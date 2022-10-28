Your week in metro Detroit: Michigan being watched by election conspiracists

Hello, Free Press subscribers,

Last week, I found myself standing outside the Macomb County Republican Party headquarters in Clinton Township, wondering what kind of election training was so sensitive I was denied entry as a reporter.

This midterm, I’m covering the race for Michigan’s top elections post between incumbent Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Republican Kristina Karamo, one of several candidates backed by former President Donald Trump who deny the legitimacy of the 2020 election.

A recent tweet from Karamo promoting poll challenger trainings from two groups that have focused on relitigating the 2020 election led me to discover a national campaign spearheaded by prominent Trump allies to recruit citizen election monitors.

Michigan election law empowers poll challengers to observe polling locations and counting boards to contest a voter’s eligibility to cast a ballot or an election procedure. But experts worry the national campaign tied to the trainings promoted by Karamo blurs the line between lawful oversight and vigilantism.

The website for Michigan for America First – an affiliate of the America Project helmed by prominent election deniers – says the America Project “encourages poll challenger training” through Election Integrity Force and Michigan Citizens for Election Integrity. Those are the same groups Karamo named in her tweet.

After I was denied entry to their training, I began seeking other ways to learn a bit about what election observers might have planned this midterm season in the battleground state.

I thumbed through a guide on the Michigan for America First website and was struck by what I found.

The instructions suggest drop box monitors set up hidden cameras to capture license plate numbers of those returning ballots via drop boxes. “In person monitoring of drop boxes through the night may not be feasible, but if undertaken, should be done with caution, and well-armed, as criminals caught in the act can be dangerous,” the manual states.

Election experts say other instructions could open the door to voter and election worker intimidation. You can read more about it in the piece, “Election conspiracists have checklist for Michigan poll challengers: What’s on it.”

