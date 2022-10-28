ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Mountain lion sedated on west side of Springfield, being sent to Indiana sanctuary

By Zach Roth, State Journal-Register
 4 days ago
A mountain lion that roamed residential neighborhoods on the west side of Springfield for the past two days was sedated Friday and was being transported to a sanctuary in Indiana specializing in supporting big cats.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced that the cat, a young male, was tranquilized by staff with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Wildlife Services branch around noon. Wildlife experts with IDNR along with Illinois Conservation Police, the USDA and the Springfield Police Department had determined the animal had entered areas of the city where he would be a threat to people or property and decided to remove him.

After the animal was tranquilized, he was sent to the Exotic Feline Rescue Center in Center Point, Indiana, where he will receive expert care. The EFRC is a 260-acre sanctuary.

The cougar arrived in Springfield on Wednesday morning, and IDNR warned residents not to disturb it as the department continued to track its movements. The animal had been moving through the state over the past few weeks, with stops in Cass and McDonough counties.

The cat was equipped with a GPS collar installed by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission last year as part of a research project. The NGPC declined an offer to return the animal to Nebraska, but IDNR remains in contact with the agency.

Colleen Callahan, director of IDNR, credited people in Springfield for keeping their distance from the big cat as law enforcement and the agency tracked its movements via satellite.

"Thank you to our hardworking wildlife staff and conservation police and our partners across federal, state, and local agencies for handling this difficult situation with the professionalism and care that this beautiful wild animal and concerned residents deserve," Callahan said in a press release. "I am confident that the mountain lion will be protected and cared for at its new home. I also want to thank the families of Springfield for being cautious and keeping their distance while our experts worked to ensure the safety of the community and the mountain lion."

