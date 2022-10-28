Read full article on original website
newbedfordguide.com
Clerk assaulted at Country Street liquor store in New Bedford
At approximately 9:00pm Monday night, the New Bedford Police Department responded to the report of a disturbance on County Street. Upon arrival, police discovered the glass entrance to Expo’s Liquor at 281 County Street completely smashed out. After making entry, police found an injured clerk who had been assaulted by an unknown individual. The liquor store was closed. Status of the clerk and the extent of their injuries ar currently unknown.
NECN
Group With ‘Anti-Refugee Beliefs' Posts Up Outside Kingston Hotel Sheltering Migrants
A group of over 20 people gathered at a hotel parking lot in Kingston, Massachusetts Sunday and "used a loud-speaker to express anti-refugee beliefs," according to the town's police department. The group was gathered outside the Baymont hotel, which is where over 100 migrants and homeless people are being housed,...
whdh.com
Oldest unidentified Mass. homicide victim, ‘Lady of the Dunes,’ identified with genealogy
CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - The oldest unidentified homicide victim in Massachusetts, dubbed the “Lady of the Dunes,” has been identified as Ruth Marie Terry of Tennessee, according to the Boston Division of the FBI. “Today over 48 years after her murder and discovery we can finally say her...
FBI Boston Identifies ‘Lady of the Dunes’ Cape Cod Homicide Victim Cold Case
CHELSEA — Officials from the FBI's Boston bureau have announced the identity of a murder victim known as the 'Lady of the Dunes,' a woman found dead on Cape Cod in 1974 — the oldest unidentified homicide victim in Massachusetts. Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston...
Officials investigating after fatal fire in Chatham
The State Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating the cause of a fire that claimed the life of a man in Chatham Monday afternoon. According to the State Fire Marshall’s Office, crews responded to the fire as smoke poured out of the chimney and second floor windows of the two-and-a-half story house, at approximately 2:10 p.m. Neighbors were unsure if the resident had escaped the building and told officers that all his vehicles were still in the driveway.
Turnto10.com
Driver arrested for DUI in deadly overnight crash on Broad Street
(WJAR) — One person was killed in an early-morning crash in Providence on Monday. The Providence Police Department says two vehicles were involved in the Broad Street crash, and a driver was arrested on DUI charges. Jonathan Santiago, 29, from Rockland, Massachusetts, is facing charges that include DUI, death...
Barnstable Patriot
A Cape Cod woman lived in a homeless camp. Dawn Squires's siblings tell us her story
WEST YARMOUTH ― As John "Jackie" Squires, III ducked beneath a canopy of low hanging branches, a chill along with thick swaths of fog, hung in the air. He slowly moved along a winding pathway ― away from the Tasty Buffet parking lot and into the woods. The racket of Route 28 traffic fell away, replaced with the pitter patter of rain drops, rhythmically falling through the foliage covered trees, onto the forest floor.
newbedfordguide.com
Dartmouth and New Bedford Police Department respond to stabbing on Cove Road
“On Saturday, October 29th, at approximately 0145 hours, New Bedford Police Department south end units were dispatched to the “Thirsty Whale” on Cove Road for a report of a male party who had been stabbed. Dartmouth police assisted. The male was transported to the hospital as a result...
White supremacist group rallies against migrants housed at Kingston hotel
KINGSTON, Mass. — A group of protesters gathered outside the Kingston hotel where a group of migrants are being housed Sunday. Viewer video sent into Boston 25 shows the men displaying a banner identifying them as members of the Nationalist Social Club 131, an organization the Anti-Defamation League classifies as a Neo-Nazi group.
capecod.com
Chatham Police Sergeant promoted to Deputy Chief
CHATHAM – The Chatham Police Department is proud to announce the promotion of Sergeant Lou Malzone, to the position of Deputy Chief of Police. Deputy Chief Malzone was sworn in today, October 31, 2022, by Assistant Town Clerk Amy Burrow, at Town Hall, surrounded by department members and town staff.
