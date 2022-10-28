ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambria County, PA

Program invites participation for children’s grief awareness

By Rebecca Parsons
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34NujG_0iqTjcNT00

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – One in 12 children in Pennsylvania will experience the death of a parent or sibling by age 18, according to the Childhood Bereavement Estimation Model (Judi’s House, 2022).

While life seems to continue like normal for others, these “forgotten mourners” have had their lives forever changed. The Healing Patch Children’s Grief Program is inviting the public to join in showing support for these grieving children throughout the month of November for Children’s Grief Awareness Month.

The Healing Patch invites the community to get involved by wearing blue on Children’s Grief Awareness Day, Nov. 17.

“Death of a caregiver or family member left unmanaged or avoided can have a significant negative impact on the child’s ongoing development and mental health,” Melody Ray, Healing Patch coordinator said. “Grief that is not expressed, validated or managed can put a significant strain on the family system. By acknowledging and supporting grieving families in our community, we can see positive outcomes in the children and families’ coping and resilience. The Healing Patch is a place for the community to learn about how to support these grieving children, as well as a resource for local grieving families to gain connections, support and hope.”

Friends Day of Giving campaign for Giving Tuesday

Prevalence rates of childhood grief vary across the country.

In Cambria County, the CBEM approximates one in 12 children will experience the death of a parent by age 18, ranking it as the second highest prevalence of grieving children out of 67 Pennsylvania counties. In Blair County, the CBEM approximates one in 16 children will experience the death of a parent by age 18, ranking 27 th in Pennsylvania.

The Healing Patch began in 2006 as a free program to help grieving children and their families through peer support, education and more.

“We couldn’t provide the services that we do without the support of our community and the continued dedication of our volunteers,” Shalen Steinbugl, Healing Patch volunteer coordinator/grief specialist said. “Volunteers are truly the heart of the Healing Patch.”

Each year, the Healing Patch joins in the observation of Children’s Grief Awareness Day on the third Thursday of November to bring awareness to the unique needs of grieving children. You can get involved on Nov. 17 by wearing blue.

Ray will be participating in a Virtual Children’s Grief Awareness Day event, which will be streamed throughout the day at https://www.youtube.com/HighmarkCaringPlace . As the author of Someone I Love Died from a Drug Overdose , she will be presenting information and sharing an activity related to children’s loss from drug overdose.

Additional information about ways to participate in Children’s Grief Awareness Day is available here .

The National Alliance of Children’s Grief recognizes all of November as Children’s Grief Awareness Month. This year everyone is encouraged to “Listen on Repeat” to children who are grieving. Through active and sustained listening, we create space for children to share their experience and process the death of someone significant to them.

If you have frequent interactions with a grieving child, here are more direct ways you can help:

  • Be honest with the child. Discuss in a simple, direct and age-appropriate manner.
  • Listen. Let the child share his story about what happened. Let him ask questions and do your best to answer. Don’t be afraid to say, “I don’t know.”
  • Acknowledge the child’s grief. A child’s grief looks very different than an adult’s grief. It is normal for children to move in and out of grief reactions, at times being very upset or getting angry easily, and at other times playing as if nothing has happened.
  • Share. Tell the child stories about your own life – times you were afraid, sad or angry. Tell them how you dealt with these situations and what you learned. Children love to hear stories about the adults in their lives and when those adults were children. Sharing stories helps a child normalize what he or she is experiencing.
  • Be creative. Give the child a creative outlet to express feelings. This can be done through drawing, writing, doing crafts, listening to music or playing games.
  • Maintain clear expectations. Keep rules and boundaries consistent. Children gain security when they know what is expected from them. Children will often use their pain as an excuse for inappropriate behavior. While you should always acknowledge the grief your child is experiencing, you should also teach them to be accountable for their choices, no matter how they feel.
  • Create rituals and new family traditions. Rituals can give your family tangible ways to acknowledge your grief and honor the memory of those who have died. Lighting candles, recognizing special occasions, sharing stories about those who have died or volunteering with a local charity as a family are some of the ways you can incorporate new traditions or rituals.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

The Healing Patch is supported in part by the Home Nursing Agency Foundation, the Patched Together Day of Music fundraiser and various other community groups and donations. To learn more about local grief resources or to refer a child/family for services, please contact the Healing Patch at 1-800-445-6262 or visit their website, Home Nursing Agency .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

IBEW announces funding for a new training center near Johnstown

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The IBEW Local 126 announced that it has been awarded $3million in Redevelopment Capital Assistance Grant Dollars from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to enhance electrical training capabilities in the suburban Johnstown region. The grant will provide a sizable portion of the amount needed to build a new Calvin R. Peterson […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Burns: $2.5 million in state grants awarded to Johnstown, Loretto

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – State Rep. Frank Burns announced $2.5 million in new state grants for community projects in Johnstown and Loretto. The grants consist of: $2 million – to the City of Johnstown, to support a complete redesign of Main Street and Central Park including sidewalks, parking, lighting, public art and the rehabilitation […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Juniata College receives federal grant for public health project

