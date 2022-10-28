ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay’s first Hmong police officer promoted

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department’s first Hmong police officer is among 7 individuals to receive promotions. Officer Pheuchi Xiong was promoted to sergeant after 9 years with the department. He joined the force in August, 2013, the first Hmong officer in the GBPD’s 156-year history. He was a traffic enforcement officer when we interviewed him in May. Online records show he also serves as vice president of the Police Officer’s Benevolent and Protective Association in the city.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Driver sought in fatal Green Bay crash

What to know about mailing ballots, in-person absentee voting, and voting in person. WPS submitted a request that's twice as much as the proposal this summer for homeowners, renters and small businesses. School buses hit by catalytic converter thefts. Updated: 4 hours ago. The latest thefts were at Lamers in...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Court dismisses appeal motion in Neenah deadly bar shooting case

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A court has dismissed a request for an appeal by a man convicted in a deadly shooting at a Neenah bar. On Oct. 31, Casey Cameron appeared in court to argue his motion for post-conviction relief. The court found Cameron had not met the burden of proof and dismissed his motion.
NEENAH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Milwaukee teen dies in Green Bay hit-and-run

What to know about mailing ballots, in-person absentee voting, and voting in person. WPS submitted a request that's twice as much as the proposal this summer for homeowners, renters and small businesses. School buses hit by catalytic converter thefts. Updated: 3 hours ago. The latest thefts were at Lamers in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Catholic Charities announces $10K grant for bonfire explosion victims

PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Green Bay has received a $10,000 grant to help victims of the bonfire explosion in Shawano County. Many of the victims are current or former students at Pulaski High School. They were celebrating homecoming Oct. 14 when someone put an accelerant on the fire and it exploded. Several people suffered serious burns and continue to recover at the hospital.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

More school buses hit by catalytic converter thefts

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Menasha police are investigating the theft of catalytic converters from school buses at Lamers headquarters over the weekend. Police tell Action 2 News five catalytic converters were stolen. The investigation is ongoing, and no information was released about a possible suspect or suspects. A Menasha police...
MENASHA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Woman accused of murdering and dismembering man wants another competency hearing

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Taylor Schabusiness, the Green Bay woman accused of murdering a man and then dismembering him, is requesting another competency hearing. Her defense filed a motion Monday for another competency exam along with an affidavit from the attorney, Quinn Jolly, expressing concerns about her ability to understand the court proceedings and assist with her defense, based on discussions with Schabusiness, her suicide watch in jail, recent jail records, and her courtroom behavior.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Memorial honors victim of Green Bay hit-and-run crash

New record highs may be established Wednesday and Thursday. School buses targeted again for catalytic converter theft. Catalytic converter thefts are up 400% in 3 years, according to State Farm. What can fleets -- and you -- do?. Your Voice, Your Vote: Tony Evers. Updated: 15 hours ago. Democratic Gov....
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

H.S.H.S. St. Vincent Children’s Hospital Patients dress up for Halloween

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - HSHS St. Vincent Children’s Hospital in Green Bay shared precious photos, featuring NICU patients dressed in costumes for Halloween. The photos include Duncan, the Dalmatian, Lando the Mickey Mouse and Lennox the Taco. Special thanks to their families and caregivers for sharing them with...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Big wish comes true for little girl battling rare brain tumor

HILBERT, Wis. (WBAY) - Four-year-old Quinn Romenesko can’t wait to set sail in her new pond. Almost a dozen Calumet and Manitowoc County fire departments hauled water to fill up a mini-beach in her Hilbert backyard Saturday. Quinn has a rare brain tumor. It’s so rare, her father told...
HILBERT, WI
WBAY Green Bay

3 CREEPY MINUTES: Happy Halloween

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - In this Halloween edition of 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz brings you some of the creepiest facts he could uncover. Some were deemed too creepy for a television audience. This episode may not be for the faint of heart. But 9-year-olds will love it. In...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WPS customers face higher electric bills

What to know about mailing ballots, in-person absentee voting, and voting in person. WPS submitted a request that's twice as much as the proposal this summer for homeowners, renters and small businesses. School buses hit by catalytic converter thefts. Updated: 4 hours ago. The latest thefts were at Lamers in...
MENASHA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: Day care crisis

What to know about mailing ballots, in-person absentee voting, and voting in person. WPS submitted a request that's twice as much as the proposal this summer for homeowners, renters and small businesses. School buses hit by catalytic converter thefts. Updated: 3 hours ago. The latest thefts were at Lamers in...
MENASHA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Sen. Bernie Sanders campaigning to get out the vote in Wisconsin

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Just days before the midterm elections, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is joining the campaign trail in the Badger State this weekend. The independent and former presidential contender announced Wisconsin is one of 7 states he’ll be traveling as part of his “Our Future is Now” tour to encourage people to vote.
OSHKOSH, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy