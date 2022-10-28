Wondering who to dress up as for Halloween? Start with Deion Sanders, aka Coach Prime

Headed to a party and need a last-minute Halloween costume? No worries, we've got you covered with a list of five of the most popular Halloween costumes to choose from.

We asked around with local stores such as Walmart and Party City for some of the best-selling costumes in the Jackson area. No surprise, one is our own local head football coach.

If you want to dress up as Coach Prime this year, you can head to the local bookstore located on the Jackson State University campus to get JSU T-shirts and other Deion Sanders' paraphernalia to dress like him this Halloween.

"Who is SWAC" the viral catch phrase from Deion Sanders, shirts will also be available in the bookstore.

1. Deion Sanders aka Coach Prime

Ever since he committed to joining Jackson State University as the football teams head coach, he has a made a tremendous impact on the school, culture, and citizens of Jackson. Get his trademark hat and other JSU swag, perhaps some sunglasses, and maybe a gold chain and you are set as Coach Prime, or maybe baby Coach Prime. Instagram is already littered with photos of kids dressing up like JSU's coach.

2. Sanderson Sisters

With the original Hocus Pocus and Hocus Pocus 2 streaming on Disney plus, it is one of the most popular Disney Halloween movies of all time. Many girls and women dress up as the legendary Sanderson Sisters.

3. Michael Myers

It's a Halloween staple. Known as the fictional character that never dies, many people are ordering the famous Halloween character “Michael Myers” face mask from Amazon.

4. Squid Game Characters

The play for your life torture game from a popular Netflix series called “Squid Game,” sparked outcomes of famous Halloween costume looks.

5. Batman/Spiderman

Two of the most popular superheroes of all time and a Halloween costume favorite.

