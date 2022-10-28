ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HOLAUSA

Mimi and Millie? ‘Stranger Things’ actress reveals potential collaboration with Mariah Carey

By Shirley Gómez
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H9ei5_0iqThTJO00

Millie Bobby Brown revealed during a recent appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” that she and Mariah Carey might be working together on a project.

The 18-year-old, known for her role as Eleven on Netflix’s Stranger Things , met with the Grammy winner and her children, who are fans of her character. “I’ll just go over, and we’ll sing together,” she revealed. “We have sung together, yeah,” she added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XFhzC_0iqThTJO00 GettyImages
Netflix’s “Enola Holmes 2” World Premiere

When Jimmy Fallon asked if fans could expect a musical collaboration, she said, “Potentially, I don’t know.” Brown described Carey as “the most talented singer ever.”

“This is the biggest scoop I’ve ever gotten on ‘The Tonight Show.’ I would buy that in two seconds,” Fallon added.

RELATED:

Mariah Carey will release a storybook featuring an animated character named ‘Little Mariah’

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez are set to appear on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Millie Bobby Brown sparks engagement rumors with Jake Bongiovi

They are always in communication

“We texted today. Yeah, she called me today,” she said. “The reason is because she grew up in the public eye, and we have connected just on so many different levels.”

“I also just love the way she leads her life with so much power, and she just has so much knowledge, and she’s so wise. She’s just been such an incredible guiding light for me,” she added.


Comments / 0

Related
HOLAUSA

Mariah Carey welcomes Christmas in a spooky-to-jolly video

Mariah Carey farewelled Halloween and officially welcomed Christmas in a spooky-to-jolly video. The superstar took to social media to visually flip the calendar and put everyone in the holiday spirit. Carey’s seasonal social post opens in a black and white setting where the singer is on a stationary...
HOLAUSA

Prince Jackson talks about Harry Styles new ‘king of pop’

Prince Jackson was featured on “Good Morning Britain,” where he talked about various things, among them, Harry Styles. Jackson was asked about Styles’ cover on Rolling Stone magazine, where the publication labels him the new “King of Pop”. Jackson, as the son of the original King of...
HOLAUSA

Katy Perry breaks silence on her ‘glitching’ eye, teasing conspiracy theorists

It’s been all eyes on Katy Perry’s eye after a viral video of her ‘glitching’ had social media in a frenzy. The video was taken mid-concert Monday, showing the singer seemingly losing control over her right eye with a twitch. It was watched millions of times on different platforms, with conspiracy theories running wild about the possibility of a clone, MK Ultra, the Covid vaccine, and more. On Thursday, Perry broke her silence on the glitch.
Popculture

Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma

Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
ComicBook

Musician Cormac Roth, Son of Actor Tim Roth, Dies At Age 25

Cormac Roth, musician and son of Marvel actor Tim Roth, has died at age 25 after a battle with germ cell cancer. News of Cormac Roth's passing was announced by his family in an official statement, which said in part that the young guitarist, producer, and composer was "a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness... a gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him... An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go."
News Breaking LIVE

Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
HOLAUSA

Carlos Vives supports Shakira by changing the lyrics of ‘La Bicleta’

Carlos Vives showed his support for Shakira in his most recent concert. A clip captured by fans shows Vives performing his hit song “La Bicicleta”, which he made alongside Shakira. He made a key omission in the lyrics, showing his tacit support for his friend as she faces the rupture of her decade long relationship with Gerard Piqué.
HOLAUSA

K-Pop star Lee Jihan dies in Seoul Halloween tragedy

Lee Jihan was amongst the 154 people killed this past Saturday. Jihan was a 24-year-old singer and actor, and his death was confirmed by his agencies 935 Entertainment and 9Ato Entertainment. RELATED: Will K-pop band BTS release a music collab with Camilo? Bad Bunny...
HOLAUSA

New Music Friday: The hottest releases from Rihanna, Don Omar, Pepper Lewis, and more

It’s Friday, and it’s Halloween weekend! You might have a busy next couple of nights filled with spooks, laughs, and parties, so to get you ready we have a round-up of new music. Aside from a couple moody slow jams, most of these hits are upbeat, and party-approved, so listen to some artists you love and some rising stars from a variety of genres below.
HOLAUSA

Camila Cabello exudes magic as the face of Victoria’s Secret newest perfume

Right in time for the holidays! Victoria’s Secret’s newest addition comes with a Hispanic touch. As part of the Bombshell fragrance family, the company is introducing Bombshell Magic alongside a campaign starring Camila Cabello. How does Bombshell Magic smell?. Bombshell Magic is enchanting and bright, inspired by the...
HOLAUSA

Lindsay Lohan shares the best advice Al Pacino has given her

Lindsay Lohan is one of the biggest names around, and while she has been around A-listers and Saudi Crown Princes, there is still one person who makes her nervous. The actress is getting ready for the release of her new film on Netflix, Falling For Christmas, and in a rare interview with Cosmpolitan, she shared some insight into her life.
HOLAUSA

Khloé Kardashian shares her thoughts on having a third baby

Khloé Kardashian is a mom of two, and that is the lucky number for her. The reality tv personality and businesswoman said she is “good” with her daughter True Thomson and newborn son; therefore, the “shop is closed.”. During a recent “The Kelly Clarkson Show” appearance,...
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
70K+
Followers
14K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy