SBLive Power 25 girls basketball rankings: Sidwell Friends tops 2022-23 preseason national rankings

National player of the year Kiki Rice has graduated, but the Washington, D.C. powerhouse is still loaded with elite talent, including 5-star guard Jadyn Donovan

SBLive scoured the country to compile the nation's top high school girls basketball programs entering the 2022-23 season.

This will be the inaugural edition of the SBLive Power 25. The girls basketball rankings will highlight teams affiliated with the state high school athletic association in the state it resides in or those allowed to play affiliate high schools in their home state as well as some of the country's top prep schools and basketball academies.

Find the complete breakdown of the preseason SBLive Power 25 below.

The Power 25 rankings are compiled by SBLive reporters Lance Smith and Todd Milles based on observations and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources across the country. Reach Lance on Twitter ( @LanceSmithTPC ) or email him at lance@scorebooklive.com.

SBLIVE POWER 25 NATIONAL GIRLS BASKETBALL RANKINGS

Oct. 28, 2022

Head coach: Tamika Dudley

Last season's record: 30-0

Ranking rationale: In high school girls basketball, it's rare to see one team as far ahead of the rest of the country as Sidwell Friends was last season (29 of 30 wins were by double-digit margins). While the Quakers lost Gatorade national player of the year and five-star point guard Kiki Rice (UCLA), Sidwell's top billing to start the season is based on how much they have coming back: Five-star guard Jadyn Donovan, who's the third-ranked prospect in the Class of 2023; four-star senior guard Khia Miller; five-star junior wing Kendall Dudley; and four-star junior guard Leah Harmon. And don't forget about 6-foot-3 forward Zania Socka, a transfer from Georgetown Day, who might emerge as one of their best players as well.

--

Head coach: Alicia Komaki

Last season's record: 30-2

As easy as it was to choose Sidwell Friends at No. 1 - it was just as easy to pick the Trailblazers right behind the Quakers. They won a CIF State Open Division title to finish the season as the top team in California (and No. 3 in the country) - with no seniors in the rotation. Sierra Canyon is led by generational guard prospect Juju Watkins, the top-ranked senior in the country. Watkins averaged 24.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.8 steals, and 2.0 blocks per game last season to run away with state player of the year honors. Also, the team has five-star power forward MacKenly Randolph and guard Izela Arenas - 2024 standouts and daughters of former NBA all-stars Zach Randolph and Gilbert Arenas, respectively. And Northwestern commit and 6-foot-2 forward Crystal Wang can take over on any night. This is the West Coast's top candidate to win a national title.

3. Saint John Vianney (Holmdel, New Jersey) (0-0)

Head coach: Dawn Carpell

Last season: 32-1

Ranking rationale: This New Jersey powerhouse continued to be queen of the Tri-State area last winter when it clinched an eighth career NJSIAA Tournament of Champions (TOC) title, extending its in-state winning streak to 74 games (only season loss was to No. 1 Sidwell Friends). And even though the Lady Lancers graduated three key seniors, including Princeton-bound standout Madison St. Rose - North Carolina State commit Zoe Brooks, a top-10 national recruit in 2023, should fill the void just fine. She's a fantastic ball-handler to gets to the basket at will. Inside-outside 6-foot scorer Janie Bachmann (Holy Cross commit) is the other returning starter, but two other 6-foot-3 college-bound seniors move into the top five in Ashley Sofilkanich (Bucknell) and Mikaela Hubbard (Emory).

--

Head coach: Stan Delus

Last season's record: 29-1

Last season brought the first CIFSS Open Division title in school history for Etiwanda, which is set up for another great year - even as a slight underdog to Sierra Canyon. The top-ranked public school in the country has four outstanding starters: Five-star forward Kennedy Smith, a state player of the year candidate; four-star sophomore Aliyahna "Puff" Morris, who runs the point; and seniors Majesty Cade and Sa'lah Hemingway, who both have offers from good mid-majors and form one of the best wing tandems in the state. Additionally, transfers Ryann Riddle (La Salle) and Mykelle Richards (Cajon) were stars at their former schools and are likely to be impact players from day one. And Etiwanda is expecting contributions from numerous promising underclassmen, including a great freshman class.

