GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department’s first Hmong police officer is among 7 individuals to receive promotions. Officer Pheuchi Xiong was promoted to sergeant after 9 years with the department. He joined the force in August, 2013, the first Hmong officer in the GBPD’s 156-year history. He was a traffic enforcement officer when we interviewed him in May. Online records show he also serves as vice president of the Police Officer’s Benevolent and Protective Association in the city.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 22 HOURS AGO