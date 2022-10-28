ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After former Milwaukee County Medical Examiner Brian Peterson misses another court hearing, judge questions if he was terminated

By Vanessa Swales, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 5 days ago

In the latest chapter into the absence of former medical examiner Dr. Brian Peterson from important court hearings, attorneys prosecuting former police officer Michael Mattioli told the court on Friday that they had learned that Peterson has been terminated from his job.

"So, now apparently Dr. Peterson was terminated by the county executive?" asked Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge David Borowski before the court. "Would have been nice for the county executive to come clean on this earlier since this has been going on for the last month and a half now."

"It's disrupting the judicial process in Milwaukee," he said.

The county executive's spokesman, Brandon Weathersby, told the Journal Sentinel that Crowley had signed off on Peterson's retirement and had no further comment. Any action by County Executive David Crowley to fire the medical examiner would have required County Board approval, according to state statute.

Peterson did not respond to a request for comment.

On Sept. 19, Peterson filed emergency retirement paperwork with Milwaukee County. His exit had a domino effect on the criminal justice system, causing major delays in high-profile homicide cases, as well as a deteriorating and very short-staffed Medical Examiner's Office.

The delay has caused outrage for loved ones who are waiting for answers in major criminal cases in the Milwaukee Courts System. The family of Joel Acevedo, who was put in a chokehold by Mattioli during a party at Mattioli's home in 2020 and died six days later, objected to the delay in court. Peterson performed the autopsy on Acevedo.

"Based off of any alleged unavailability of Dr. Peterson, we think it's suspicious of the facts and circumstances as to why they're stating he's not available to appear," B'Ivory LaMarr, the attorney for the Acevedo family, told the Journal Sentinel. "One moment they're saying he retired abruptly and now they're saying he's been terminated."

LaMarr questions why another forensic pathologist employed by the county cannot review and testify in court.

"I have seen that when medical examiners are unavailable for whatever circumstance, it is a common practice for other medical examiners in that office to review the findings and then also affirm the opinion that initial medical examiner made," LaMarr said. "We would expect the same in this instance."

Prosecutors said they still expect Peterson to testify in the Mattioli case, the former police officer charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the death of Joel Acevedo in 2020. During an Oct. 18 pretrial hearing, Ian Vance-Curzan, an attorney with the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office, said they had spoken with the former medical examiner and were in the process of trying to personally serve him a subpoena.

The jury trial for the Mattioli case has been rescheduled for June 5.

Guest
5d ago

Fire the guy and then still expect him to come to work. Hope he is enjoying a umbrella drink in st somewhere.

25
Troy Hawkins
5d ago

He took an Emergency, quick exit & probably damaged some cases with incompetency! The former Health Commissioner Bevens took a Quick exit too during the child lead crisis & coverup! 😡

8
JGmom1212
4d ago

The county executive's spokesman, Brandon Weathersby, told the Journal Sentinel that Crowley had signed off on Peterson's retirement and had no further comment. Any action by Crowley to fire the medical examiner would have required County Board approval, according to state statute.

3
