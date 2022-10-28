Read full article on original website
Twitter staff have been told to work 84-hour weeks and managers slept at the office over the weekend as they scramble to meet Elon Musk's tight deadlines, reports say
Twitter managers have told some staff work 12-hour shifts, seven days a week, CNBC reported. Some managers told The New York Times they slept at Twitter's office on Friday and Saturday nights. Staff are trying to prove themselves amid the looming threat of layoffs under new owner Elon Musk. Staff...
Lebron James said he doesn't know Elon Musk and 'could care less who owns Twitter' but hopes the billionaire will take hate speech seriously
After reports of a rise in hate speech on the app, Twitter responded by saying the platform's content moderation rules on hateful conduct still remain.
Musk tests waters on paid verification for Twitter accounts
Billionaire Elon Musk is already floating major changes for Twitter as he begins his first week as owner of the social-media platform. A venture capitalist working with Musk tweeted a poll asking how much users would be willing to pay for the blue check mark that Twitter has historically used to verify higher-profile accounts so other users know it’s really them.
New evidence points to motives behind Paul Pelosi attacks, FBI reveals
The FBI is revealing new evidence it believes points to the intent behind the brutal attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer speaks with San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins in an exclusive interview.Oct. 31, 2022.
Ye Can’t Sell ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirts Because Two Black Men Own the Trademark
The reason Ye — the artist formerly known as Kanye West — can’t legally sell his “White Lives Matter” T-shirts is not because the phrase is designated as hate speech by the Anti-Defamation League. It’s because two Black men own the legal trademark. Ramses...
AP source: Pelosi attacker carried zip ties, in Jan. 6 echo
WASHINGTON (AP) — The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband carried zip ties with him when he broke into the couple’s San Francisco home, according to a person briefed on the investigation, in what is the latest parallel to the Capitol riot of Jan. 6, 2021.
Witnesses describe ‘a hell’ inside South Korean crowd surge
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — In one moment, thousands of Halloween revelers crammed into the narrow, vibrant streets of Seoul’s most cosmopolitan neighborhood, eager to show off their capes, wizard hats and bat wings. In the next, a surge of panic spread as an unmanageable mass of people...