--

Head coach: Terri Bamford

Last season's record: 25-3

While the Torreys enter the season ranked as only the No. 3 team in their own state, they are also on a short list of top-level threats to win a national title (something they were on track to do as the No. 1 team in the country in 2020 before COVID-19 canceled the season). And LJCD's second-best player that year - five-star post player Breya Cunningham - is still around and better than ever. She recorded her best season yet as a junior, averaging 18.4 points and 11.4 rebounds per game on 64% shooting to help lead them to a San Diego Section Open Division title and top-10 ranking in the country. The rest of the core comes back as well, including five-star point guard Jada Williams and four-star guard Taj Roberts. And Sumayah Sugapong is one of the most underrated players in the state. They might not be deep, but they're a handful.

--

Head coach: Tara Starks

Last season: 26-1

Ranking rationale: The Royals continued their extended run of success last season by winning an eighth Class 4A state title in 12 finals trips since 2004. All of their 2021-22 victories were by double-digit margins - and their lone loss was to Sidwell Friends, the No. 1 team in the country. And it's a program that is producing elite point guards, including national player of the year Paige Bueckers (UConn), four-star prospect Amaya Battle (Minnesota) and now emerging junior Alivia "Liv" McGill, a five-star recruit and consensus top-15 player in the 2024 class. McGill's ability to play all styles - at all speeds - is impressive. And she has a pair of NCAA Division I-bound seniors to feed in USA Basketball U17 team member Sunaja Agara (Stanford) and Taylor Woodson (Minnesota), both ranked nationally in the top 60.

--

Head coach: Dan Rolfes

Last season: 29-0

Ranking rationale: When Rolfes arrived nearly two decades ago, all he primarily had on the roster were defensive-minded soccer players. Now, the 12-time state champion Red Knights are Missouri's premier basketball powerhouse with the nation's longest winning streak at 67 games. And they win games playing that same pressure-the-ball style. This lengthy lineup is led by Nebraska commit Natalie Potts (6-foot-2), a high-energy inside-outside scorer who can light it up from long range. Brooke Coffey (6-1), an Illinois State pledge, is a strong presence on the perimeter. Team did graduate point guard Saniah Tyler (Kentucky), but coaches are confident in high-ceiling sophomores Nevaeh Caffey and Peyton Hill as suitable replacements.

--

Head coach: Special Jennings

Last season: 20-3

Ranking rationale: Coming off its first national title (Geico High School Nationals) last April, this is an Eagles' program that a few coaches feel has the most talented roster in the country. With the additions of Brazilian 6-foot-7 junior national center Lety Vasconcelos and Virginia transplant Sahnya Jah (South Carolina commit) to go along with returning standout point guard Mjracle Sheppard (Mississippi State commit) - the team has three top-100 seniors on board. And a fourth senior - guard Rusne Augustinaite - just helped her native Lithuania win the gold medal at the FIBA U18 European Championships last August. Also, with high-motor Vivian Iwuchukwu a top-40 prospect in the 2024 class - this squad is loaded with size and athleticism. If their fullcourt pressure dictates the action, it's usually a long night for an opponent.

--

Head coach: Mike McCarthy

Last season's record: 23-5

The Cubs were one of the most under-appreciated teams in the country last season as three of their losses came against No. 1 Sidwell Friends and a fourth against nationally-ranked St. John's. And in 2022-23, GVP has almost everyone coming back. Princeton commit Fadima Tall is back as a senior after averaging 17.3 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 2.4 steals per game. The four-star forward is the only acclaimed name on the roster, but there is more high-level talent throughout their nucleus. Holy Cross commit Simone Lewis was second on the team in points and rebounds last season, and is back as a senior. Toby Nweke, another double-digit scorer, and Emma West are coming off strong sophomore campaigns - and both have a dozen mid-major offers. NYU-bound guard Maria Alvarado rounds out the starting five, which has an enviable combination of size, length and ball-handling.

--

Head coach: Andrea Robinson

Last season's record: 35-2

It sounds hyperbolic, but DeSoto has one of the more hyped-up freshman classes that any school has ever had. For a team to have a ninth-grade core that's known as generational across the country before they play a single game rarely happens. But they are here - 5-6 point guard Rieyan DeSouze, 6-2 forward Amari Byles, 5-11 combo guard Amayah Garcia, and 6-2 wing player Kamora Pruitt are all national recruits already with a bevy of major D1 offers. It will be a stark contrast to the all-senior DeSoto mix last season when it was the clear-cut No. 2 team in the country. Maybe the Eagles' youth and inexperience will mean this is something of a rebuilding year - or if they hit the ground running as high-impact players, they could storm the national scene again right away. It won't take long to find out.

