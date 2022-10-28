Read full article on original website
Donald Trump Jr. Changes Tune on Now-'Heinous' Paul Pelosi Attack
Donald Trump Jr. is taking a slightly different tone from his earlier social media posts poking fun at the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband but continues referencing the incident as he lobs criticisms at his political opponents. The son of former President Donald Trump on Monday called the...
Kearney Hub
Source: Pelosi attacker carried zip ties, in Jan. 6 echo
WASHINGTON — The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband carried zip ties with him when he broke into the couple’s San Francisco home, according to a person briefed on the investigation, in what is the latest parallel to the Capitol riot of Jan. 6, 2021.
Kearney Hub
Americans among dead in Seoul; Supreme Court takes up affirmative action; concerns following Pelosi attack | Hot off the Wire podcast
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. South Korean police are investigating what caused a crowd surge that killed more than 150 people, including two Americans, during Halloween festivities in Seoul over the weekend. The man accused of attacking House...
New evidence points to motives behind Paul Pelosi attacks, FBI reveals
The FBI is revealing new evidence it believes points to the intent behind the brutal attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer speaks with San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins in an exclusive interview.Oct. 31, 2022.
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
‘There was a third person inside the house’ during attack on Paul Pelosi
After an attacker showed up at Nancy Pelosi’s house and assaulted her husband, an analysis of the alleged attacker’s social media profile showed an antisemitic, alt-right ideology. NBC News investigative correspondent Tom Winter reports.Oct. 30, 2022.
Denver Post Issues Urgent Appeal To Voters About GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert
"We grieve that this is who represents our great state in Congress," the newspaper's editorial board wrote in its blistering condemnation of the far-right Republican.
thecomeback.com
Herschel Walker reacts to shocking Barack Obama comments
As former Georgia Bulldogs star running back Herschel Walker continues his campaign for a Georgia Senate seat against incumbent Raphael Warnock, he’s earned himself a few notable critics, including former United States President Barack Obama who blasted him in a speech last week. And now, Walker is responding. During...
Donald Trump Weighs In On Nancy Pelosi's Husband Getting Violently Attacked At Home: 'A Terrible Thing'
After staying quiet on Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, getting attacked in his own home, former President Donald Trump is finally speaking out about the incident. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of them it’s a terrible thing,” Donald said in an interview with Americano Media. “Look at what’s happened to San Francisco generally. Look at what’s happening in Chicago. It was far worse than Afghanistan.”
capitalbnews.org
Ye Can’t Sell ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirts Because Two Black Men Own the Trademark
The reason Ye — the artist formerly known as Kanye West — can’t legally sell his “White Lives Matter” T-shirts is not because the phrase is designated as hate speech by the Anti-Defamation League. It’s because two Black men own the legal trademark. Ramses...
U.S. Capitol Police officers weren't watching live home security cameras when Paul Pelosi was attacked
U.S. Capitol Police officers have survellance cameras outside the Pelosi's residence in San Francisco, but weren't watching it when David DePape allegedly broke in and injured Paul Pelosi.
Kearney Hub
Brazil elects leftist president; Pelosi attacker had zip ties, source says; NFL Week 8 roundup
Today is Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history. By ANDREW MELDRUM, SAM MEDNICK and HANNA ARHIROVA - Associated Press. Updated 9 min ago. AP. By AJIT SOLANKI, AIJAZ HUSSAIN, KRUTIKA PATHI and...
Kearney Hub
China fishing fleet defied U.S. in standoff on the high seas
This summer, as China fired missiles into the sea off Taiwan to protest House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island, a much different kind of geopolitical standoff was taking shape in another corner of the Pacific Ocean. Thousands of miles away, a heavily-armed U.S. Coast Guard cutter sailed up...
Kearney Hub
World leaders grieve deadly Halloween crowd surge in Seoul
HONG KONG — World leaders expressed sadness and condolences after at least 153 people were killed in a crowd surge Saturday night in Seoul, South Korea. The tragedy occurred in Seoul's Itaewon district during Halloween festivities when a huge crowd surged into a narrow downhill alley. At least 133 others were injured in the South Korea's deadliest accident in years.
Kearney Hub
Exec: Trump Organization changed pay practices after election win
NEW YORK — Donald Trump's election as president in November 2016 was a wake-up call — not just for the political establishment but also for the company synonymous with him, his wealth and his fame, a top executive testified Tuesday. Suddenly, with the boss heading to the White...
Kearney Hub
Lula defeats Bolsonaro to again become Brazil's president
SAO PAULO — Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has done it again: Twenty years after first winning the Brazilian presidency, the leftist defeated incumbent Jair Bolsonaro on Sunday in an extremely tight election that marks an about-face for the country after four years of far-right politics. With 99.9%...
Kearney Hub
Judge blocks publishing merger
NEW YORK — A federal judge blocked Penguin Random House's proposed purchase of Simon & Schuster, agreeing with the Justice Department that the joining of two of the world's biggest publishers could "lessen competition" for "top-selling books." U.S. District Court Judge Florence Y. Pan announced the decision in a...
Kearney Hub
Heavy Russian barrage on Ukraine, no water for much of Kyiv
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A massive barrage of Russian cruise missile and drone strikes hit critical infrastructure in Kyiv, Kharkiv and other Ukrainian cities early Monday, knocking out water and power supplies in retaliation for what Moscow alleged was a Ukrainian attack on its Black Sea Fleet. Russia has...
South Korea air raid sirens blare after North fires missiles
Air raid sirens sounded in South Korea after the North fired about a dozen missiles in its direction Wednesday
Kearney Hub
EXPLAINER: How and why do crowd surges turn deadly?
The crowd surge that left dozens dead at Halloween festivities in South Korea's capital city of Seoul on Saturday night is the latest example of a deadly story that has been told around the world: People in a large crowd find themselves squeezed into a space so tight, it is impossible to breathe. Now, as fears of COVID-19 recede and people who have been cooped up in their homes flood into stadiums, nightclubs and other venues, what happened in Seoul could happen again.
