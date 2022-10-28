Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay’s first Hmong police officer promoted
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department’s first Hmong police officer is among 7 individuals to receive promotions. Officer Pheuchi Xiong was promoted to sergeant after 9 years with the department. He joined the force in August, 2013, the first Hmong officer in the GBPD’s 156-year history. He was a traffic enforcement officer when we interviewed him in May. Online records show he also serves as vice president of the Police Officer’s Benevolent and Protective Association in the city.
WBAY Green Bay
Driver sought in fatal Green Bay crash
WBAY Green Bay
Court dismisses appeal motion in Neenah deadly bar shooting case
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A court has dismissed a request for an appeal by a man convicted in a deadly shooting at a Neenah bar. On Oct. 31, Casey Cameron appeared in court to argue his motion for post-conviction relief. The court found Cameron had not met the burden of proof and dismissed his motion.
WBAY Green Bay
Milwaukee teen dies in Green Bay hit-and-run
WBAY Green Bay
Catholic Charities announces $10K grant for bonfire explosion victims
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Green Bay has received a $10,000 grant to help victims of the bonfire explosion in Shawano County. Many of the victims are current or former students at Pulaski High School. They were celebrating homecoming Oct. 14 when someone put an accelerant on the fire and it exploded. Several people suffered serious burns and continue to recover at the hospital.
WBAY Green Bay
More school buses hit by catalytic converter thefts
MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Menasha police are investigating the theft of catalytic converters from school buses at Lamers headquarters over the weekend. Police tell Action 2 News five catalytic converters were stolen. The investigation is ongoing, and no information was released about a possible suspect or suspects. A Menasha police...
WBAY Green Bay
Woman accused of murdering and dismembering man wants another competency hearing
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Taylor Schabusiness, the Green Bay woman accused of murdering a man and then dismembering him, is requesting another competency hearing. Her defense filed a motion Monday for another competency exam along with an affidavit from the attorney, Quinn Jolly, expressing concerns about her ability to understand the court proceedings and assist with her defense, based on discussions with Schabusiness, her suicide watch in jail, recent jail records, and her courtroom behavior.
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH: Police investigate fatal hit-and-run in Green Bay
WATCH - NICU HALLOWEEN BABIES.
WBAY Green Bay
Officials: Highway 54 in Town of Oneida reopened after situation ‘resolved safely’
TOWN OF ONEIDA, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials say Highway 54 between Highway 55 and County Road Y has reopened after the ‘matter was resolved safely’ at 5:45 pm. ---THIS STORY HAS BEEN UPDATED, THE PREVIOUS STORY IS BELOW. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s office is asking the public to...
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH: Memorial honors victim of Green Bay hit-and-run crash
WBAY Green Bay
H.S.H.S. St. Vincent Children’s Hospital Patients dress up for Halloween
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - HSHS St. Vincent Children’s Hospital in Green Bay shared precious photos, featuring NICU patients dressed in costumes for Halloween. The photos include Duncan, the Dalmatian, Lando the Mickey Mouse and Lennox the Taco. Special thanks to their families and caregivers for sharing them with...
WBAY Green Bay
Big wish comes true for little girl battling rare brain tumor
HILBERT, Wis. (WBAY) - Four-year-old Quinn Romenesko can’t wait to set sail in her new pond. Almost a dozen Calumet and Manitowoc County fire departments hauled water to fill up a mini-beach in her Hilbert backyard Saturday. Quinn has a rare brain tumor. It’s so rare, her father told...
WBAY Green Bay
3 CREEPY MINUTES: Happy Halloween
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - In this Halloween edition of 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz brings you some of the creepiest facts he could uncover. Some were deemed too creepy for a television audience. This episode may not be for the faint of heart. But 9-year-olds will love it. In...
WBAY Green Bay
WPS customers face higher electric bills
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Day care crisis
WBAY Green Bay
Sen. Bernie Sanders campaigning to get out the vote in Wisconsin
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Just days before the midterm elections, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is joining the campaign trail in the Badger State this weekend. The independent and former presidential contender announced Wisconsin is one of 7 states he’ll be traveling as part of his “Our Future is Now” tour to encourage people to vote.
