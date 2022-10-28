Happy November. The flowers are still blooming. The azaleas are budded and/or blooming. People are still swimming. And the colors on the trees have suddenly changed to browns, yellows, and reds. It’s all a little confusing, isn’t it? But I’ll take it. The warmer it stays, the happier I am. As I’ve said before, I know it means climate change, which is bad, but I just don’t like cold weather. That said, I’ve lined up my winter coat, snow pants, and warm winter boots in preparation for the inevitable. I am knitting a warm hat and then adding some gloves and hopefully I won’t complain as much as my husband does. If you think I’m bad, try living with him. He starts complaining when there’s a chilly night in August.

EDGARTOWN, MA ・ 5 HOURS AGO