College Station, TX

wtaw.com

Bryan Man Arrested By College Station Police For Threatening To Shoot Three Girls Returns To Jail For The 19th Time

A 35 year old Bryan man is in the Brazos County jail for the third time in less than four months and the 19th time in 16 years. Christian Nelson was arrested by College Station police last Saturday afternoon after three girls…ages 12 and 13..said he threatened to shoot them in the head if they did not leave a pavilion near Oaks Park.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Authorities looking for missing teen in BCS area

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley says a teen reported missing is believed to be in the Bryan College Station area. 16-year-old Hailey Ann Morgan was reported missing on September 9, 2022. She was last seen in the BCS area September 13th. Morgan has...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
fox44news.com

Death of 15-year-old under investigation

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The College Station Police Department said Monday morning that the victim in a suspicious death has been identified as a 15-year-old juvenile male. The College Station Police Department said early Sunday morning that the events occurred in the 400 block of Harvey...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Arrest made in triple shooting investigation in Calvert

CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities in Robertson County say they’ve arrested a man accused of shooting three people over the weekend. James Green Jr., 21, of Bryan, was booked into the Robertson County jail just after midnight Monday morning. Robertson County Sheriff Gerald Yezak tells KBTX it is Green...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Crime Stoppers names this week’s Featured Felons

The persons in the attached photo were named as this week’s Featured Felons by the Multi-County Crime Stoppers organization, which serves Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto counties. All persons had active warrants as of Oct. 28, 2022. If you see one of the persons pictured, do not attempt to...
SAN JACINTO COUNTY, TX
KAGS

Man sentenced to 45 years for Intoxication Manslaughter in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas — The 272nd District Court jury has convicted Ruben Martinez of Intoxication Manslaughter and sentenced him to 45 years in prison last Friday, Oct. 28., according to the Brazos County District Attorney. This stems from the accident on May 2, 2017 when Martinez crossed over lanes on...
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

WARRANT ARREST SUNDAY ON BRENHAM MAN

A Brenham man was arrested Sunday on a warrant. Brenham Police report that Sunday afternoon at 3:45, Cpl. Jose Perez observed a subject driving in the area of South Jackson Street at College Avenue that he knew had an active felony warrant for their arrest. Cpl. Perez effected a traffic stop on the vehicle and was able to take Edward Leon McCullough Jr, 25 of Brenham, into custody on warrant for Assault Family or Household Member by Impeding Breath or Circulation in connection to an assault report filed on Friday.
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Meet the candidates: Brazos County District Clerk

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Serving a four- year term, the district clerk files and processes all documents in a court case and maintains the official court records. There are two candidates vying for the seat as District Clerk in Brazos County. Republican incumbent Gabriel Garcia hopes to hold on to his position.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Meet the Candidates: Brazos County Commissioner, Precinct 4

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Democrat Wanda Watson and Republican Timothy Delasandro are running for Brazos County Commissioner Precinct 4. Commissioner Irma Cauley and her late husband Carey had represented Precinct 4 of Brazos County for three decades. After a tough Democratic primary, Watson and Delasandro are looking to fill her shoes this November. Although they aren’t from the Brazos valley, they have deep roots.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Police investigate College Station shooting

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Police in College Station are looking into a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon. The shooting took place on the 900 block of Colgate Drive, according to the College Station Police Twitter. Police said there is no threat to the public and that one person has...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

College Station Police Arrest A Houston Man For Taking Money But Not Building A Swimming Pool

College Station police arrest a Houston man on a charge of $16,992 dollars from a homeowner as a down payment to build a pool which never got built. According to the CSPD arrest report, the only thing that 35 year old Mike Mojica did was spray paint in the area where the pool was going to be built and having the utility company come out and mark their utility lines.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Report: Bryan police arrest pair after kids found in filthy home

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police arrested a man and woman this weekend after officers reportedly found four children living in unsanitary and dangerous conditions. The allegations are detailed in probable cause affidavits for Justin Calhoun, 33, and Dalys Weihausen, 29, who is identified as the mother of the children ages 12, 11, 6, and 7 months.
BRYAN, TX
mocomotive.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY DEPUTIES AWARDED COMBAT CROSS FOR ACTION IN WOODLANDS SWAT SCENE

On October 31, 2021. units from the South Precinct were dispatched to shots fired call at a residence in The Woodlands. While en route to the call, the dispatcher aired that a male was reportedly shot at the location and provided the suspec…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-deputies-awarded-combat-cross-for-action-in-woodlands-swat-scene/
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Early voting runs through Friday

Early voting in the Nov. 8 general election through Friday. Early polling locations are:. Brazos County Election Administrator Office (McLeod Training Rm) — 300 E. William J. Bryan Parkway, Suite 100, Bryan. Arena Hall — 2906 Tabor Road, Bryan. Galilee Baptist Church – 804 N. Logan St., Bryan....
COLLEGE STATION, TX

