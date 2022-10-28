ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Wondering who to dress up as for Halloween? Start with Deion Sanders, aka Coach Prime

By Kiara Fleming, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZVglr_0iqTjXui00

Headed to a party and need a last-minute Halloween costume? No worries, we've got you covered with a list of five of the most popular Halloween costumes to choose from.

We asked around with local stores such as Walmart and Party City for some of the best-selling costumes in the Jackson area. No surprise, one is our own local head football coach.

If you want to dress up as Coach Prime this year, you can head to the local bookstore located on the Jackson State University campus to get JSU T-shirts and other Deion Sanders' paraphernalia to dress like him this Halloween.

"Who is SWAC" the viral catch phrase from Deion Sanders, shirts will also be available in the bookstore.

1. Deion Sanders aka Coach Prime

Ever since he committed to joining Jackson State University as the football teams head coach, he has a made a tremendous impact on the school, culture, and citizens of Jackson. Get his trademark hat and other JSU swag, perhaps some sunglasses, and maybe a gold chain and you are set as Coach Prime, or maybe baby Coach Prime. Instagram is already littered with photos of kids dressing up like JSU's coach.

Halloween in Jackson:Looking for a good scare? Boo your way into these haunted houses and spooky trails.

2. Sanderson Sisters

With the original Hocus Pocus and Hocus Pocus 2 streaming on Disney plus, it is one of the most popular Disney Halloween movies of all time. Many girls and women dress up as the legendary Sanderson Sisters.

Halloween 2022 weather:Is the forecast a trick or a treat on Oct. 31?

3. Michael Myers

It's a Halloween staple. Known as the fictional character that never dies, many people are ordering the famous Halloween character “Michael Myers” face mask from Amazon.

Hungry for Halloween:Our favorite Halloween charcuterie boards are almost too spectacular to eat

4. Squid Game Characters

The play for your life torture game from a popular Netflix series called “Squid Game,” sparked outcomes of famous Halloween costume looks.

Scares and safety:Halloween safety tips every parent needs to know

5. Batman/Spiderman

Two of the most popular superheroes of all time and a Halloween costume favorite.

Rules of Halloween:Trick-or-treating MUST happen on Oct. 31, and six other rules from the King of Halloween

Have a story idea? Reporter Kiara Fleming can be reached via email KDFleming@jackson.gannett.com. You can also follow her on Twitter @ki_dajournalist

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLBT

Barbie Bassett apologizes for comments

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We have heard from many of you regarding an exchange in a WLBT newscast last week. In an effort to be transparent, we want you to know we have had meaningful internal conversations and discussions about this situation. Barbie Bassett would like to address those comments.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Warren Central High hosts trunk-or-treat for kids

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On this spooky season, students at Warren Central High hosted a trunk-or-treat for elementary students in the Vicksburg area with the help of the community. Ghosts and goblins made their way through the parking lot of Beechwood Elementary for some Halloween fun. Warren Central High’s National Honor Society hosted the […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Trick-or-treating held at Trick Street in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Families in Ridgeland celebrated Halloween a little early at Township Colony on Saturday. The rain didn’t keep kids from dressing up in their favorite costumes and trick-or-treating at this year’s Trick Street. Kids of all ages were excited to grab candy and other sweet treats from shop owners. Some stores also […]
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

Teams compete at Red Beans and Rice Festival

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hundreds of people turned out to enjoy the Red Beans and Rice Festival at the Mississippi Museum of Art. Teams competed for the title of “Best Tasting Red Beans and Rice” while raising money for charity. “We have the best red beans and rice out here!” The festival was held on […]
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

OUTLOOK: Let’s Go Ghouls — Vicksburg’s homes go all-out for Halloween

It’s a tell-tell sign from the displays in yards, Vicksburg has a lot of “spirits.”. Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Trunk-or-treating held at the Outlets of Mississippi

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Outlets of Mississippi hosted its annual trunk-or-treat event on Saturday. Rain didn’t stop the festivities. Children still came out in their costumes with buckets, bags and pockets to collect as much candy as they could. A group dressed up as the popular Sanderson Sisters greeted the kids with giggles and […]
PEARL, MS
rolling out

HBCU roundup: Chlöe dances, Deion Sanders sings, Alabama classic draws 67K

HBCU football did not fall short of action last week. From celebrity appearances to homecomings and big rivalries, the excellence of Black colleges was on full display. First, Jackson State hosted Southern in the Boombox Classic, which ESPN’s “College Gameday” was on-site to broadcast. Key Glock and NLE Choppa walked the team out onto the field. JSU ultimately shut out its divisional rival 35-0, making them 8-0 for the season.
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

