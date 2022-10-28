Read full article on original website
BBC
Lewis Hamilton reacts to Fernando Alonso comments about value of his seven titles
Lewis Hamilton has reacted to his old rival Fernando Alonso questioning the value of some of his championships. The Spaniard said in an interview with the Netherlands' Telegraaf this week that a championship has "less value when you've only had to fight with your team-mate". Hamilton then posted a picture...
Lewis Hamilton says it was 'awkward' being BOOED 'all day' by fans at Mexican Grand Prix amid mounting tensions over Red Bull cost cap breach... but home favourite Sergio Perez shakes finger in disgust at treatment of Mercedes star
Lewis Hamilton said it was 'awkward' to be booed by the Mexican Grand Prix crowd after he finished runner-up to Max Verstappen. Verstappen claimed his 14th win of the season to move ahead of Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel and stand on his own as the Formula One driver with the most victories in a single campaign.
ESPN
Max Verstappen boycotts Sky Sports after Ted Kravitz comments about 2021 title win
Max Verstappen is refusing to talk to British F1 broadcaster Sky Sports at the Mexican Grand Prix following comments made by pundit Ted Kravitz. The reigning double world champion is unhappy at comments Kravitz made in his "Ted's Notebook" show after the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, when he referred to Lewis Hamilton being "robbed" of the 2021 title.
F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton responds to Red Bull’s boycott of Sky Sports at Mexican GP
Lewis Hamilton said “we should all come off social media”, describing the online platforms as increasingly toxic.The seven-time world champion, who has more than 30 million followers on Instagram and almost eight million on Twitter, made the claim following Red Bull’s Sky boycott at the Mexican Grand Prix.Max Verstappen and his entire Red Bull team – including Christian Horner – refused to speak to the broadcaster on Sunday, a week after pit-lane reporter Ted Kravitz said Hamilton was “robbed” of an eighth world championship at last year’s much-debated season finale in Abu Dhabi.“Social media is a very toxic place...
