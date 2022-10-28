John Samuel Shenker: 'They're a good defense'

The Auburn offense will look to build on some successes from their most recent outing.

The Auburn offense finally got some things rolling in the 48-34 loss to Ole Miss.

Despite giving up almost 50 points, the offense looked the best that it has this season. After a bye week, perhaps Auburn can build on that success against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday.

Auburn tight end and team captain John Samuel Shenker spoke highly of the Razorbacks and their coaching staff earlier this week.

"I think they have a high motor, they play very physical, which they always do, especially under Coach (Sam) Pittman. I think he does really well with those guys, making sure that guys are playing hard. Especially in this conference, physicality wins football games. They have a lot of experience, they have their linebackers, which I think are really good - Bumper Pool and Drew Sanders. We have our hands full. They're a good defense. They're a very solid SEC defense. They do a lot of different things, which can create some confusion, so we've got to be ready and dialed heading into the game."

Auburn has had success against the Razorbacks in recent years. The Tigers are riding a six-game winning streak in the series against the Hogs. Shenker spoke about how the recent games could give Auburn confidence on Saturday.

"I think it gives you confidence if you were in that game last year or have played them in the past. Knowing that you've had success when you prepare you to know that you're very capable of playing an Arkansas team and beating them. So that does play into effect, but I think it is more of a confidence thing because each year is different. Different environment, and different teams from last year. You can't take anything for granted, but it does give you a sense of confidence knowing that you've had success against them in the past."

