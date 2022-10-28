Read full article on original website
Petition Started As Suspect In Rogers Disappearance Brooks Houck Reportedly Trying To Open Day CareNelson County News-SentinelBardstown, KY
Kentucky man lands role on 'CSI' as a corpse after playing dead on TikTok for nearly a yearAmarie M.Elizabethtown, KY
Frankie Hibbs and Gaye Ballard Bardstown City Council Candidates Endorsed By Nelson County America FirstNelson County News-SentinelBardstown, KY
An Afternoon in ElizabethtownRachelle WrightElizabethtown, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Norton Healthcare repurposes old K-Mart building, opens new autism center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The old K-Mart building off Breckenridge Lane and Taylorsville Road has a new life. Norton Healthcare has repurposed the building to house a new autism center, orthopedic, primary care, and ophthalmology offices. Norton Children’s Medical Group–Hikes Point replaces Norton Children’s Medical Group–Dupont in St. Matthews....
Medical debt forgiveness programs available in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Medical care has turned into financial concerns for millions of Americans. According to Urban Institute, a non-profit research organization, Kentucky families average close to $500 in debt and Indiana families average over $700. In Louisville, non-profit hospitals have financial assistance program that complete relieve medical bills.
Petition Started As Suspect In Rogers Disappearance Brooks Houck Reportedly Trying To Open Day Care
October 31, 2022 (Bardstow, KY) by Staff Reporters. It is being reported that the number one suspect in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers has purchased the former Peoples Church in Bardstown with plans to open a Day Care. The initial reaction from Nelson Countians is shock and outrage.
Decision 2022: Louisville mayoral candidates asked about city equity
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville mayoral candidates Bill Dieruf and Craig Greenberg sat down with WAVE News and were asked three questions ahead of elections. The three questions are an attempt to push past the attack ads and campaign rhetoric with three of the top issues facing the city. Monday’s...
Expanded early voting for Kentuckians starts Thursday, no excuse needed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time, Kentuckians have four days of in-person voting to chose from without needing an excuse. This spring, Kentucky lawmakers decided to add on three early in-person days Thursday, Friday and Saturday leading into Election Day. The move came after expanded voting was made available to help battle the spread of COVID-19.
Baptist Health Louisville celebrates NICU babies with fall tradition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health Louisville's newborn intensive care unit (NICU) babies were dress up for their first Halloween. Seven babies were decked out in fall fashion. They had their photos taken with candy corn colored hats, candy corns, mini pumpkins and fall decorations. Dressing up the NICU babies...
Local marching bands compete among Kentucky’s best
KENTUCKY (WEHT) — The 2022 KMEA SMBC Finals were held this weekend, and a few local marching bands made an appearance and placed high. Owensboro Catholic did very well in Class A, placing second behind Washington County in a tight competition. Also coming in at second place was Hancock County High School, who took their […]
Thousands purchase tickets for billion-dollar Powerball jackpot
Louisville Urban League receives $5 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The donation from Scott was announced on Monday morning as one of 25 donations to National Urban League affiliates across the country. Survey results for Norton Healthcare’s first new hospital in West Louisville to be unveiled. Updated: 5...
Kentucky’s Oldest City Is Also One of the Oldest in the U.S.
I forget how old Kentucky is from time to time. And I recently remembered that I forget that fact when I read that we live in one of the most haunted states in the United States. And why not?. HISTORIC KENTUCKY. Kentucky entered the union in 1792--two states shy of...
Russell neighborhood fatal shooting leads to calls for renewed sense of community in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a fatal shooting Friday in the Russell neighborhood, a community-cornerstone is signaling to people that this one incident doesn’t define progress being made in the West End. A Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman said one man died after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds. Officers responded...
LMPD: Possible wanted person in Butchertown area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police activity was reported in the Butchertown area Sunday afternoon. Louisville Metro police said a possible wanted person is in the area near the 600 block of East Main Street. Main & Clay Apartments sent a notice asking residents to stay inside the building or avoid...
Printing error blamed for mistake on 1 single Jefferson County absentee ballot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Board of Elections blames a printing error for a mistake on an absentee ballot, but officials say they don't believe it's a widespread issue. Thus far, the board has only received one report of a printing error occurring on an absentee ballot. It...
LMPD clears scene on Main Street
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police said the scene near Main and Clay Streets has cleared. Earlier on Sunday, police activity was reported in the Butchertown area Sunday afternoon. Louisville Metro police said a possible wanted person is in the area near the 600 block of East Main Street.
Woman dies after apparent hit-and-run on Poplar Level Road, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead following a hit-and-run in the Poplar Level neighborhood. Metro Police said Sixth Division officers responded after a woman was struck at the intersection of Poplar Level Road and I-264 just before 8 p.m. Monday. In their preliminary investigation, police said the woman...
KSP investigating fatal crash in Meade County that left 2 dead
Brandenburg, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Meade County. The Kentucky State Police Commercial Enforcement Division was requested by the Meade County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a two-vehicle fatal collision on KY 79 near KY 313 in Brandenburg. The beginning investigation shows a...
LMPD: 1 dead, another injured following shooting in southwest Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are looking for information after a man has died following a shooting in southwest Louisville. Metro Police said their Second Division officers responded to the shooting on Cane Run Road at Rockford Lane. At the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He...
Former Hillview Police Department K9 officer dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hillview Police Department announced in a post on Facebook that one of their former K9 officers died on Thursday. "With a sad heart, we wanted to share with the community that former Officer Drako has passed away. During his time with us, he helped numerous significant drug arrests helping to make our community more safe."
Social media threat forces JCPS to cancel after school activities at Olmsted Academy schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville schools abruptly canceled all after-school activities on Monday over a social media threat. Synthia Shelby, the principal of Olmsted Academy South, and Tonkeyta Rodgers, the principal of Olmsted Academy North, announced the cancelations "as a precaution" in letters that were sent to parents Monday afternoon.