--

Head coach: Ashley Hutchcraft

Last season: 29-2

Ranking rationale: From start to near-finish, this was one of the best teams in the country last season - until an unexpected upset loss to Little Rock Central at the state tournament. The exit prompted Hutchcraft to conclude this team peaked too early the past two seasons. The Wampus Cats have the veterans - four returning senior starters - to adjust, led by Stanford guard signee Chloe Clardy, a top-50 national recruit who was the state's Gatorade player of the year. A scorer on any spot on the floor, she is the team's primary ball-handler. Post player Savannah Scott (Auburn commit) is a towering interior presence. And guard Kamille Brown is the team's defensive stopper - and best shooter. Add in D1 sophomore recruits (Alexis Cox, Emerie Bohanon), and this bunch is due to finish strong.

--

Head coach: Nancy Warner

Last season's record: 23-0

After upsetting Fremont in double-overtime to win a state title and go undefeated last year, Lone Peak finished in the top-25 discussion last season. It is squarely in that conversation now, especially with its entire squad coming back, led by BYU-bound senior Kailey Woolston. The state's top shooting guard averaged 19.7 points and 6.1 rebounds per game last season, and might be the state MVP favorite. She is surrounded by returning talent in point guards Makeili Ika and Shawnee Nordstrom; forward Naia Tanuvasa, and post player Sarah Bartholomew. Additionally, Woolston's incoming ninth-grade sister, Kennedy, already has D1 offers - with the ability to play anywhere on the perimeter. Without tremendous size or huge names, the Knights will need to see leaps from their returners to raise their ceiling - which could translate into another huge year.

--

Head coach: Timothy Miller

Last season: 35-0

Ranking rationale: If you think five consecutive Class 6A titles (and 59 consecutive wins) is enough for the Trojans, consider their upcoming season motto: "Searching for 6." And with four starters back from last year's defensive-minded squad, led by a coach who has won at every stop during his career (state titles at three different schools) - it's a good bet they will be difficult to stop. Samiya Steele's departure to Alabama State leaves a gaping hole in terms of production - one that Miller expects to fill collectively. Junior forward Leah Brooks, an Alabama commit, will be the team's two-way tone-setter, especially on defense. Senior Nyia Grace Collier (Montevallo commit) is a bona fide scorer on the wing. And junior Zyriah Price, who transferred in late last winter, is a D1 prospect in line for expanded impact role.

--

14. St. John's College (Washington, D.C.) (0-0)

Head coach: Jonathan Scribner

Last season's record: 19-5

No stranger to contending for national titles, the Cadets were on the national-rankings fringe all season in 2021-22. All five of their losses came against nationally-ranked squads - and three of those teams they also beat last year. Now, St. John's has just about its whole core back, led by 6-foot-3 forward Delaney Thomas, a four-star recruit and top-30 prospect in the senior class. She averaged team-highs of 17.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.2 steals, and 1.3 blocks a game last year, and many think she's capable of even bigger things. And their junior core, led by four-star point guard Kyndal Walker, as well as D1 prospects Carolae Barton, Ava O'Neal, Mitchell Edmonds, and Jaidyn Harper, is deep. With the addition of four-star perimeter player Tatum Greene (transfer from McDonogh), this is a loaded lineup.

--

Head coach: Shell Dailey

Last season: 12-5

Ranking rationale: Always a player on the national scene, the Ascenders looked more like the team last year that posted back-to-back 20-win seasons (2016-18) than the one that scuffled through the pandemic years. And this could be one of Dailey's most well-rounded rosters. Heralded point guard Kelis Fisher will takes the reins of the attack, and her juke moves and bullet passes should be a popular attraction. The Maryland transplant just got a UConn offer, and is a top-20 prospect in the 2025 class. Oregon commit Sarah Rambus was an all-state performer in Michigan - and the 6-foot-4 forward should clean things up on the interior. And 6-foot-3 Virginia commit Olivia McGhee is a smooth-moving scorer - from all spots on the floor. She is a top-50 national recruit as a senior.

