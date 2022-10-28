ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Tisbury, MA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newbedfordguide.com

Clerk assaulted at Country Street liquor store in New Bedford

At approximately 9:00pm Monday night, the New Bedford Police Department responded to the report of a disturbance on County Street. Upon arrival, police discovered the glass entrance to Expo’s Liquor at 281 County Street completely smashed out. After making entry, police found an injured clerk who had been assaulted by an unknown individual. The liquor store was closed. Status of the clerk and the extent of their injuries ar currently unknown.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Officials investigating after fatal fire in Chatham

The State Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating the cause of a fire that claimed the life of a man in Chatham Monday afternoon. According to the State Fire Marshall’s Office, crews responded to the fire as smoke poured out of the chimney and second floor windows of the two-and-a-half story house, at approximately 2:10 p.m. Neighbors were unsure if the resident had escaped the building and told officers that all his vehicles were still in the driveway.
CHATHAM, MA
Turnto10.com

Driver arrested for DUI in deadly overnight crash on Broad Street

(WJAR) — One person was killed in an early-morning crash in Providence on Monday. The Providence Police Department says two vehicles were involved in the Broad Street crash, and a driver was arrested on DUI charges. Jonathan Santiago, 29, from Rockland, Massachusetts, is facing charges that include DUI, death...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Barnstable Patriot

A Cape Cod woman lived in a homeless camp. Dawn Squires's siblings tell us her story

WEST YARMOUTH ― As John "Jackie" Squires, III ducked beneath a canopy of low hanging branches, a chill along with thick swaths of fog, hung in the air. He slowly moved along a winding pathway ― away from the Tasty Buffet parking lot and into the woods. The racket of Route 28 traffic fell away, replaced with the pitter patter of rain drops, rhythmically falling through the foliage covered trees, onto the forest floor.
YARMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Chatham Police Sergeant promoted to Deputy Chief

CHATHAM – The Chatham Police Department is proud to announce the promotion of Sergeant Lou Malzone, to the position of Deputy Chief of Police. Deputy Chief Malzone was sworn in today, October 31, 2022, by Assistant Town Clerk Amy Burrow, at Town Hall, surrounded by department members and town staff.
CHATHAM, MA
capecod.com

Updated: Change of command ceremony at Yarmouth Police Department

YARMOUTH – From Yarmouth Police: On Monday, the Yarmouth Police Department held a Change of Command Ceremony where the reins of leadership were handed from Chief Frank Frederickson to Chief Kevin Lennon. Town Administrator Robert Whritenour served as Master of Ceremonies and officially welcomed Chief Lennon into his new role in front of peers, subordinates, and residents.
YARMOUTH, MA
newbedfordguide.com

19-year old Massachusetts man pulled over by New Hampshire State Police going 121 mph

“On Saturday, October 29, 2022, #Troopers from the Special Enforcement Unit concentrated on reducing speed and other hazardous driving behavior on Interstate 95. At approximately 7:25 AM, Trooper First Class Ball observed a black BMW coupe traveling at 121mph along I-95 South in Greenland. Trooper First Class Ball radioed to Trooper First Class LaPointe who was also in the area.
GREENLAND, NH
fallriverreporter.com

Northwestern Massachusetts woman on her way to Somerset has been located police say

A woman has been located that was reported missing when she disappeared after a planned trip to southeastern Massachusetts. According to Massachusetts State Police, 72-year-old Joan Martin, of Turners Falls was located and is safe after last being seen on Friday October 28 at approximately 10:00 a.m. when she left her son’s home in Montague, a town in Franklin County in northwestern Massachusetts, for a planned trip to her sister’s home in Somerset.
SOMERSET, MA
nbcboston.com

Mass. Woman Facing Charges After I-95 Crash Near State Line

A 30-year-old woman is facing charges after she crashed her pickup truck overnight on Interstate 95 in Seabrook, New Hampshire, near the Massachusetts state line, police said. According to New Hampshire State Police, Samantha Famolare was driving with a suspended license when she crashed her Chevrolet Silverado on I-95 south around 3:04 a.m. Sunday.
SEABROOK, NH
Martha's Vineyard Times

COVID closes Edgartown courthouse

The Edgartown Courthouse was closed from Monday, Oct. 31, and Tuesday, November 1, due to an unspecified number of personnel testing positive for COVID-19, according to a notice taped to the building’s door window. The courthouse will reopen on Wednesday, Nov. 2, after it has been disinfected. Another notification...
EDGARTOWN, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Edgartown: Happy November, fun at the Old Whaling Church, and drop-in knitting

Happy November. The flowers are still blooming. The azaleas are budded and/or blooming. People are still swimming. And the colors on the trees have suddenly changed to browns, yellows, and reds. It’s all a little confusing, isn’t it? But I’ll take it. The warmer it stays, the happier I am. As I’ve said before, I know it means climate change, which is bad, but I just don’t like cold weather. That said, I’ve lined up my winter coat, snow pants, and warm winter boots in preparation for the inevitable. I am knitting a warm hat and then adding some gloves and hopefully I won’t complain as much as my husband does. If you think I’m bad, try living with him. He starts complaining when there’s a chilly night in August.
EDGARTOWN, MA
capecoddaily.com

Driver extriated after crash leaves vehicle on its roof in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A two vehicle crash left one car on its roof in Falmouth. The collision happened on Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) at Fordham Road sometime after noon Sunday. Firefighters had to extricate the driver of the overturned vehicle. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash which […] The post Driver extriated after crash leaves vehicle on its roof in Falmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
FALMOUTH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy