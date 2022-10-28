ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

Manitowoc warehouse to be razed after Wednesday fire: Here's what to know

By Alisa M. Schafer, Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44kQeG_0iqTkAp200

MANITOWOC - A large building that was destroyed by a fire on Revere Drive Wednesday has been ordered razed.

Manitowoc Fire Chief Todd Blaser said the fire department issued the raze order Friday because the building posed "imminent danger to the public."

The building, at 102 Revere Drive, was in part rented to Josh Bower, who used it as a shop for his company, J&M Professional Services.

Here's what we know about the fire so far.

How did it start?

The cause of the early morning fire is still undetermined, Blaser said, but he did not believe there was any criminal activity.

No criminal investigation has been opened and Blaser said further investigations would be held by the owner's insurance company.

How much was lost?

The building was completely consumed by the fire and the remnants were to be razed Friday. Blaser said he didn't have a monetary estimate for the damages.

Bower, one of the building's tenants, said he used part of the building for his company, J&M Professional Services. Their services include general contracting, landscaping and snow removal. He said he expected the items kept inside the building on Revere Drive were a total loss.

When did this happen?

The fire started around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday and was contained by fire crews by 6:30 a.m. However, the 21st Street bridge was closed for most of the day as crews worked to eliminate the fire.

Blaser said the fire was significant in both size and resources needed to control it. No injuries were reported.

Contact Alisa Schafer at aschafer@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @AlisaMSchafer.

Comments / 0

 

Herald Times Reporter

Herald Times Reporter

