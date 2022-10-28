PLL - Free Report) is anticipated to report loss per share when it reports third-quarter 2022 results later this week. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLL’s third-quarter earnings is currently pegged at a loss of 37 cents per share. Over the past 30 days, the estimate has moved down from the earlier expected loss of 26 cents per share to the current estimate of a loss of 37 cents per share.

6 HOURS AGO