--

Head coach: LaJeanna Howard

Last season: 34-7

Ranking rationale: On pedigree alone - 11 state titles, three national championships, two 100-game winning streaks and a stream of major-college products - the Pantherettes were going to find their way among the nation's top teams for 2022-23. And once again, their ruthless attacking, trapping style will be difficult to handle - especially with their guard lineup, led by senior Victoria Flores, a TCU commit and top-100 player in 2023. Flores should be one of the state's top scorers. Backcourt mates Tristen Taylor and Kaylinn Kemp are fiery on-ball defenders. And when newcomer of the year Kenidi Glover (knee) gets healthy as the team's top post player - they have the makings to challenge 6A district rival DeSoto again. Six of their seven losses last season were to top-25 nationally-ranked opponents.

--

Head coach: Nichole Dixon

Last season's record: 27-3

Among the elite programs in Georgia, with all the returning talent in tow - this might be the year the Golden Bears grab the reins as the undisputed top squad. They have the top-end talent necessary to keep pushing the envelope. Princeton-bound forwar Olivia Hutcherson may prove to be the state's player of the year as a senior. And Stanford commit Hailey Swain was one of the top point guards in the state last season as just a ninth grader. She's already been ranked as a top-150 player in her class, and has the upside to take a major leap this fall. Junior Zaynah Preston, another lead guard, spearheads a strong supporting cast for Holy Innocents' outstanding 1-2 punch. This has the makings to be arguably Dixon's strongest team yet.

--

Head coach: Donna Buckley

Last season: 25-4

Ranking rationale: With an all-underclassman lineup, the Millers grew up quickly last winter, especially in the postseason where they captured their first Indiana high school title since 1987. Now, they are squarely a player on the national scene, even with the transfer of five-star UConn commit Ashlynn Shade, who left for La Lumiere School. Point guard Reagan Wilson is poised to take over as the team's premier playmaker, and her strong summer showing has netted a stream of mid-major NCAA Division I offers. Buckley calls her the best leader she's ever had in her program. Guard Meredith Tippner is a multi-sport standout who will be asked to score. Senior Dani Mendez - a black belt in karate - is a strong presence in the post. And, if let alone, the Shoemaker sisters (Kaitlyn, Ava) can burn a defense with an onslaught of 3-pointers.

--

Head coach: Scott Allen

Last season's record: 22-8

Every year, the Lady Panthers seem to be in the national spotlight under Allen, who has won multiple national coach of the year awards leading a program that just won its 15th consecutive VISAA Division 1 state title and has most of that nucleus returning. Two all-state players return as seniors in guard Brooke Batchelor and forward Louis Volker, both of whom have mid-major offers. Laura Williams, a four-star recruit, and Riley Hamburger are both 6-foot-1 wing players who are also high-major prospects coming off strong seasons as role players. The Lady Panthers have the length and quickness to again have one of the best defenses in the country, and could be a top-10 team if things go their way.

--

Head coach: Darrin McAllister

Last season's record: 25-1

The Lakers dropped their first game last season, then won 25 in a row in McAllister's first year to win their first state title in school history. Can the Lakers solidify themselves as a top 25 team in the country? They'll need to overcome the losses of graduated seniors Myonna Hooper and Zaneiya Batiste to stay in the picture. Four-star 2024 prospects and twin sisters Summer (PG) and Indya (SG) Davis form one of the best backcourts in high school hoops, and Florida A&M commit Sydney Hendrix gives them a standout at the forward spot. The development of guard Destiny Washington and forward Kendall Hendrix, who are both juniors with substantial upside, will be critical in determining whether or not they can keep rising.

--

Head coach: Karen Weitz

Last season's record: 18-4

Winners of 15 games in a row to roll to their seventh straight state championship last winters, the Bulldogs were one of four teams picked to play in the inaugural State Champions Invitational on ESPN, showcasing the upside of a top-10 squad nationally. And with a coach in Weitz, the winningest coach in state history who is approaching 700 victories, and the majority of its rotation returning, Centennial can be a serious factor again nationally. Five-star Arizona commit Montaya Dew is the eighth-ranked senior in the country, and possesses extraordinary two-way upside at 6-2 with long arms, next-level strength and athleticism, and smooth handles. Four-star guard Kaniya Boyd and guard Danae Powell give Centennial two first team all-state returners in the backcourt, and TCU commit Charlece Ohiaeri and Asani Ceaser give them more future D1 players at the forward spots. To top it all off, Grace Knox is a rising sophomore star, a nationally-ranked 6-1 wing in the class of 2025.

