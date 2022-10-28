Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Basketball No.14 Ohio State rolls Notre Dame College 118-33 in exhibitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio artists create music posters, contribute to the Columbus music sceneThe LanternColumbus, OH
What It Feels Like To Be The Caretaker For Your Emotionally And Verbally Abusive BrotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Penn State evaluating quarterbacks Sean Clifford, Drew Allar ahead of Indiana game
Following a 41-33 loss to No. 2 Ohio State, Penn State head coach James Franklin emphasized on Tuesday afternoon his program produced "a ton of stuff on that film to feel good about and be proud of" despite a late-game spiral. That defeat dropped the No. 16 Nittany Lions to 6-2 and, with both losses occurring in Big Ten East play, essentially eliminated PSU from conference title contention.
WATCH: QB talk dominates PSU coach James Franklin's weekly press conference
Penn State coach James Franklin held is weekly press conference in the Beaver Stadium Media Room Tuesday, as his No. 16 Nittany Lions (6-2, 3-2) continued to prepare to face Indiana (3-5, 1-4) in Bloomington Saturday. You can see the entire video of the session at the link to our Lions’ Pride Board below.
247Sports
Week 9's Recruiting Winners and Losers: Michigan closing in on QB, JTT the star Ohio State needs, pain for UF
Week 9 of the college football season featured might have been a popular weekend for byes, but there was still plenty of notable matchups. And with December's Signing Day only getting closer and closer, the wins and losses are having more and more of an impact on recruiting. Below, we...
Country’s No. 6 TE drops top schools, includes Ohio State
Savannah (Ga.) Calvary Day tight end Michael Smith is one of a handful of 2024 tight ends the Buckeyes have offered a scholarship. And he has been to an Ohio State game this season. Smith was in Ohio Stadium on September 24 as the Buckeyes beat Wisconsin 52-21. “I’m in...
Ohio State's Tommy Eichenberg named a semifinalist for 2022 Bednarik Award
On Tuesday, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. were both named semifinalists for the 2022 Maxwell Award, given out to the college football player of the year. Both Buckeyes have been key to the second-ranked Scarlet and Gray's success through eight games this year. But...
Penn State bowl projections: Nittany Lions vs. SEC school a popular pick after second loss
Penn State suffered its second stumble of the season with a loss to Ohio State on Saturday, but the Nittany Lions remain in contention for a notable postseason bowl bid in the latest roundup of projections. Through eight games, Penn State is 6-2 overall and ranked No. 16 in the...
Penn State cornerback named semifinalist for Bednarik Award; Sean Clifford nominated for Wuerffel Trophy
Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. entered the 2022 season with high expectations and plenty of hype as arguably the top NFL prospect on the Nittany Lions roster, and through more than half of the season, Porter has been as advertised. And plenty have taken notice. Porter was announced as...
247Sports
Ex-Penn State QB Christian Hackenberg: Nittany Lions couldn't keep up with 'stronger horse' in Ohio State loss
Penn State football put unbeaten Ohio State to the test in Week 9, but the Nittany Lions were not to able to pull the upset at Beaver Stadium as they succumbed to the Buckeyes, 44-31. Former Penn State quarterback Christian Hackenberg said the loss was not for a lack of effort on the Nittany Lions' end. Rather, they simply ran out of fuel against a stronger and more talented team.
J.T. Tuimoloau shuts the door on playing basketball for Ohio State
When J.T. Tuimoloau came to Ohio State, there was hope that he wouldn't just be a one-sport athlete. While he was a five-star prospect as one of the country's top-five football players in the 2021 class, Tuimoloau also was a coveted basketball recruit and received scholarship offers in both sports from a number of schools, including the Buckeyes.
Ohio State's C.J. Stroud named to Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2022
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud came into the 2022 season with high expectations. After he was a Heisman Trophy finalist as a first-time starter in 2021, the Buckeye signal caller was expected to take the next step, with many oddsmakers having him as a favorite to take home the famous bronze statue.
247Sports
Rece Davis makes early Ohio State vs. Michigan football prediction
The winner of the Big Ten East Division will likely come down to the final regular-season game of the year between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes. Both teams have already beaten the division’s next-best challenger, the Penn State Nittany Lions. During a recent edition of College GameDay Podcast, Rece Davis explained why he thinks Ohio State will end up winning the game.
Ohio State will feature new faces for tipoff vs. Robert Morris
A new era begins for Ohio State when it hosts Robert Morris in the Monday season opener for both squads.
Franklin To Go With QB Who Gives PSU 'Best Chance To Win'
The Penn State coach addressed his team's quarterback situation, after veteran Sean Clifford had four turnovers in a loss to Ohio State as five-star freshman Drew Allar watched from the sideline.
Ohio State Commit Has Message For Fans About SEC Visit
2022 four-star offensive lineman Luke Montgomery is one of the best players at his position and the top prospect in the state of Ohio. He's already committed to Ohio State but may have given a few fans an ulcer with his recent plans to visit the Georgia Bulldogs this weekend.
Local star looks back on Ohio State visit, ongoing talks with Kevin Wilson, Buckeye offense and more
Local star looks back on Ohio State visit, his on-going talks with Kevin Wilson, the Buckeyes offense and more.
247Sports
