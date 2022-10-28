Read full article on original website
Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Theft Suspects At CVS In California
CALIFORNIA, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the persons pictured in a theft investigation. On Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at 6:33 pm, the two pictured suspects entered the CVS pharmacy on Three Notch Road in California. While in the store,...
Suspicious Vehicle Investigation Leads To Drug, Weapon Charges For Waldorf Men: Sheriff
Two men are facing drug and weapon charges in Maryland after being busted during an investigation into a suspicious vehicle parked outside a Charles County convenience store. On Monday, Oct. 31, a spokesperson for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced that Joshua Mykele Claiborne, 21, and Timothy Green, 33, both of Waldorf are facing charges following an incident last week.
Wicomico County Sheriff's deputy fired after being accused of rape
Although not much has been revealed about the allegations, the incident appears to have occurred while the deputy was on-duty.
Former Sheriff's Deputy In Maryland Accused Of Rape, Abusing Person In Custody: Officials
A sheriff’s deputy in Maryland has been charged with raping a person in custody last week in Wicomico County, his employer announced on Monday, Oct. 31. Wicomico County Sheriff’s Deputy Steven Abreu, 30, was arrested over the weekend following a complaint and investigation involving a person who had been taken into custody, officials said.
Anne Arundel county police looking for tobacco store robbery suspect
Anne Arundel county police are looking for a suspect involved in an armed robbery at an A to Z Tobacco store.
Police warn of skimming devices in Prince George’s County convenience stores
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police in Prince George’s County are warning residents about skimming devices on card readers found in several stores in the area. Within the last week, PGPD said they’ve recovered 3 skimming devices at convenience stores. “I think it’s terrible, people out here scamming and trying to get […]
Benjamin Stoddert Middle School Student Charged For Marijuana
WALDORF, Md. – On October 31 just after 1:30 p.m., an administrator at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School was notified that a student smelled like marijuana. The administrator made contact with the student, and upon further investigation the student was found to be in possession of marijuana, a lighter, and a 40-caliber bullet.
Woman Arrested For Exposing Herself To Trick-Or-Treaters In Anne Arundel
EDGEWATER, Md. – On October 31, 2022, at approximately 7:30 p.m., officers responded for a report of an indecent exposure in the 3600 block of 2nd Avenue in Edgewater. The complainant advised officers that there was a female suspect who was exposing herself to and hurling obscenities toward children while handing out candy.
Detectives Investigate Fatal Stabbing In Upper Marlboro
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred Sunday morning in the unincorporated section of Upper Marlboro. The victim is 34-year-old Ian Persaud of Upper Marlboro. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for...
Teen Sentenced To Role In Botched Marijuana Deal In Charles County: State's Attorney
A teenage assault suspect has been sentenced to years behind bars for his role in the shooting and attack of a 17-year-old during a drug deal gone wrong in Charles County, the state's attorney announced. Quanel Love Brown, 17, of Waldorf, has been sentenced to 53 years in prison, with...
Maryland Woman Arrested After Exposing Herself To Children While Passing Out Halloween Candy
A woman has been arrested after hurling obscenities and exposing herself to children while passing out candy over Halloween in Edgewater, authorities say. Witnesses reported Wendee Kaczorek, 45, for indecent exposure around 7:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31 after she exposed herself during trick-or-treating activities in the 3600 block of 2nd Avenue, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Maryland Police Offer Reward After Brutal Parking Lot Stabbing Kills One
Detectives are offering a $25,000 reward for information in connection to a fatal stabbing in Upper Marlboro over the weekend, authorities say. Ian Persaud, 34, was killed in a stabbing attack in a parking lot in the 5000 block of Brown Station Road around 3:30 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 30, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.
Waldorf Teen Sentenced To 15 Years In Prison For Shooting Victim; Other Charges
LA PLATA, Md.—Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Thursday, October 27, 2022, Quanel Love Brown, 17, of Waldorf, entered a guilty plea in Charles County Circuit Court to two counts of First-Degree Assault and one count of the Wear, Carry, and Transport of a Handgun Upon Their Person. Immediately after the plea, he was sentenced by the Honorable Judge William R. Greer, Jr. to 53 years, with all but 15 years suspended in prison. Upon release, Brown will be on supervised probation for a period of five years.
St. Mary’s County Commissioner Meeting Rollup, November 1
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held their regular business meeting in the Chesapeake Building Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, with the invocation and pledge, followed by approval of the consent agenda. The Commissioners presented Proclamations in recognition of Lung Cancer Awareness Month, Family Court Awareness...
Montgomery County police cruiser crashes underneath suspect vehicle in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A major crash has closed roads in Silver Spring after a police pursuit of an armed robbery suspect vehicle ended with a crash involving a police cruiser and a Metrobus. Montgomery County Police responded to the 9300 block of Piney Branch Road for...
Rodman's burglarized in Rockville, suspect photos released
Montgomery County police are investigating a burglary at the Rodman's Discount Store at White Flint Plaza in Rockville. On October 16, 2022 at 11:03 AM, a male suspect allegedly kicked the glass in the entrance door until it broke away. Inside, the suspect stole property from a cigarette cabinet. Police...
Man found shot to death in Fairfax County apartment; police release images of persons of interest
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A man was found shot inside an apartment in Fairfax County on Sunday, according to police. Fairfax County Police tweeted around 4:55 p.m. that officers were on the scene of a shooting in the 5500 blk of Seminary Road in Alexandria. According to police, officers at the...
Police searching for missing Rosedale woman
——— ROSEDALE, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Rosedale woman. Joann Chavious, 41, was last seen in the Rosedale area at around 3 p.m. on Sunday wearing a gray Under Armour jacket and jeans. Chavious may be driving a white Nissan Altima with Maryland...
Cause of death for 3 men found dead outside Hyattsville apartment revealed: Police
HYATTSVILLE, Md. (7News) — A mix of fentanyl and alcohol intoxication was revealed as the cause of death for three men found unconscious outside a Hyattsville apartment building in August, according to the Hyattsville Police Department. Autopsy results show Julian Martinez Aguirrez, 45, and Walter Cáceres Fuentes, 37, died...
Murder Suspect Apprehended Days After Man Is Found Shot To Death In Waldorf: Sheriff
Authorities say that a wanted suspect is in custody after a 60-year-old man was found gunned down overnight in Charles County in what appears to be a premeditated incident, the sheriff’s office announced. Mehki Joseph Smith, 23, of Waldorf, was identified as a suspect and apprehended on a murder...
