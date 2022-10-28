ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

Home health care lobbyist accuses McKee of using his mother as a 'prop', endorses Kalus

By Katherine Gregg, The Providence Journal
 4 days ago
PAWTUCKET - An endorsement for GOP candidate for governor Ashley Kalus from a lobbyist for the home health care industry morphed into an attack on the incumbent, Gov. Dan McKee, for using his 94-year-old mother Willa McKee, as a "prop" in his campaign ads.

While "McKee likes to prop-up Willa - his elderly frail mother in his ads...there is no doubt that she will receive quality care for the remainder of her life. But will yours? Will you?" Nicholas Oliver, the executive director of the Rhode Island Partnership for Home Care Political Action Committee asked at a press conference.

"When your moment of need arrives, the governor has done nothing to ensure that you or your loved one will get timely access to home care. Just ask those who are currently sitting on the wait list," said Oliver, a past candidate for East Providence mayor and outspoken opponent of the COVID vaccination mandate for healthcare workers.

"The governor does not understand our issues" because his own mother is enjoying a "privileged" life because of the money his brother earned for the family as head of McKee Brothers Oil," Oliver contended.

"Dan's only business background is being related to his brother, the McKee who actually kept his family's multi-generational oil company running and the McKee that really is the one paying for the care of his mother" in those ads where she says: 'That was my line.'"

"We need leaders that have rolled up their sleeves and worked in the community to provide care, improve access....not Danny in his jammies on a Zoom call in the basement," Oliver said.

The McKee campaign response: "Here we go again with the Kalus campaign treating the truth like a minor inconvenience while slinging despicable insults.

"Willa McKee is a smart and dedicated Rhode Islander. Calling her a "prop" demeans her lifelong contributions making Rhode Island a great place to live, including raising five successful Rhode Islanders and mentoring 13 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Ashley Kalus should be ashamed of herself," McKee campaign manager Brexton Isaacs said.

When asked, Kalus told reporters gathered for the press conference that she does not subscribe to Oliver's comments about McKee's mother and brother, but welcomed his endorsement as spokesman for a PAC representing home-care workers and this statement by him, in particular: "Ashley Kalus saved our state."

He pegged the statement to her role in overseeing COVID testing and vaccinations, under a state contract with Doctors Test Centers, an Illinois-based company created by her physician husband, Dr. Jeffrey Weinzweig.

Oliver also announced the PAC's endorsement of Aaron Guckian, the Republican candidate for lieutenant governor over Sabina Matos, the incumbent Democrat.

A McKee spokesman disputed Oliver's allegation that McKee has done nothing for the home healthcare industry.

"Since Governor McKee office, over an additional $36M of Medicaid funding has gone to home based care providers. That’s Medicaid alone and does not include money from other health and human service agencies," spokesman Matt Sheaff said.

In addition, he said the current year budget - that McKee signed - includes $7.5 million to increase reimbursement rates paid to home health agencies so they can raise the pay of certified nursing assistants nd homemakers who make from $13 and $11 an hour, respectively, to $15 by Jan. 1, 2025.

Sheaff said the budget has another $12.5 million earmarked for reimbursement rates increases for home health agencies to boost the hourly pay of "personal care aides" from $17.17 to $24.17 including "employer costs," and $300,000 to raise the pay of aides working through an "Independent Provider Program" from $13.82 to $15 an hour.,

There is a disconnect.

Oliver acknowledges the state spends about $80 million in Medicaid dollars on home health care. But he says McKee has not committed to providing the industry with enough money to keep the starting wage for CNAs where it is now - at $20 an hour - with an infusion of workforce development and coronavirus relief dollars.

When those extra dollars expire in March 2023, he said wages will revert to where they were before: $13.50 to $15 an hour.

He also noted ruefully that a chunk of that $80 million in state-approved Medicaid funding for home-care goes into what he terms "other home care related pet projects of this administration, like the personal care attendant program," and the registry of independent providers "that is something the Raimondo and McKee administration(s) put together in order to support their ally at the State House, the SEIU."

"Just imagine what an additional $100 million would do to solve our state issues if we can move on from the McKee-Matos era," he said in an allusion to public financing committed to the proposed Pawtucket soccer stadium and renovations of the shuttered "Superman building" into apartments.

It was not clear execlty what level of aid Kalus and Guckian committed to state support for the home healthcare industry.

Comments / 22

Cheryl Carney
4d ago

Since when do politicians pick on a elderly lady of 94.That's real low.Its his mom and he is proud of it.Family is important.Your son was on TV also.

Reply(2)
10
Carol G
3d ago

You know it! If you DON’T vote Republican….be prepared to freeze and starve this winter while knowing you deserve it for voting Socialist Democrat.

Reply(3)
7
Mary Ann Allen
4d ago

I don't understand. she not happy about the governor using his mom but she has no problem using her son 🤔

Reply(2)
15
