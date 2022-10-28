Read full article on original website
City of Goleta to Offer New Emergency Preparedness Program￼
GOLETA, CA, November 1, 2022 – Preparing for an emergency is difficult, and where do you start? You can create a go-bag for your car, but what do you put in that bag?. The Goleta Emergency Preparedness Program...
Prescribed Training Burn Planned for November to Mid-December
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. — The Santa Barbara County Fire Department plans to conduct a prescribed burn for training purposes at the Chamberlin Ranch, near Los Olivos, between November and mid-December. Prescribed fires typically burn less intensely than wildfires. Prescribed burns can help prevent the spread of wildfires and can reduce impacts to watersheds that can result in soil loss and sedimentation.
New Medical Director Announced for Santa Barbara County Health Care Centers
(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is pleased to announce the selection of Dr. Noemi "Mimi" Doohan as the Medical Director for the County's Health Care Centers effective October 31, 2022. Dr. Doohan, as a member of the Department's Executive Team, will direct the 25 staff physicians, eight advanced practice practitioners and 24 contracted specialists delivering care at the County's five Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) and three shelter-based Health Care for the Homeless clinics.
Goleta’s Community Resource Deputy Available to Help Goleta Businesses Prevent Burglaries￼
GOLETA, CA, October 31, 2022 – The City of Goleta's Community Resource Deputy (CRD) is now available to provide free assessments to Goleta businesses to help deter burglaries. Goleta business owners can book an appointment with CRD Ehren Rauch to receive an onsite inspection and personalized tips. Deputy Rauch will come to your business and provide tips on what the business can do to improve employee safety and prepare against burglaries and robberies.
Carl Westfall
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Carl Lawrence Westfall (also known as Pudge, Flucky or Chief) on September 23, 2022. Carl was born to Ruby Edna Davis and Carl Lorraine Westfall on December 23, 1938 in Santa Maria, California. He lived most of his elementary school years in Santa Maria, attended middle school in Carpinteria and High School in Santa Barbara. In 1957, he graduated from Santa Barbara High School.
Rent’s Too High: Santa Barbara Tenants Share Rental Horror Stories at Courthouse
There’s nothing spookier than rent in Santa Barbara. At least that’s according to one of the many handmade signs on display during the Rent’s Too High Tenants Rally held over Halloween weekend in front of the Santa Barbara Courthouse, where area residents feeling the squeeze from rising rents shared their own horror stories to help spread awareness of a growing housing crisis in the city.
Santa Barbara Wine Auction Grows into Weekend Affair
Though Direct Relief might be the fifth-largest charity in the United States (according to Forbes Magazine), that doesn’t mean the Goleta-based nonprofit never endured lean times. In speaking about next weekend’s Santa Barbara Wine Auction, Direct Relief’s vice president Heather Bennett explained, “[Winemakers] Jim Clendenen and Frank Ostini started this connection between the Santa Barbara Vintners Foundation and what was then Direct Relief International, and they helped us pay the bills when we really needed the support.”
Santa Barbara’s Housing Crisis: How Bad Is Bad?
Only 6.5 percent of South Coast renters could afford the monthly costs that come with buying a median-priced single-family home last year. In 2019, that number was less than 8 percent. Statewide, it was more than 16 percent. These grim numbers come courtesy of a 44-page economic wake-up call just released on behalf of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors by the Rosen Consulting Group.
Santa Barbara Half Marathon This Weekend Will Result in US 101 Ramp Closures
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY– The Santa Barbara Half Marathon will take place on Sunday, November 6and will result in the closure of two US 101 offramps from 6 am to 10:30 am in the following locations:. Southbound US 101...
Support for Measure B
I write in support of Goleta’s Measure B which if approved would increase our sales tax by one percent, or a penny on the dollar, to renovate the 100-year-old Community Center and to improve roads and other infrastructure. I realize that due to a 100-year pandemic economic slowdown we are facing increased prices which has put pressure on everyone’s budget, but this minor request to increase the sales tax would help with the Goleta budget.
Santa Barbara Rescue Mission Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drive
SANTA BARBARA, CA – The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission accepts turkeys, canned food, and monetary donations in preparation for its annual Thanksgiving Feast on Wednesday, November 23, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. The Rescue Mission will celebrate the holiday with homeless guests and community members in need in its decorated and festive dining hall located at 535 East Yanonali Street. The staff and men in the Mission’s 12-month Drug and Alcohol Residential Treatment Program plan to serve over 300 meals.
Third Annual Witches’ Paddle Brings Toil and Trouble to Santa Barbara Harbor
It was the third annual Witches’ Paddle for Team Paddle Santa Barbara (https://donate.foodbanksbc.org/team/456290) who cast their broomsticks aside for the day in favor of boarding these SUPs — all in the name of a great cause, the Santa Barbara Foodbank ShareHouse. Learn more about Foodbank ShareHouse here. Support...
Mary Louise Mendoza
Mary Louise Mendoza, beloved mother, passed away peacefully on September 20, 2022, at her daughter’s home surrounded by her loving family. Mary was born in 1933 and lived to be 89 years old. Mary was the daughter of Daniel and Elisa Mendoza from Santa Barbara, California. She loved the...
Tesla Driver Gets Stuck in Carpinteria Salt Marsh
A white Tesla Model Y was found in the Carpinteria Salt Marsh early Monday morning. First reported at the Twitter profile of @JohnPalminteriNews, which had a busy 24 hours of Halloween events, injury accidents, and witches stand-up paddling in the Santa Barbara Harbor, ad-lib speculators wondered about a potential new venture by Elon Musk into self-driving submarines.
The Heart and Mind of a Child
Imagine a teacher telling her students 2+2=5, or a physics teacher telling students there is no law of gravity, or a biology teacher telling students it is possible to change your genotype. Schools are places where students are taught the truth; 2+2=4, falling objects obey the law of gravity, and...
Have a Safe and Fun Halloween
The Santa Barbara Police Department is dedicated to keeping the community safe. On Halloween, we ask those operating vehicles to drive extra cautiously, especially in residential neighborhoods where children may be trick-or-treating. If you are drinking alcoholic beverages, have...
CIF Southern Section Releases Football Playoff Brackets
The CIF Southern Section released the much anticipated high school football playoff brackets on Sunday morning, bringing an end to the season-long suspense regarding divisional groupings. The dream of a CIF championship remains alive for two Santa Barbara area teams as Channel League co-champion Santa Barbara (9-1) will host Downey...
Santa Barbara Jewish Film Festival is Back
After a two year hiatus due to Covid-19, the Santa Barbara Jewish Film Festival is back for its fifth year, with a packed lineup of 13 fantastic movies in just five days, November 2-6. This carefully hand-picked selection of films celebrates Jewish culture and community, and will be accompanied by an opening night reception, a number of expert panel discussions, and a musical performance by blues artist Saul Kaye.
Happy Halloween from the ‘Indy’!
Here’s hoping you didn’t carve your pumpkins too soon — but if you did, Zach Gill has a fun ballad for the spooky, mushy mess that might be on your doorstep from his Pianos on State Halloween performance a few weeks back. Happy Halloween from the Santa...
