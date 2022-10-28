ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Net

Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Theft Suspects At CVS In California

CALIFORNIA, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the persons pictured in a theft investigation. On Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at 6:33 pm, the two pictured suspects entered the CVS pharmacy on Three Notch Road in California. While in the store,...
CALIFORNIA, MD
Daily Voice

Suspicious Vehicle Investigation Leads To Drug, Weapon Charges For Waldorf Men: Sheriff

Two men are facing drug and weapon charges in Maryland after being busted during an investigation into a suspicious vehicle parked outside a Charles County convenience store. On Monday, Oct. 31, a spokesperson for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced that Joshua Mykele Claiborne, 21, and Timothy Green, 33, both of Waldorf are facing charges following an incident last week.
WALDORF, MD
Bay Net

Benjamin Stoddert Middle School Student Charged For Marijuana

WALDORF, Md. – On October 31 just after 1:30 p.m., an administrator at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School was notified that a student smelled like marijuana. The administrator made contact with the student, and upon further investigation the student was found to be in possession of marijuana, a lighter, and a 40-caliber bullet.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Woman Arrested For Exposing Herself To Trick-Or-Treaters In Anne Arundel

EDGEWATER, Md. – On October 31, 2022, at approximately 7:30 p.m., officers responded for a report of an indecent exposure in the 3600 block of 2nd Avenue in Edgewater. The complainant advised officers that there was a female suspect who was exposing herself to and hurling obscenities toward children while handing out candy.
EDGEWATER, MD
Bay Net

Detectives Investigate Fatal Stabbing In Upper Marlboro

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred Sunday morning in the unincorporated section of Upper Marlboro. The victim is 34-year-old Ian Persaud of Upper Marlboro. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
Daily Voice

Maryland Woman Arrested After Exposing Herself To Children While Passing Out Halloween Candy

A woman has been arrested after hurling obscenities and exposing herself to children while passing out candy over Halloween in Edgewater, authorities say. Witnesses reported Wendee Kaczorek, 45, for indecent exposure around 7:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31 after she exposed herself during trick-or-treating activities in the 3600 block of 2nd Avenue, according to Anne Arundel County police.
EDGEWATER, MD
Bay Net

Waldorf Teen Sentenced To 15 Years In Prison For Shooting Victim; Other Charges

LA PLATA, Md.—Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Thursday, October 27, 2022, Quanel Love Brown, 17, of Waldorf, entered a guilty plea in Charles County Circuit Court to two counts of First-Degree Assault and one count of the Wear, Carry, and Transport of a Handgun Upon Their Person. Immediately after the plea, he was sentenced by the Honorable Judge William R. Greer, Jr. to 53 years, with all but 15 years suspended in prison. Upon release, Brown will be on supervised probation for a period of five years.
WALDORF, MD
Bay Net

St. Mary’s County Commissioner Meeting Rollup, November 1

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held their regular business meeting in the Chesapeake Building Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, with the invocation and pledge, followed by approval of the consent agenda. The Commissioners presented Proclamations in recognition of Lung Cancer Awareness Month, Family Court Awareness...
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
rockvillenights.com

Rodman's burglarized in Rockville, suspect photos released

Montgomery County police are investigating a burglary at the Rodman's Discount Store at White Flint Plaza in Rockville. On October 16, 2022 at 11:03 AM, a male suspect allegedly kicked the glass in the entrance door until it broke away. Inside, the suspect stole property from a cigarette cabinet. Police...
ROCKVILLE, MD
Nottingham MD

Police searching for missing Rosedale woman

——— ROSEDALE, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Rosedale woman. Joann Chavious, 41, was last seen in the Rosedale area at around 3 p.m. on Sunday wearing a gray Under Armour jacket and jeans. Chavious may be driving a white Nissan Altima with Maryland...
ROSEDALE, MD

