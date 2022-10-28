ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas Department of Corrections enforcement effort underway for Halloween

By C.C. McCandless
 4 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Corrections issued a release detailing its enforcement efforts that will take place before, during and after Halloween regarding registered sex offenders.

“The Arkansas Department of Corrections, Division of Community Correction Sex Offender Services along with many of Parole/Probation Services officers are making sure sex offenders understand state laws that limit their participating in Halloween activities two weeks before and two weeks after Halloween,” the release states.

The release notes that in 2019, Act 463 was enacted and it bars certain sex offenders from participating in Halloween-related activities. The department also notes that “all offenders on supervision for sex offenses will be monitored closely and held accountable during this holiday in the interest of public safety.”

Level 3 and 4 sex offenders who violate Act 463 restrictions may be charged with a Class D felony, serving up to six years in jail and a fine up to $10,000. Act 463 bans these offenders from handing out candy to minors, participating in trick-or-treating and attending events involving wearing costumes or handing out candy to children.

High-risk sex offenders will be required to report to their local Parole/Probation Office or will be required to remain at home on Halloween. They will also be required to post signs warning that children are not to trick-or-treat at their residences.

