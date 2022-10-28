Read full article on original website
Related
NBC New York
Delaware Woman Wins the Lottery Twice in One Week—and She's Not the First Person to Defy the Odds
Earlier this month, a 70-year-old woman from Delaware won two lottery jackpots totaling $400,000 in the same week, despite the incredible odds of such a feat. And it's not the first time something like this has happened to a lottery winner, either. The winner, who asked to remain anonymous, first...
NBC New York
A State-By-State Guide to Where You're Guaranteed Paid Time Off for Voting—and Where You Aren't
Election Day is coming up yet again and, if you're not one of the millions of Americans who has already cast a ballot, you might be wondering: Does my boss have to give me time off to vote?. It depends on where you live. Federal law doesn't require employers to...
NBC New York
NY Sees Two Win $1 Million (or More) on Powerball; No One Hits $1 Billion Jackpot
The Powerball Jackpot will continue to grow, as nobody won the $1 billion jackpot in Monday night's drawing -- but a couple of people in New York became millionaires overnight. One ticket in New York matched all five white balls, winning $1 million, according to the Powerball website. There was...
Comments / 0