Gene Frenette: Jaguars must turn things around in London or season goals will evaporate

During his first three NFL seasons, these are the dates on the calendar — Dec. 5, 2021; Nov. 22, 2020; Dec. 8, 2019 — that serve as a sobering reminder to outside linebacker Josh Allen of history he doesn’t want the Jaguars repeating.

Those are the days his team was officially eliminated from the NFL playoffs in his career, though reality is the Jaguars were trending toward dead-end seasons long before then.

Allen loathes the thought of it happening again, which is why Sunday’s matchup against the Denver Broncos at Wembley Stadium in London represents more than a must-win game. It’s practically a referendum on the Jaguars’ willpower to keep hope alive for the 2022 season.

Never mind how the AFC-South leading Tennessee Titans or the second-place Indianapolis Colts fare Sunday. That’s not the problem.

This is about the Jaguars putting a four-game losing streak to bed. About wanting to be taken seriously as a franchise on the rise. About affirming a message to an entire locker room that they’re as good a team as they present themselves to be.

Because no matter how many close games a team could or should have won, it’s hard to convince the football world and skeptical outsiders of being a formidable NFL threat when your record is 2-5.

Allen fully understands the Jaguars have to earn that reputation. And if they can’t turn it around against an opponent that is also 2-5, coming off four consecutive defeats and has a Russell Wilson-led offense struggling to find its way, then this season is probably headed in the same bad direction as the past four years.

October is coming to a close, and nobody is more aware of the clock ticking on the Jaguars than Allen.

“The message to all the players is I’ve been a part of teams like this one that wasn’t winning,” said Allen, mindful of the Jaguars’ 12-44 record since 2019. “It sucks when you got a good team and you’re not playing for anything. Let’s not get that feeling.

“Yeah, we dug ourselves a hole, but we’re still playing for something. So let that be your motivation, let that be your drive. Because when you get to a point where you’re playing for nothing, now you’re sacrificing your body for the betterment of just yourself and your stats. That’s not good.”

Time for defense to rise up

It’s inexcusable the Jaguars have put themselves in such an adverse situation, already two games behind the last two AFC wild-card spots (occupied by Miami, Cincinnati and the Los Angeles Chargers at 4-3), but the bigger question is what they intend to do about it?

Once again, the Jaguars have a favorable matchup on paper, facing a Denver team with a highly suspect offense. Aside from the reported shaky job security of head coach and former Jaguars offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, the Broncos also are reeling on multiple offensive fronts.

Denver has reached 17 points in just one game. The Broncos are last in the NFL in scoring (14.3 ppg) and red-zone offense, plus 31st in third-down conversion percentage (30.4 percent).

All that appears to be a good sign for a Jaguars’ victory, until you consider the Indianapolis Colts were also ranked 32nd in scoring two weeks ago at 13.8 ppg. They promptly hung 34 points on the Jaguars with a statuesque 37-year-old quarterback, Matt Ryan, who has since been benched in favor of second-year QB Sam Ehlinger for the rest of the season.

Still, this is an ideal setup for Allen and the Jaguars’ defense to get back to being the bully unit that forced eight turnovers and collected six sacks in the first three games. Unfortunately, Mike Caldwell’s unit has regressed the past couple of games.

During October, the Jaguars have fallen from seventh in total defense after Week 3 to 17th overall. The Jaguars were No. 1 in run defense following a 38-10 road decimation of the Los Angeles Chargers, but now stand at No. 13.

There’s no consensus from the players on why the defense has taken a step back. Davon Hamilton thinks it’s a matter of “communicating a little better.”

Pass-rusher Dawuane Smoot scoffs at any notion of going backward, saying “we got to make those plays when it’s time in the fourth quarter.”

Linebacker Foye Oluokun thinks the unit has to “compete smarter throughout the game” and not get down when things don’t go its way.

Defensive line coach Brentson Buckner, who has 21 years of NFL experience as a player and coach, sees something different entirely. He thinks the Jaguars’ defense is trying too hard to make big plays.

“We are having some uncharacteristic mistakes, which is going to come when you got a young defense learning a new system,” said Buckner. “You’re trying to get into a groove and you start to press, too. The main problem is our guys want to do so well, and they know how it looks when it works, that they’re pressing a little bit.

“It’s our job as coaches to get them to relax. Hey, let it come to you. Relax and play. But they’re so prideful, they want to do well for the city, do well for coach Doug [Pederson]. But we don’t want them to think they got to put so much pressure on themselves to do it.”

Not too late for turnaround

The Jaguars’ margin for error has just about evaporated. A season that looked so promising three or four weeks ago is in danger of withering away, just like 10 of the past 11 years did before Thanksgiving even rolled around.

Denver is undeniably a got-to-fix-it-now game. It’s paramount for the Jaguars to start playing complementary football, but moreso in this matchup for a defense facing a Broncos’ offense that appears to lack confidence in Hackett’s scheme.

Among the more puzzling NFL story lines in 2022 is how the Broncos’ attack has remained just as impotent with nine-time Pro Bowler Wilson at quarterback, compared to last year when Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock held the job.

Pederson believes it's not much different than Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence also needing time to get adjusted to a new scheme.

Though Wilson missed last week’s 16-9 home loss to the New York Jets with a hamstring injury, the overall numbers still suggest Denver is among the easier teams to defend in the league.

Think about it: if the Jaguars permit a hamstring-impaired Wilson to have his way Sunday, what’s going to happen when facing the likes of Derek Carr, Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and Dak Prescott in the coming weeks?

Hackett’s offense is an eyesore that may take time for Wilson to ignite, if at all. The Broncos are last in scoring touchdowns (8), allowing the sixth-most sacks (21) and struggle to move the chains because their running game lacks the usual punch of past years.

It’s a perfect get-well situation for the Jaguars, providing they can return to being as disruptive as they were earlier this season instead of going nearly four full games without a turnover.

“We haven’t played to our standard,” said linebacker Devin Lloyd. “Creating turnovers is part of what we pride ourselves on as defenders. We got to get back to that.”

There has to be a sense of urgency about it, too. All the Jaguars talking about sticking together and being a united brotherhood during adverse times is all well and good, but nothing else matters if they don’t start winning.

“Now is an opportune time to flip it,” said safety Andre Cisco. “We’ve got 10 games left, several division games that are important. We’ve got time to get this right.”

Maybe so, but time is starting to work against the Jaguars. Whatever chances they have of getting this season right has to start in London.

Or as Josh Allen knows all too well, playing for individual stats is a terrible place to be.

Gene Frenette is a sports columnist at Florida Times-Union, follow him on Twitter @genefrenette

Gfrenette@jacksonville.com: (904) 359-4540