NO BONES ABOUT IT: Mississippi couple turns 12-foot skeleton into neighborhood icon

In one Mississippi neighborhood, there is a sight so grotesque and surprising that it’s stirred up quite the polarized public opinion over the last year. Owned by Vicksburg residents Rob and Teresa Barnett, the 12-foot Home Depot skeleton, Skelly, with his custom holiday wardrobe has been on display in their front yard for the last 12 months for a simple reason.
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Jackson Trunk-or-Treat begins at 4 p.m. on Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s annual Trunk-or-Treat Harvest Carnival is slated to begin at 4 p.m. on Monday, October 31, at VA Legion Softball Complex in Jackson. The event is being hosted by the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation and will give patrons the chance to “visit and receive a variety of treats from decorated trunks or tents,” according to a post on the city’s social media page.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Farmers Market hosts first Halloween event

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – For the first time, the Mississippi Farmers Market hosted a Halloween extravaganza. The event featured food, live music and over 30 vendors. Kids were able to get their faces painted and could participate in a costume contest. A variety of items were sold, so there was something for everyone. “We’ve had […]
JACKSON, MS
theclintoncourier.net

Clinton has record-height sunflower

The native Mississippi sawtooth sunflower “Helianthus grosseserratus” can grow up to twelve feet tall as a standalone plant, but there is one in Clinton that has reached at least nineteen feet tall. George Phillips of the Mississippi Museum of Natural Sciences said, “The max height I could find for ‘Helianthus grossesaerratus’ is twelve feet, so I would say your plant is definitely a record contender!” The plant is growing over a culvert along an Interstate 20 frontage road in Clinton. The picture on the left was taken on September 23, and the picture on the right was taken on September 27. At right, the survey stadia rod held by Carolyn Dockery is marked at the ten and twenty levels.
CLINTON, MS
BevNET.com

Cathead Distillery Honors Late Blues Musician with Limited Release Bourbon

JACKSON, Miss.— Cathead Distillery, Mississippi’s first and oldest legal distillery, is proud to support Music Maker Foundation and their mission to tend the roots of American Music with a 2022 limited release of Tintype Old Soul Bourbon, Series 1. Aged for seven years and bottled at cask strength, Tintype Old Soul Bourbon is uncut and unfiltered—just like the blues artist it honors. The bottle’s label features a tintype photograph of blues vocalist legend Captain Luke Mayer and is a 2022 release of the first edition in the distillery’s Tintype series.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Vicksburg native receives $25,000 grant from ‘Shark Tank’ investor

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Recently, eight Black business owners from around the country took home a $25,000 grant and some exclusive mentorship from entrepreneur, businessman, and Shark Tank investor Daymond John during the Black Entrepreneurs Day 2022 live stream Thursday. One of those business owners is from the Magnolia State.
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Speaker Gunn to potentially call special session this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple House members have confirmed to WLBT that House Speaker Philip Gunn could potentially call a special session later this week. According to the members, Gunn sent a message Monday morning stating that the special session could be called for Wednesday and possibly Thursday, and to make plans to be in the capital city.
JACKSON, MS
WTOK-TV

JSU’s Game Day generates millions for the Capital City

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Capital City is coming off a win-win weekend for football fans and local businesses. The Jackson State Southern Boombox Classic garnered national attention with ESPN’s Game Day Broadcast. Visit Jackson officials said local hotels, restaurants, and businesses were packed, generating millions for the city.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

JSU fans want more security after car break-ins

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after multiple cars were broken into during the Jackson State University (JSU) football game against Southern University on Saturday. Many fans want to know if safety protocols will be enforced in areas outside of the stadium. The break-ins happened to vehicles on Peachtree Street. Authorities investigated the […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Multiple car break-ins during JSU game

JACKSON, Miss. — Several vehicles were broken into during the Jackson State University football game Saturday. Jackson State was playing Southern University. Just before 5 p.m., broken windshields on several cars were seen on Peachtree Street behind Murrah High School, just blocks from Veterans Memorial Stadium. People park in...
JACKSON, MS
The Clarion Ledger

The Clarion Ledger

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
916K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in the Jackson Metro area.

 http://clarionledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy