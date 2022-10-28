Food recall news: Whole Foods Market Issues Allergy Alert for Dipping Caramel Sold in Five Stores in Colorado, Kansas and Nebraska

Photos of the recalled Products

Company Announcement

AUSTIN, TX (October 27, 2022) Whole Foods Market is voluntarily recalling Dipping Caramel from five stores in Colorado, Kansas, and Nebraska because the product may contain wheat, which is not declared on the product label. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat should not consume this product because they run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction.

The affected product was sold at the following Whole Foods Market stores:

The products were available in the bakery department and were packaged in plastic containers with Whole Foods Market scale labels. The affected products can be identified by the name “Dipping Caramel by the Pound”, a product code of 34888, sell by dates of 10/25/22 – 11/15/22, and were available for purchase from 10/4/22 – 10/25/22.

All affected product has been removed from store shelves. The mislabeling issue was discovered by a store employee. No illnesses have been reported to date.

Customers who purchased this product at Whole Foods Market can bring a valid receipt into stores for a full refund. Customers with additional questions can call 1-844-936-8255 daily between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 12:00 a.m. CST.