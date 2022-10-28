ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chagrin Falls, OH

Woman thrown out of bar; parking spot dispute escalates to fight: Chagrin Falls Police Blotter

By Joan Rusek, special to cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Man pleads guilty to racist vandalism incidents in Fairview Park

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Fairview Park man who scrawled racist graffiti on two buildings there this summer pleaded guilty Tuesday to felony charges including ethnic intimidation. Michael Freshwater, 31, was set to begin trial Tuesday on multiple counts each of vandalism, ethnic intimidation and criminal damaging in connection with both incidents. Freshwater and Cuyahoga County prosecutors instead struck a deal to plead guilty to one count each, avoiding a trial.
FAIRVIEW PARK, OH
cleveland19.com

Man dies after being shot on Public Square

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking for suspects involved in a deadly shooting on Public Square just before midnight Sunday evening. According to police, a 39-year-old man was participating in a dice game with a group of people, when the suspect approached and shot him. Cleveland police said...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Gunfire erupts during gathering in Akron, wounding 3 bystanders, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Three people were wounded, one critically, during a gun battle at a gathering in the Rolling Acres neighborhood. The shooting occurred just before 5 a.m. Saturday at Judd’s Bar-B-Que on the 2300 block of Romig Road, police say. Police say there was a large gathering and that the victims were caught in the crossfire when the shooting occurred. No details were released on what might have caused the shooting.
AKRON, OH
huroninsider.com

Two teens hospitalized after truck goes off West Mason Road into field

MILAN – Two 17-year-olds were hospitalized after a truck went off of West Mason Road in a field on Monday evening. According to Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth, the crash occurred at approximately 6:30PM when a 17 year-old male was driving a Chevrolet pickup truck eastbound on West Mason Road near the US Army Reserve Center in Milan Township. The driver lost control of the vehicle, which then traveled off of the left side of the road and rolled over in a field.
MILAN, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
91K+
Followers
86K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy