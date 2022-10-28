ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

The Blitz – Week 10 scores & highlights

By Chris Parks
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V9EL1_0iqTjyYD00

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – It’s the final week of the high school football regular season, a ton of rivalry games and big contests as teams look to clinch Region titles and a berths in the November postseason. Below are the games with the home team on the bottom.

THURSDAY NIGHT SCORE:

Hannah-Pamplico 32
Lake View 40 (Final)

FRIDAY NIGHT SCORES:

Socastee 7
Wando 10 (Final)

St. James 21
Carolina Forest 41 (Final)

Conway 0
Sumter 45 (Final)

West Florence 14
South Florence 45 (Final)

Myrtle Beach 14
North Myrtle Beach 20 (Final)

Hartsville 63
Wilson 44 (Final)

Loris 14
Aynor 38 (Final)

Darlington 6
Lake City 33 (Final)

Marlboro County 0
Camden 32 (Final)

Waccamaw 14
Manning 33 (Final)

Georgetown 0
Dillon 41 (Final)

Marion 0
Mullins 54 (Final)

Cheraw 55
Chesterfield 42 (Final)

East Clarendon
Scott’s Branch

Johnsonville 46
Hemingway 0 (Final)

Green Sea Floyds 0
Latta 21 (Final)

FRIDAY NIGHT SCISA CONTESTS:

Florence Christian 14
Pee Dee Academy 40 (Final)

Carolina Academy 0
Williamsburg Academy 49 (Final)

Laurence Manning 0
Trinity Collegiate 28 (Final)

Dillon Christian 0
Thomas Sumter 7 (Final)

Laurence Manning 0
Trinity Collegiate 28 (Final)

Lee Academy 40
King’s Academy 0 (Final)

FRIDAY NIGHT N.C. SCOREBOARD:

Red Springs 34
Fairmont (NC) 30 (Final)

Scotland (NC) 22
Richmond 21 (Final)

Lumberton (NC) 9
Purnell Swett (NC) 15 (Final)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myhorrynews.com

Green Sea Floyds football coach Joey Price resigns

Joey Price has resigned as the head football coach at Green Sea Floyds High School after three seasons. Price, whose team was 1-9 this season and missed the playoffs, is 250-65 overall in a long career that included stops in both North Carolina and South Carolina and five state championships in the former.
GREEN SEA, SC
WBTW News13

BEACH BITES: Brisket

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s a family affair at our latest Beach Bites location. At Brisket in North Myrtle Beach, what’s cooking today is all because of someone no longer with us. “This was a dream of my dad’s to have a barbecue place, he was from Greenville, Texas, and in the restaurant […]
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

Walk2Campus expands in Conway after purchasing Coastal Club Student Living

Walk2Campus, a housing provider that offers a nearby place to live for college students, purchased Coastal Club Student Living off S.C. 544 in Conway this month, the company announced. Coastal Club, a 203-unit housing community, will be rebranded as the Arch. The company plans to make improvements to the amenities...
CONWAY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Enhanced security measures coming to Williamsburg County schools

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) – New security measures are set to begin this week at schools across Williamsburg County. The Williamsburg County School District announced a plan to install new weapon detectors using the EVOLV system, which is essentially a step above a traditional metal detector. The technology will be installed at middle and high schools, […]
KINGSTREE, SC
WBTW News13

Free parking returns to Grand Strand beaches

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Parking along three coastal Grand Strand cities’ streets will be free starting Tuesday and continuing through the end of February. Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach will begin free parking on Tuesday. Privately operated lots may continue to charge for parking. Additional information on parking can be found […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

New dog park coming soon to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new off-leash dog park is coming soon to Myrtle Beach, according to a Monday announcement from the City of Myrtle Beach. The New Town Dog Park, Myrtle Beach’s third off-leash dog park, will be located at 200 Collins Street near Withers Swash Park, the city said. A fence for […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Marion County, Georgetown County schools among districts that will receive electric school buses

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion County and Georgetown County school districts are among 16 in South Carolina that will receive new electric school buses with money awarded to the state through the EPA Clean School Bus Program, according to the South Carolina Department of Education. South Carolina was awarded $58 million to purchase electric […]
MARION COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Paul Hogan resigns as CCU women’s head soccer coach

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina women’s soccer head coach Paul Hogan has resigned effective immediately, the CCU Athletics Department announced Friday. Hogan has served as Coastal Carolina’s women’s soccer head coach for the past 12 seasons (2011-22), compiling a record of 99-105-20, making him the all-time career wins leader in CCU women’s soccer history. “We thank Paul for […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

1 injured in Pawleys Island shooting

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — A man was hurt Saturday night in a shooting on Bertha Lane in Pawleys Island, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. The man was taken to the hospital, but information about his condition was not immediately available. The shooting remains under investigation.
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
WBTW News13

Conway police investigate Halloween night shooting

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are investigating a Halloween night shooting, according to an incident report obtained by News13. Police were called at about 10:30 p.m. to a home on Holly Loop and “all victims were located” inside the home, according to the report. The report doesn’t specify if anyone was injured. Police also […]
CONWAY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

GCSO: Waccamaw Middle School student charged with making school threats

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies charged a 14-year-old Waccamaw Middle School student with making school threats on Monday. A spokesman for the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, Jason Lesley, said the charges follow an investigation into the threats. He said a juvenile summons was completed and the 14-year-old student was released to his parent. Lesley […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

News13 Pet of the Weekend: Screech

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Oct. 29-30 is Screech, a 5-month-old kitten from the Grand Strand Humane Society. Screech is currently in foster care with a GSHS volunteer. He lives in a home with 14 cats and gets along well with all of them. “He is a wonderful […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Contaminated kerosene sold in Kingstree, officials warn

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials have issued a recall on kerosene sold at a convenience store in Kingstree. Williamsburg County Fire Department and Kingstree Fire Department report that kerosene sold since October 24 at Tanners Money Saver is contaminated. Tanners Money Saver is located at 209 Thurgood Marshall Highway in Kingstree. Officials urge customers […]
KINGSTREE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Gov. McMaster requests disaster declaration for local Hurricane Ian recovery

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster on Tuesday requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration for South Carolina to aid in local recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian. The Category 1 storm battered much of the South Carolina coast before making landfall near Georgetown on September 30. Extensive damage assessments conducted by state, local, and federal agencies […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

87K+
Followers
8K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy