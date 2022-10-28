Authorities continue to investigate Titusville crash that killed 70-year-old man

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — The Titusville Police Department is still investigating a fatal crash involving a 70-year-old male victim.

The victim, Howard Raymond Longchamps, was hit while trying to cross the street, law enforcement said.

Investigators said that the incident happened Oct. 5 off 3300 Dairy Road.

Officers said that Longchamps was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

He died two weeks later on Oct. 21, according to police.

This crash is still under investigation.

Police ask anyone who has information to contact the Titusville Police Department at 321-264-7800.

