New study details housing issues in West Central Indiana
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new data driven study aims to tackle the housing needs of west central Indiana. Thrive West Central conducted and published the study that details the needs of individual communities in our area. The counties involved include Clay, Montgomery, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo. By 2050, West Central Indiana […]
Terre Haute Convention Center looks back at successful month
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Convention Center has had a number of events this year. The Center found that September was its most successful month by far. It's progress that's also helping out local businesses. Pam Chamberlain is the Director of Sales and Marketing at the Terre...
Terre Haute businesses to host CASA Christmas trees, here's how you can lend a hand
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One organization started getting ready for Christmas on Tuesday. CASA is bringing the Wondrous World of Doctor Seuss to Terre Haute. Residents will have the chance to experience the magic of Christmas throughout the city. CASA is kicking off its annual Whoville Community Christmas Tree...
‘Truck Stop’ celebrates grand opening in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Bo Turner had been anxiously awaiting Saturday for months. Turner, the owner of the “Truck Stop,” had received support from the community online, but seeing the crowd outside brought a different kind of emotion. “I am just so excited that we’re open finally, I’ve had such a good turnout so far,” […]
BJ’s Wholesale Club planning new store south of Lowe’s in Carmel
BJ’s Wholesale Club opened its first Indiana store last month in Noblesville, and now it’s eyeing an expansion into Carmel. The Massachusetts-based company has filed plans with the city to construct a new warehouse club on 8.5 acres at 14480 Lowe’s Way. The proposed location is currently home to Koto Japanese Steakhouse and is just south of the Lowe’s home improvement store.
British-themed restaurant and tea room coming to Fishers; popular Westfield spot reopens
INDIANAPOLIS — On the menu this week: hemp-infused desserts, British fare and the return of a popular cafe for farm-to-fork brunch and lunch. Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads was back Monday to update us on the latest in Greater Indy’s food scene, including these new or coming-soon spots.
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for October 24 - October 29
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for October 24 - October 29. Great Giorno Italian Cuisine, 1284 Lafayette Ave. (4 Critical, 7 Non-Critical) Observed presence of insect and rodent droppings. Observed accumulated food debris on knives stored in knife rack and table-mounted can opener. Found garlic in oil mixture on prep table at 66F – Must be 41F or less. Found scouring pads in hand wash sink and sink being used to fill containers with water for steam table.
Weekend benefit to help the local YMCA
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This local event is sure to be an evening of inspiration. Terre Haute's YMCA of the Wabash Valley is hosting its Inspiration Gala fundraiser. Guest speaker Evan Austin will share his journey to win a paralympic gold medal. The gala will have a cash bar,...
"It's nice to feel a little supported" North Central Parke Schools to get an electric bus, courtesy of White House/EPA grant
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - An electric bus could soon be coming to one area school. A grant from the White House could help get North Central Parke students to school. It could happen as soon as 2024. The new vehicle is made possible by a nearly $400,000 grant from the...
25th annual IHSAA Cross Country State Championships brings economic benefits to Vigo County
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Not many events bring more people to Vigo County than the IHSAA Cross Country Championships. While the race is an important event, some say it is the economic benefit that might be its greatest impact. This year is the 25th-annual IHSAA Cross County State Championships.
What $1.15 Million Buys In Zionsville
WHETHER you gravitate toward a traditional, suburban neighborhood, or prefer the history found within an old home, the ever-growing, affluent town of Zionsville has options. The excellent restaurants, top-rated schools, and upscale shopping only bolster its appeal. Filled with stately, well-maintained houses, the sought-after Thornhill subdivision boasts a community pool,...
Gasoline leak shuts Marathon on West Third Street; First detected in sewage at wastewater treatment plant
The City of Bloomington Utilities discovered a gasoline leak, Monday, from an underground tank at the Marathon gas station in the 1300 block of West Third Street, according to a press release. Hydrocarbon odors were reported, “coming from the sewage flowing to the Dillman Road Wastewater Treatment Plant.”. Early...
Indiana Waterfalls With Stunning Fall Foliage Backdrop are a Must See On Your Next Autumn Getaway
The Hoosier state truly is a beautiful place. Indiana gets a lot of flack online for being a state that's full of corn and race cars, and while we do have a lot of corn and a huge racing history in the state, Indiana also is home to some seriously beautiful views. The fall foliage in Indiana is truly a sight to behold. Not to mention Indiana is home to many historical covered bridges, and plenty of beautiful state parks. Indiana is full of beautiful hidden gems, quite like this one, Cataract Falls.
Namaste Cat Café eyes 2023 opening in Hamilton County
For years, Jenni Beesley has volunteered her time through the Paws on my Heart nonprofit to help adoptable cats and kittens find a home, but she wanted to do more. So, the Carmel resident is working to open one of Hamilton County’s first cat cafes, which would provide space for customers to enjoy freshly prepared food and beverages in an attached lounge filled with free-roaming felines looking for a home (Smitten Kitten Cat Cafe is set to open later this year in Fishers).
"RSV is a major concern right now." Vigo County sees rise in RSV cases
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Cases of RSV among children are on the rise across the nation, including Vigo County. News10 spoke with Vigo County Health Educator Shelby Jackson. She said hospitals across the county, including Union and Regional, have reported cases of RSV in children. "RSV is a major concern...
October ends with gas prices a little lower
As we wrap up October, gas prices appear to be down a bit. The average cost for gas in Indiana has fallen nearly 12 cents this week. The state is now averaging $3.81 a gallon. In Terre Haute, gas is averaging at $3.79. The state's average is a bit higher...
Local veteran searching for missing service dog, says he calms his PTSD
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We don't normally do stories about missing pets, but this is not just any dog. This story is about a local veteran who is looking for the one thing that seems to help him most in his times of need. Every evening Justin Morlan and...
Man killed in Crawfordsville train crash
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. – A Portage man died after being hit by a train in Crawfordsville. The crash happened at 4:38 p.m. Monday, according to the Crawfordsville Police Department. Police said a northbound cargo train had passed the U.S. 136 intersection and was near the Amtrak station when the conductor and engineer saw someone walking on […]
Dinosaurs set to take over the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds - here's how you can get tickets
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This pre-historic event is sure to leave many in wonder. The "Dinosaur Adventure" is an indoor show coming to Terre Haute. Next weekend at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds in Vigo County, families can get a hands-on experience with some life-sized dinos. Kids can learn more...
Terre Haute hit-and-run rolls postal truck
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A hit-and-run left a postal truck on its side and police searching for answers as to who caused the crash. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, the crash occurred at approximately 5:17 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of E Voorhees Street and S 8th Street. Witnesses told police that […]
