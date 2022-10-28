Woman thrown out of bar; parking spot dispute escalates to fight: Chagrin Falls Police Blotter

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Women’s Basketball No.14 Ohio State rolls Notre Dame College 118-33 in exhibitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
City Council Members Denied 9-Year-Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street SignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Cleveland Ohio: Offering Big City Appeal with Small a Town FeelTMannCleveland, OH
Related
Man calls police for assistance when roommate’s friend won’t leave: Strongsville Police Blotter
On Oct. 17, police were dispatched to a Whitney Road apartment, where the caller said he had asked his roommate’s friend, who makes him uncomfortable, to leave the unit. The friend refused. The man also said his roommate and the friend were smoking marijuana. An arriving officer talked to...
Impromptu front yard concert leads to noise citation: North Royalton Police Blotter
On Oct. 8, police were dispatched to a Cedarwood Drive address regarding loud music. An arriving officer located the source of the music, which was a live band playing in the front yard. The owner was told that the jam session could be heard from a far distance and that...
Driver speeds through trailer park: Medina Police Blotter
A driver was cited at 2:24 p.m. Oct. 29 for speeding in a trailer park. Police responded to reports of a possibly intoxicated man wandering on Smith Road at 11:31 p.m. Oct. 29. Officers located the man and took him home. Traffic crash: North Broadway Street. Police were called to...
Drunk driver ends up in ditch: Brunswick Hills Township Police Blotter
Police were called to a single-car crash with injuries at 9:59 p.m. Oct. 8. Police found the car crashed into a ditch in front of a residence. The driver appeared to be impaired and smelled of alcohol. The 45-year-old Strongsville woman was treated at the scene by EMS, failed field sobriety tests and was cited for operating a motor vehicle while impaired.
Drunk driver uses hands to hold his head still during field sobriety test: Brecksville Police Blotter
On Sept. 23, police were dispatched to a single-car crash on Riverview Road. An arriving officer observed that a Kia SUV had hit a guardrail and was stopped facing the road.
Female employee reports ongoing harassment: Broadview Heights Police Blotter
On Oct. 7, police were dispatched to Danbury Woods regarding a harassment complaint involving an employee at the Broadview Road senior living facility. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said that not only was a former employee with whom she had a relationship harassing her at her current job, but he did the same at her prior place of employment.
Man arrested after 30-mile Cleveland Heights police chase
A man has been arrested following an early morning police chase that started in Cleveland Heights and ended in Independence.
Man fires gun during domestic incident: North Ridgeville Police Blotter
On Oct. 15, police investigated a domestic violence complaint that involved a gun being fired. A woman had already left the home. The man who fired the gun was transported to the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation. He was also charged with using weapons while intoxicated. Burglary: Bagley Road. On...
Possible drugs found in car, passenger arrested on warrant: Avon Police Blotter
Police stopped a car for a traffic violation and arrested a passenger inside on an outstanding warrant at 4:20 p.m. Oct. 20. An unknown white substance was found inside the car and was collected for testing. The driver was given a warning for the traffic violation and was released. Theft:...
Phony deputy cons woman out of $3,000: Brunswick Police Blotter
A woman reported being contacted by an unknown person claiming to work for the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office Oct. 4. The caller stated that the woman had an active warrant for her arrest. She was instructed to send $3,000 via various gift cards. The woman did so and was...
Man shot to death in CLE’s Public Square identified
Officials have identified the person shot to death in Cleveland's Public Square.
Woman not wanted at ex-boyfriend’s home: Gates Mills Police Blotter
A man said Oct. 24 that he was watching his ex-girlfriend at his front door through his Ring camera. He did not answer the door, and responding officers found that the woman had already left the home. Officers contacted the woman by phone and advised her that she could be...
Man pleads guilty to racist vandalism incidents in Fairview Park
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Fairview Park man who scrawled racist graffiti on two buildings there this summer pleaded guilty Tuesday to felony charges including ethnic intimidation. Michael Freshwater, 31, was set to begin trial Tuesday on multiple counts each of vandalism, ethnic intimidation and criminal damaging in connection with both incidents. Freshwater and Cuyahoga County prosecutors instead struck a deal to plead guilty to one count each, avoiding a trial.
Man found dead inside his car shortly after leaving work: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
cleveland19.com
Man dies after being shot on Public Square
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking for suspects involved in a deadly shooting on Public Square just before midnight Sunday evening. According to police, a 39-year-old man was participating in a dice game with a group of people, when the suspect approached and shot him. Cleveland police said...
Police looking to ID driver in Old Brooklyn hit-skip
Cleveland police are working to identify the driver that hit a pedestrian on Saturday afternoon in the Old Brooklyn neighborhood before fleeing the scene.
Gunfire erupts during gathering in Akron, wounding 3 bystanders, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Three people were wounded, one critically, during a gun battle at a gathering in the Rolling Acres neighborhood. The shooting occurred just before 5 a.m. Saturday at Judd’s Bar-B-Que on the 2300 block of Romig Road, police say. Police say there was a large gathering and that the victims were caught in the crossfire when the shooting occurred. No details were released on what might have caused the shooting.
Man accused of robbing bank in fake beard arrested: Lorain police
A man accused of robbing a Lorain bank while wearing a fake beard last week has been arrested, police said Monday.
Man accused of stealing $105 bottle of men’s cologne: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – Theft: Great Northern Mall. Officers at 8 p.m. on Oct. 12 arrested a suspected male shoplifter after a store loss prevention officer watched the suspect pace a bottle of $105 men’s cologne in a pocket of his pants and then attempt to leave the store without paying, according to a police report.
huroninsider.com
Two teens hospitalized after truck goes off West Mason Road into field
MILAN – Two 17-year-olds were hospitalized after a truck went off of West Mason Road in a field on Monday evening. According to Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth, the crash occurred at approximately 6:30PM when a 17 year-old male was driving a Chevrolet pickup truck eastbound on West Mason Road near the US Army Reserve Center in Milan Township. The driver lost control of the vehicle, which then traveled off of the left side of the road and rolled over in a field.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
91K+
Followers
86K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 2