capecod.com
Updated: Change of command ceremony at Yarmouth Police Department
YARMOUTH – From Yarmouth Police: On Monday, the Yarmouth Police Department held a Change of Command Ceremony where the reins of leadership were handed from Chief Frank Frederickson to Chief Kevin Lennon. Town Administrator Robert Whritenour served as Master of Ceremonies and officially welcomed Chief Lennon into his new role in front of peers, subordinates, and residents.
newbedfordguide.com
19-year old Massachusetts man pulled over by New Hampshire State Police going 121 mph
“On Saturday, October 29, 2022, #Troopers from the Special Enforcement Unit concentrated on reducing speed and other hazardous driving behavior on Interstate 95. At approximately 7:25 AM, Trooper First Class Ball observed a black BMW coupe traveling at 121mph along I-95 South in Greenland. Trooper First Class Ball radioed to Trooper First Class LaPointe who was also in the area.
fallriverreporter.com
Northwestern Massachusetts woman on her way to Somerset has been located police say
A woman has been located that was reported missing when she disappeared after a planned trip to southeastern Massachusetts. According to Massachusetts State Police, 72-year-old Joan Martin, of Turners Falls was located and is safe after last being seen on Friday October 28 at approximately 10:00 a.m. when she left her son’s home in Montague, a town in Franklin County in northwestern Massachusetts, for a planned trip to her sister’s home in Somerset.
nbcboston.com
Mass. Woman Facing Charges After I-95 Crash Near State Line
A 30-year-old woman is facing charges after she crashed her pickup truck overnight on Interstate 95 in Seabrook, New Hampshire, near the Massachusetts state line, police said. According to New Hampshire State Police, Samantha Famolare was driving with a suspended license when she crashed her Chevrolet Silverado on I-95 south around 3:04 a.m. Sunday.
ABC6.com
Police: Girl dies in early morning crash on Interstate 95 in Richmond
RICHMOND, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said a girl died after a crash on Interstate 95 in Richmond early Sunday morning. State police said they were called just after 4 a.m. to a single-car crash on Interstate 95 north near exit 3. At the scene, police found...
GoLocalProv
Nathan Kaufman: While He Was Golfing, He Was Allegedly Ripping off RI Kids for Millions
Rhode Island State Police documents secured by GoLocal unveil the double life of accused embezzler Nathan Kaufman. He was arrested in September by the State Police. Despite allegations of stealing millions, he is free on $15,000 surety bail -- he only had to pay 10% or $1,500 and surrender his passport.
Commuter rail line service suspended due to police activity in Brockton
Service on a commuter rail line was suspended Monday morning due to police activity. The Middleborough/Lakeville Line Train 005 has been suspended at Montello due to police activity on the right of way in Brockton, according to transit officials. A bus will accommodate passengers for further outbound service to Middleborough.
Martha's Vineyard Times
COVID closes Edgartown courthouse
The Edgartown Courthouse was closed from Monday, Oct. 31, and Tuesday, November 1, due to an unspecified number of personnel testing positive for COVID-19, according to a notice taped to the building’s door window. The courthouse will reopen on Wednesday, Nov. 2, after it has been disinfected. Another notification...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Edgartown: Happy November, fun at the Old Whaling Church, and drop-in knitting
Happy November. The flowers are still blooming. The azaleas are budded and/or blooming. People are still swimming. And the colors on the trees have suddenly changed to browns, yellows, and reds. It’s all a little confusing, isn’t it? But I’ll take it. The warmer it stays, the happier I am. As I’ve said before, I know it means climate change, which is bad, but I just don’t like cold weather. That said, I’ve lined up my winter coat, snow pants, and warm winter boots in preparation for the inevitable. I am knitting a warm hat and then adding some gloves and hopefully I won’t complain as much as my husband does. If you think I’m bad, try living with him. He starts complaining when there’s a chilly night in August.
capecoddaily.com
Driver extriated after crash leaves vehicle on its roof in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A two vehicle crash left one car on its roof in Falmouth. The collision happened on Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) at Fordham Road sometime after noon Sunday. Firefighters had to extricate the driver of the overturned vehicle. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash which […] The post Driver extriated after crash leaves vehicle on its roof in Falmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
