensure West Virginians keep their homes, as well
as their electric or gas heat, throughout the winter.”

FBI warns of recent scam trend in West Virginia and Pennsylvania

The West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program launched in March 2022 to connect eligible
homeowners with federal COVID relief funds to help them maintain housing stability. Those
who own their homes and do not have a mortgage may still qualify for assistance with other
expenses, including utilities. To date, West Virginia Homeowners Rescue has paid $8.2 million
to about 3,100 applicants across the state.

“Many West Virginians are still feeling the effects of the pandemic, especially in their wallets,”
Boggess said. “Any homeowner who is even a month behind in their utilities should apply for
tax-free assistance so we can catch them up on those bills before winter comes.”

Click here for more information .

Alicia Miller
3d ago

this is definitely a much need resource in the state, sadly many people who could use it dont even know its available, as the article says only 3,100 households have received assistance. thats a small number for WV.