--

Head coach: Frank Oliver Jr.

Last season: 20-5

Ranking rationale: Another program brimming with blue-chip talent, Oliver had led the team to three consecutive title-game appearances in the top-notch Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC). And the Mustangs should be favorites to do it again, especially with one of the best outside shooters in the area in UConn commit Qadence Samuels, a 6-foot-2 wing player - and top-50 recruit in the 2023 class. And while the loss of all-district point guard Gia Cooke (Maryland) is huge, junior Madisen McDaniel blossomed this summer - and is a top-10 prospect in the 2024 class at point guard. Factor in junior La'Nae Corbett (multiple D1 offers) and the talented 6-foot-2 sophomore duo of Zhen Craft (top-15 recruit) and Maisie Crowley (played in British Basketball League a year ago) - the Mustangs are primed for big things.

--

Head coach: Sue Phillips

Last season's record: 30-2

Entering a new season, Mitty is the clear-cut top-ranked team in northern California and a lock to be nationally relevant again under Phillips. So what else is new? Wing player Morgan Cheli was perhaps the biggest breakout star in the state last season for the CIF Northern Region Open Division champion, efficiently averaging 14.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 3.3 steals per game before becoming a five-star prospect, USA National Team member, and recipient of over 40 D1 offers, including Stanford, South Carolina, and UConn. Also among their returners is skilled 6-1 forward Maya Hernandez, a LMU commit, as well as Haley Hernandez, Layla Woods, Elle Hanson, and April Chan, who are college recruits. And look out for 6-1 ninth grade post player McKenna Woliczko, who is already collecting D1 offers. With Elana Weisman and Belle Bramer transferring in from Burlingame and Los Gatos, respectively, Archbishop Mitty adds two of the best forwards in the area.

--

Head coach: Jamar Mosley

Last season: 26-1

Ranking rationale: Imagine the state of Mosley's nerves when he went from starting five seniors in the 2021 Division III state semifinals to sending five ninth graders on the floor in the first game last season? Well, it worked out - the Cavaliers went on to win their first state title in school history last March, and return their entire lineup. Guard Darianna "Dee" Alexander (23.6 points per game as ninth grader) is arguably the top 2025 recruit in the nation, and her never-satisfied leadership style is contagious. Ky'Aira Miller makes it all go at point guard, and guard Jayda Mosley - the elder statesman as a junior - might be the best perimeter shooter in the state. This Purcell Marian team that ended last season on a 22-game winning streak might just be getting warmed up for a multi-year dynasty.

--

Head coach: Korey Landolt

Last season: 25-3

Ranking rationale: To round out the rankings, here is the surprise entrant - the Cavaliers. And given their history - they have been in one state championship game in school history - it would appear they don't belong. But then look at this roster, and you'll see it's the best collection of talent in the Northwest, led by guard Jasmine "Jazzy" Davidson, arguably the nation's top player in the 2025 class. The reigning Gatorade state player of the year as a ninth grader is a two-way, break-your-ankles terror who loves to constantly be on the attack. She is the headliner on the team that has seven NCAA Division I recruits, including hard-nosed guard Rhyan Mogel (Portland commit), rangy wing player Eliza Buerk (Davidson commit) and sophomore transfer Allie Roden, a high-energy slashing guard. Team growing up fast.

--

BUBBLE TEAMS:

Beaverton (Beaverton, OR)

Bixby (Bixby, OK)

Cedar Park (Cedar Park, TX)

Central Point Academy (Kissimmee, FL)

Clovis West (Fresno, CA)

Ensworth (Nashville, TN)

Hoover (Hoover, AL)

Mater Dei (Santa Ana, CA)

McDonogh (Owings Mills, MD)

Plymouth Whitemarsh (Plymouth Meeting, PA)

Rutgers Prep (Somerset, NJ)

Shabach Christian (Landover, MD)

South Bend Washington (South Bend, IN)

Sparta (Sparta, NJ)