Italy’s leading independent distribution company Eagle Pictures has signed a milestone pact with Sony to distribute the studio’s movies in Italy, as well as co-produce European and international films. The deal expands on Eagle’s previous agreement with Sony which concerned the distribution of Sony titles on home entertainment platforms. Starting next March, the banner will be handling the distribution of all of Sony’s movies in Italy. Eagle, which is presided over by Franco-Tunisian entrepreneur Tarak Ben Ammar and headed by Andrea Goretti, also boasts distribution deals with Paramount Pictures International, MGM, Warner Bros. and Lionsgate. Eagle and Sony have already...

