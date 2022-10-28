ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
moral patriot
3d ago

I love it. So HAPPY that Lebron has chaos following him. Fun to watch the Lakers and their elite players with their super egos flop once again. They deserve it

Robert Wilson
3d ago

my Dad was a Lakers fan when they were in Minneapolis I was a fan til they signed half my points lifetime should not have counted because of TRAVELING , LEBRON JAMES, A BASKETBALL FRAUD 😳

Daily Mail

LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC

A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
WASHINGTON, DC
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
ClutchPoints

‘He shouldn’t be in the league’: Dennis Smith Jr. sounds off on doubters after outlasting Stephen Curry, Warriors

The Charlotte Hornets defeated the Golden State Warriors in a nail bitter to secure their first home win, 120-113. It may have taken overtime to get the job done against a team led by the greatest shooter ever in Steph Curry, but it was an impressive win by this young group. The Hornets are now 3-3 on the season after dropping their last two games on the road to the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic. They would not have secured the win if it was not for Dennis Smith Jr. though. He finished with 13 points, eight assists, and nine rebounds.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Everyone made the same joke about Dolphins’ trade for new RB

The Miami Dolphins’ latest trade acquisition is looking mighty familiar to one player who is already on their roster. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on Tuesday that the Dolphins are acquiring veteran running back Jeff Wilson Jr. from the San Francisco 49ers. Miami is sending back a 2023 fifth-round pick as part of the trade.
Larry Brown Sports

Broncos trade Bradley Chubb to AFC contender

The Miami Dolphins made a major move to bolster their pass-rush ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline. Star linebacker Bradley Chubb has been traded from the Denver Broncos to Miami. ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared the full terms of the deal, which also includes veteran running back Chase Edmonds going to Denver.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

1 top trade target has interesting message for Lakers

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner has absolutely no time for subtlety. Turner appeared this week on “The Woj Pod” with Adrian Wojnarowski and offered a message for the L.A. Lakers, essentially telling them to go get him. “If I’m the Lakers, I take a very hard look at...
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
Larry Brown Sports

Referee Clete Blakeman struggled making delay of game announcement

Clete Blakeman has been an NFL official for nearly 15 years, but the veteran did not have the easiest time making one particular announcement on Sunday. Blakeman got a bit tongue-tied while announcing a delay of game penalty during the Pittsburgh Steelers-Philadelphia Eagles game. That is probably because it was a rare delay of game on the defense. As Blakeman described it, Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham was guilty of “making a move that’s not necessary and unlike football.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ng-sportingnews.com

How Russell Westbrook propelled Lakers to first win with energy off the bench

The Los Angeles Lakers are officially in the win column!. After starting the season with a league-worst 0-5 record, the Lakers brought Russell Westbrook off the bench for the second consecutive game, and following tonight's 121-110 win over the Denver Nuggets, the new-look rotation had the Lakers offense matching the production of their defense.
LOS ANGELES, CA
