Russia strips exiled climate striker, family of citizenship
LONDON (AP) — An exiled climate and antiwar activist says a Moscow court has stripped him of his Russian citizenship. A lawyer says the court also revoked the citizenship of activist Arshak Makichyan’s two brothers and father on Monday. Makichyan is an ally of Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg and made headlines in 2019 with a string of solo protests on Moscow’s Pushkin Square. He and his wife left Russia for Germany four weeks into Russia’s war in Ukraine amid the Kremlin’s brutal dispersal of antiwar protests. Makichyan has repeatedly spoken out against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In the meantime, several Russian businessmen have renounced their citizenship voluntarily.
President: Moldova will defy Russian pressure, stay pro-West
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — The president of Moldova has pledged to keep her country on a pro-Western course despite struggling under pressure of what she called Russia’s energy and political “blackmail.” President Maia Sandu addressed Romania’s Parliament while visiting the European Union member country on Tuesday. She said, “We are willing to pay the price of our freedom.” Moldova is entirely dependent on Russia for its natural gas. As Sandu addressed Romanian lawmakers, the country’s breakaway Trans-Dniester region stopped supplying the rest of Moldova with electricity. The Moscow-backed separatist region is home to Moldova’s largest gas-operated power station, which supplies about 70% of the country’s electricity needs.
North Korea warns US of ‘powerful’ response to allied drills
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s Foreign Ministry criticized the United States for expanding joint military exercises with South Korea that it claims are practice for a potential invasion, and it warned Tuesday of “more powerful follow-up measures” in response. The statement from the ministry...
‘If you can’t say it, write it’: French kids reveal abuse
PARIS (AP) — A new campaign in France allows young children to flag abusive attacks by simply dropping letters in easily accessible mailboxes across the country, for experts to assess. And the results have led to several police investigations, while giving a rare and shocking snapshot of the scale of child abuse in France. Started by a police officer who was himself sexually abused as a boy and founded a child protection group called Les Papillons (“Butterflies”), the two-year-old program runs under the motto: “If you can’t say it, write it.” The group says about 7% of responses denounced sexual abuse, which in 30% of the cases was committed within the family circle.
ICC prosecutor seeks to resume Venezuela investigation
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor is seeking to reopen his investigation into allegations of torture and extrajudicial killings committed by Venezuelan security forces under President Nicolás Maduro. Prosecutor Karim Khan’s request Tuesday for authorization to resume the probe comes just over six months after Venezuela asked the court to defer its investigation to authorities in the Latin American nation. The ICC is a court of last resort that investigates alleged war crimes, crimes against humanity and other grave offenses when nations are unable, or unwilling, to do so. But Khan says he believes a deferral to Venezuelan authorities “is, at this stage, not warranted, and that the investigation should be authorized to resume.”
Oath Keepers member: Capitol riot was historic, spontaneous
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Florida man who stormed the U.S. Capitol with other members of the far-right Oath Keepers has testified that he believed they were participating in a historic event reminiscent of the French Revolution. Graydon Young was a witness for the government Monday at the seditious conspiracy trial of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four associates. Young said he saw parallels between the mob that attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and the French people who stormed the Bastille more than two centuries ago. Young was the first Oath Keepers member to plead guilty to a conspiracy charge related to the Capitol attack.
Five police killed in Ecuador; state of emergency declared
QUITO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - At least five Ecuadorean police officers were killed on Tuesday in explosive attacks in response to prisoner transfers from overcrowded and violent penitentiaries, prompting President Guillermo Lasso to declare a state of emergency in two provinces.
Kansas woman who led all-female ISIS battalion sentenced to 20 years in prison
Allison Fluke-Ekren, a Kansas woman who led an all-female ISIS battalion in Syria, was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday in a federal courtroom in Alexandria, Virginia. In June, Fluke-Ekren pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to provide support to ISIS, telling the judge she didn’t know that some of the 100 women she led and trained to use guns and explosives were children, some as young as 10.
US Treasury targets ISIS weapons trafficking network in Somalia with sanctions
The US Treasury Department on Tuesday took its first action against ISIS-Somalia, sanctioning seven individuals and one entities with ties to the terrorist affiliate. The latest actions build on recent moves by the State and Treasury departments against al-Shabaab, and several of those sanctioned Tuesday also have ties to that militant group.
GOP Rep. Brad Wenstrup’s niece killed in Seoul crowd surge
Rep. Brad Wenstrup’s niece, Anne Marie Gieske, died in the Halloween crowd surge in Seoul over the weekend, the Ohio Republican said in a statement Monday. “Monica and I, and our entire family, are grieving the loss of our niece Anne Marie Gieske. She was a gift from God to our family. We loved her so much,” Wenstrup said in the statement.
China slams reported plan for US B-52 bombers in Australia
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A news report says the United States is preparing to deploy up to six nuclear-capable B-52 bombers in northern Australia, prompting China to accuse the U.S. of undermining regional peace and stability. Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported that the United States is preparing to build dedicated facilities for the bombers at Royal Australian Air Force Base Tindal in the Northern Territory. Tindal is south of the coastal city of Darwin, where thousands of U.S. Marines Corps troops have spent about half of each year since 2012. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese did not directly respond when asked at a news conference on Monday if the United States is preparing to deploy bombers in Australia.
Judge declines to drop charges against Donald Trump ally Tom Barrack after hinting he would
After hinting some charges may be dropped in the foreign lobbying trial of longtime Donald Trump ally Tom Barrack, a federal judge on Tuesday is allowing the charges to stand and the case may soon go to the jury. US District Judge Brian Cogan indicated in court on Monday that...
Exit poll points to no clear winner in Danish election
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danes have voted in a parliamentary election Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was forced to call amid the fallout from her government’s contentious decision to cull millions of minks as a pandemic response measure. An exit poll by broadcaster TV2 after voting ended Tuesday showed the center-left bloc led by Frederiksen’s Social Democrats would not get enough votes for a majority in Parliament, but neither would the center-right opposition. The exit poll, carried out by the Megafon research institute for TV2, suggested the new Moderates party led by former Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen would hold the balance of power.
Trump pal called a liar; defense says he had nothing to hide
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal prosecutor has accused a longtime associate of Donald Trump of lying to a jury over how he used his access to the former president to secretly promote the interests of the United Arab Emirates. Tom Barrack’s lawyer said his client had no reason to lie because he did nothing wrong. The exchange came during closing arguments at a federal trial where the California billionnaire has pleaded not guilty to charges including acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government,
North Korea threatens to use nuke over S. Korea-US drills
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has issued a veiled threat Tuesday to use nuclear weapons to get the U.S. and South Korea to “pay the most horrible price in history. The warning by senior North Korean official Pak Jong Chon Tuesday is an escalation of its fiery rhetoric targeting the ongoing large-scale military drills between its rivals. Pak says “the special means of the (North’s) armed forces will carry out their strategic mission without delay” if the U.S. and South Korea plot to attack North Korea. Pak is a close confidant of leader Kim Jong Un.
