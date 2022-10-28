The Blitz – Week 10 scores & highlights
MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – It’s the final week of the high school football regular season, a ton of rivalry games and big contests as teams look to clinch Region titles and a berths in the November postseason. Below are the games with the home team on the bottom.
THURSDAY NIGHT SCORE:
Hannah-Pamplico 32
Lake View 40 (Final)
FRIDAY NIGHT SCORES:
Socastee 7
Wando 10 (Final)
St. James 21
Carolina Forest 41 (Final)
Conway 0
Sumter 45 (Final)
West Florence 14
South Florence 45 (Final)
Myrtle Beach 14
North Myrtle Beach 20 (Final)
Hartsville 63
Wilson 44 (Final)
Loris 14
Aynor 38 (Final)
Darlington 6
Lake City 33 (Final)
Marlboro County 0
Camden 32 (Final)
Waccamaw 14
Manning 33 (Final)
Georgetown 0
Dillon 41 (Final)
Marion 0
Mullins 54 (Final)
Cheraw 55
Chesterfield 42 (Final)
East Clarendon
Scott’s Branch
Johnsonville 46
Hemingway 0 (Final)
Green Sea Floyds 0
Latta 21 (Final)
FRIDAY NIGHT SCISA CONTESTS:
Florence Christian 14
Pee Dee Academy 40 (Final)
Carolina Academy 0
Williamsburg Academy 49 (Final)
Laurence Manning 0
Trinity Collegiate 28 (Final)
Dillon Christian 0
Thomas Sumter 7 (Final)
Lee Academy 40
King’s Academy 0 (Final)
FRIDAY NIGHT N.C. SCOREBOARD:
Red Springs 34
Fairmont (NC) 30 (Final)
Scotland (NC) 22
Richmond 21 (Final)
Lumberton (NC) 9
Purnell Swett (NC) 15 (Final)
