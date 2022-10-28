Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. GOLETA, CA, October 31, 2022 – The City of Goleta’s Community Resource Deputy (CRD) is now available to provide free assessments to Goleta businesses to help deter burglaries. Goleta business owners can book an appointment with CRD Ehren Rauch to receive an onsite inspection and personalized tips. Deputy Rauch will come to your business and provide tips on what the business can do to improve employee safety and prepare against burglaries and robberies.

