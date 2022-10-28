Read full article on original website
Abortion access could hinge on state elections
RALEIGH, N.C. — The online commercials in a state Senate race in some Raleigh, North Carolina, suburbs make an ominous claim, similar to one repeated across the country ahead of the Nov. 8 election: The Republican candidate "wants to strip away our reproductive rights." The Republican, Mark Cavaliero, says...
GOP unifies behind candidates once seen as risky
ATKINSON, N.H. — New Hampshire's Republican governor described Don Bolduc as a "conspiracy theory extremist" just two months ago. But now, a week before Election Day, Gov. Chris Sununu is vowing to support him. And the leader of the GOP's campaign to retake the U.S. Senate stood at Bolduc's side over the weekend and called him "a true patriot."
Fire-stricken N.M. warily eyes insurance fight
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Manuel and Marcy Silva combed through the charred rubble that used to be their home, searching for any salvageable bits in the wake of the largest wildfire in New Mexico history. Manuel found two of his high school wrestling medals. Gone was the bedroom furniture Marcy’s...
