Parke County, IN

WTWO/WAWV

New study details housing issues in West Central Indiana

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new data driven study aims to tackle the housing needs of west central Indiana. Thrive West Central conducted and published the study that details the needs of individual communities in our area. The counties involved include Clay, Montgomery, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo. By 2050, West Central Indiana […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Terre Haute Convention Center looks back at successful month

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Convention Center has had a number of events this year. The Center found that September was its most successful month by far. It's progress that's also helping out local businesses. Pam Chamberlain is the Director of Sales and Marketing at the Terre...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

‘Truck Stop’ celebrates grand opening in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Bo Turner had been anxiously awaiting Saturday for months. Turner, the owner of the “Truck Stop,” had received support from the community online, but seeing the crowd outside brought a different kind of emotion. “I am just so excited that we’re open finally, I’ve had such a good turnout so far,” […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Current Publishing

BJ’s Wholesale Club planning new store south of Lowe’s in Carmel

BJ’s Wholesale Club opened its first Indiana store last month in Noblesville, and now it’s eyeing an expansion into Carmel. The Massachusetts-based company has filed plans with the city to construct a new warehouse club on 8.5 acres at 14480 Lowe’s Way. The proposed location is currently home to Koto Japanese Steakhouse and is just south of the Lowe’s home improvement store.
CARMEL, IN
WTHI

Vigo County Health Department food inspections for October 24 - October 29

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for October 24 - October 29. Great Giorno Italian Cuisine, 1284 Lafayette Ave. (4 Critical, 7 Non-Critical) Observed presence of insect and rodent droppings. Observed accumulated food debris on knives stored in knife rack and table-mounted can opener. Found garlic in oil mixture on prep table at 66F – Must be 41F or less. Found scouring pads in hand wash sink and sink being used to fill containers with water for steam table.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Weekend benefit to help the local YMCA

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This local event is sure to be an evening of inspiration. Terre Haute's YMCA of the Wabash Valley is hosting its Inspiration Gala fundraiser. Guest speaker Evan Austin will share his journey to win a paralympic gold medal. The gala will have a cash bar,...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
indianapolismonthly.com

What $1.15 Million Buys In Zionsville

WHETHER you gravitate toward a traditional, suburban neighborhood, or prefer the history found within an old home, the ever-growing, affluent town of Zionsville has options. The excellent restaurants, top-rated schools, and upscale shopping only bolster its appeal. Filled with stately, well-maintained houses, the sought-after Thornhill subdivision boasts a community pool,...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
103GBF

Indiana Waterfalls With Stunning Fall Foliage Backdrop are a Must See On Your Next Autumn Getaway

The Hoosier state truly is a beautiful place. Indiana gets a lot of flack online for being a state that's full of corn and race cars, and while we do have a lot of corn and a huge racing history in the state, Indiana also is home to some seriously beautiful views. The fall foliage in Indiana is truly a sight to behold. Not to mention Indiana is home to many historical covered bridges, and plenty of beautiful state parks. Indiana is full of beautiful hidden gems, quite like this one, Cataract Falls.
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

Namaste Cat Café eyes 2023 opening in Hamilton County

For years, Jenni Beesley has volunteered her time through the Paws on my Heart nonprofit to help adoptable cats and kittens find a home, but she wanted to do more. So, the Carmel resident is working to open one of Hamilton County’s first cat cafes, which would provide space for customers to enjoy freshly prepared food and beverages in an attached lounge filled with free-roaming felines looking for a home (Smitten Kitten Cat Cafe is set to open later this year in Fishers).
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
WTHI

"RSV is a major concern right now." Vigo County sees rise in RSV cases

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Cases of RSV among children are on the rise across the nation, including Vigo County. News10 spoke with Vigo County Health Educator Shelby Jackson. She said hospitals across the county, including Union and Regional, have reported cases of RSV in children. "RSV is a major concern...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

October ends with gas prices a little lower

As we wrap up October, gas prices appear to be down a bit. The average cost for gas in Indiana has fallen nearly 12 cents this week. The state is now averaging $3.81 a gallon. In Terre Haute, gas is averaging at $3.79. The state's average is a bit higher...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
FOX59

Man killed in Crawfordsville train crash

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. – A Portage man died after being hit by a train in Crawfordsville. The crash happened at 4:38 p.m. Monday, according to the Crawfordsville Police Department. Police said a northbound cargo train had passed the U.S. 136 intersection and was near the Amtrak station when the conductor and engineer saw someone walking on […]
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Terre Haute hit-and-run rolls postal truck

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A hit-and-run left a postal truck on its side and police searching for answers as to who caused the crash. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, the crash occurred at approximately 5:17 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of E Voorhees Street and S 8th Street. Witnesses told police that […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN