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Juniata College is embarking on a public health project that is a game changer for the future of tick-borne illnesses in the state. Using a federal grant, this project aims to identify and combat tick-borne diseases. Pennsylvania usually has the highest number of tick-transmitted diseases in the country. The faculty at […]
HUNTINGDON, PA
WTAJ

Harvest Fest is on the way in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The public is invited to attend Harvest Fest in Kylertown this weekend. The event will take place at the Kylertown Center for Active Living from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Saturday Nov. 5. Fall and Christmas crafts will be on sale. The crafts are hand-made by seniors who frequent […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Walk to End Alzheimer’s to take place in State College

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting State College residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The walk is scheduled to take place on November 5, 2022, at Spike Stadium in State College. Registration is at 9 a.m. and the opening ceremony […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Christmas Miracle giveaway to help local children in need

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona community members are looking ahead to December and are asking for help gathering Christmas gifts for local children. The annual Altoona effort to help children at Christmas kicked off on Saturday, Oct. 29 with the Christmas Miracle and Halloween party. Of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus were there to join […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

$505,776 grant to renovate Railroaders Memorial Museum in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) – The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) granted $505,776 to renovate the Railroaders Memorial Museum in Altoona. Sen. Judy Ward (R-30) and Rep. Lou Schmitt (R-79) announced on Monday, Oct. 31. The funding will cover projects that include replacing the 30-year-old roof, pairing back vegetation overgrowth, and updating the auditorium used by […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Fire department called to Bellefonte school for unknown odor

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Bellefonte Area School District has announced that the high school will be operating on a flexible instruction day for Tuesday, Nov. 1. The announcement comes after local fire departments were called to the school after reports of an unknown odor in the building on Monday, Oct.31. According to their […]
BELLEFONTE, PA
WTAJ

This Pennsylvania city ranks 1st nationwide to retire in

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to research done by the U.S. News & World Report, 5 Pennsylvanian cities claimed spots in the top 10 list for best cities to retire in. Researchers evaluated 150 metro areas and based their scores on a weighted average of points that they earned in six categories. Housing affordability (24%) Resident […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Homemade Halloween display is a hit in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) – One Halloween display always gets a lot of attention, especially once people realize that a majority of the props are handmade. John Isenberg and his son go all out for Halloween each year with decorations. They live at 500 Tennyson Avenue in Altoona and are still inviting the public to stop […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Sen. Judy Ward visits Claysburg-Kimmel SD to see improvements, discuss future funding

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — School districts across the region, particularly the more rural ones, continue to face challenges with rising costs and staff shortages. But Claysburg-Kimmel School District is making the best of its resources, and it showed Sen. Judy Ward its improvements from donations from the non-profit Claysburg Education Foundation before discussing potential […]
CLAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

PAW Center celebrates grand opening in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – In 1948 the first field house was built for athletes at Penn State DuBois, fast forward 74 years and the newly renovated PAW (Physical fitness, Athletics, and Wellness) Center is now complete. The idea to renovate was first brought up in 2017. However, the plans for renovations were not approved […]
DUBOIS, PA
WTAJ

Pennie opens tomorrow for 2023 health care coverage

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Governor Tom Wolf is reminding Pennsylvanians of the 2023 Open Enrollment Period that begins tomorrow, Tuesday, November 1. Through Pennie, the commonwealth’s official online health insurance marketplace. Pennsylvanians can apply, compare plans, and enroll in high-quality health coverage all in one place. This annual Open Enrollment Period is an opportunity for Pennsylvanians to […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Veteran food drive to take place in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Laurel Highlands Historical Village will be collecting Food and paper products for area veterans and the elderly. This week, on Friday, November 4 there will be a food drive at the Ebensburg Walmart from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. During the winter season, they also have food collection locations […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Ivyside Eats Pantry helps Penn State Altoona students with food insecurity

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– The Ivyside Eats Food Pantry at Penn State Altoona’s campus aims to help students with food insecurity through its free stock and variety. The pantry is located inside the Edith Davis Eve Memorial Chapel in room 112. It’s stocked primarily with non-perishable goods used within a college dorm room or apartment. Director […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Best-selling author stops by Altoona to discuss helping first responders

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Best-selling author and nationally recognized speaker Adam Davis made his way to the Altoona Grand Hotel. The Because We Care Foundation hosted Davis, who is a former first responder who inspires others to know that they are not alone in their struggles. He spoke about the benefits of helping first responders […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Life jackets mandatory in Pennsylvania starting November 1

(WHTM) – A mandatory cold weather life jacket order is in place for many boaters in Pennsylvania starting November 1. Since 2012, a person in Pennsylvania is required to wear a Coast Guard-approved PFD from November 1 through April 30 while underway or at anchor on boats less than 16 feet in length. The order […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Trunk or Treat events highlight weekend in Altoona, Ebensburg

(WTAJ) — Two Trunk or Treat events took place in the Central Pennsylvania area ahead of Halloween Sunday. In Altoona, families joined the Saint John’s Catholic Church for their third annual trunk or treat event. Candy was passed out and there was a costume contest along with a mini parade at the Lakemont Fire Station. […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy