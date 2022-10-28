ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, KY

Norton Healthcare repurposes old K-Mart building, opens new autism center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The old K-Mart building off Breckenridge Lane and Taylorsville Road has a new life. Norton Healthcare has repurposed the building to house a new autism center, orthopedic, primary care, and ophthalmology offices. Norton Children’s Medical Group–Hikes Point replaces Norton Children’s Medical Group–Dupont in St. Matthews....
LOUISVILLE, KY
Medical debt forgiveness programs available in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Medical care has turned into financial concerns for millions of Americans. According to Urban Institute, a non-profit research organization, Kentucky families average close to $500 in debt and Indiana families average over $700. In Louisville, non-profit hospitals have financial assistance program that complete relieve medical bills.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Decision 2022: Louisville mayoral candidates asked about city equity

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville mayoral candidates Bill Dieruf and Craig Greenberg sat down with WAVE News and were asked three questions ahead of elections. The three questions are an attempt to push past the attack ads and campaign rhetoric with three of the top issues facing the city. Monday’s...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Expanded early voting for Kentuckians starts Thursday, no excuse needed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time, Kentuckians have four days of in-person voting to chose from without needing an excuse. This spring, Kentucky lawmakers decided to add on three early in-person days Thursday, Friday and Saturday leading into Election Day. The move came after expanded voting was made available to help battle the spread of COVID-19.
KENTUCKY STATE
Baptist Health Louisville celebrates NICU babies with fall tradition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health Louisville's newborn intensive care unit (NICU) babies were dress up for their first Halloween. Seven babies were decked out in fall fashion. They had their photos taken with candy corn colored hats, candy corns, mini pumpkins and fall decorations. Dressing up the NICU babies...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Local marching bands compete among Kentucky’s best

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — The 2022 KMEA SMBC Finals were held this weekend, and a few local marching bands made an appearance and placed high. Owensboro Catholic did very well in Class A, placing second behind Washington County in a tight competition. Also coming in at second place was Hancock County High School, who took their […]
OWENSBORO, KY
Thousands purchase tickets for billion-dollar Powerball jackpot

Louisville Urban League receives $5 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The donation from Scott was announced on Monday morning as one of 25 donations to National Urban League affiliates across the country. Survey results for Norton Healthcare’s first new hospital in West Louisville to be unveiled. Updated: 5...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LMPD: Possible wanted person in Butchertown area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police activity was reported in the Butchertown area Sunday afternoon. Louisville Metro police said a possible wanted person is in the area near the 600 block of East Main Street. Main & Clay Apartments sent a notice asking residents to stay inside the building or avoid...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LMPD clears scene on Main Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police said the scene near Main and Clay Streets has cleared. Earlier on Sunday, police activity was reported in the Butchertown area Sunday afternoon. Louisville Metro police said a possible wanted person is in the area near the 600 block of East Main Street.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Woman killed in hit-and-run on Poplar Level Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run on Monday night. LMPD said Sixth Division officers were notified of a pedestrian struck near the intersection of Poplar Level Road and I-264 just before 8 p.m. Police said they located a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
KSP investigating fatal crash in Meade County that left 2 dead

Brandenburg, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Meade County. The Kentucky State Police Commercial Enforcement Division was requested by the Meade County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a two-vehicle fatal collision on KY 79 near KY 313 in Brandenburg. The beginning investigation shows a...
MEADE COUNTY, KY
Former Hillview Police Department K9 officer dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hillview Police Department announced in a post on Facebook that one of their former K9 officers died on Thursday. "With a sad heart, we wanted to share with the community that former Officer Drako has passed away. During his time with us, he helped numerous significant drug arrests helping to make our community more safe."
HILLVIEW, KY

