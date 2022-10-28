World Series 2022: How to watch the Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros in Game 1 Friday (10-28-22) | TV, live stream and time

Read full article on original website
No word on a trial date for Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
James Beard Award Winning Restaurant Corinne’s Place Launching Two Food TrucksMarilyn JohnsonCamden, NJ
Riverwards Produce Owner Vincent Finazzo Explains Why to Shop Local for Turkey Day This YearMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Opinion: Why Some Homicides Get More Media Coverage Than OthersCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
Opinion: More Policing Will Only Sour The Relationship Between Drexel University Students and Philadelphia ResidentsCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
Houston Astros' Justin Verlander explains giving middle finger to Phillies fans
In the City of Brotherly Love and the undefeated Eagles, Justin Verlander showed the reverse of the first and playfully gave Phillies fans another kind of bird Monday.
NBC Sports
Was Framber Valdez using a foreign substance? Phillies react
HOUSTON -- The Phillies have rallied from behind often enough this season and this month, in particular, that it qualified as a mini-surprise Saturday night when they couldn't come up with the big hit they needed. Framber Valdez was too filthy. The Astros lefty stifled the Phils, allowing one run...
Why do so many baseball fans hate the Houston Astros?
But not everyone in Texas, and in parts of the US are Astros fans even though the team has won consistently and made it to the World Series four times in the last six years.
Centre Daily
Report: Harper-Obsessed Japanese Baseball Star Wants to Play for Phillies
Much like Seiya Suzuki during the 2021 Major League Baseball offseason, a new Japanese baseball star has announced he is ready to be posted. This time, it's Orix Buffaloes outfielder Masataka Yoshida, per @GaijinBaseball on Twitter. Across seven seasons in the Nippon Professional Baseball league, the 29-year-old has hit .327...
Meet the family owned tailor business responsible for the Astros World Series jerseys
Martin Tailors is a family-owned company that has been serving the Houston area since 1957, and ABC13 met with them ahead of Game 2 of the World Series
Should the Phillies Ever Hit the World Series Wall, A Hatfield Company Keeps Them Safe
When the topic of being safe at a baseball game usually involves what’s going on at the bases or home plate. But thanks to Safety Padding Ink, a Hatfield company, players well being is ensured even in the outfields. Matt Petrillo swung for the fences in bringing the story to CBS3 Philadelphia.
dodgerblue.com
Yordan Álvarez Recalls Mixed Emotions From Dodgers Trade With Astros
The Los Angeles Dodgers were aggressive spenders during the 2015-2016 international signing period, with the likes of Yordan Álvarez, Yadier Alvarez, Starling Heredia and Ronny Brito among their additions. Álvarez, a Cuban native, was the last of that bunch to sign with the Dodgers as an international free agent....
WNYT
If Astros win World Series, gambler will earn record payout
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A prolific Texas gambler with a knack for attention-getting bets stands to win nearly $75 million if the Houston Astros win the World Series, including what sportsbooks say would be the largest payout on a single legal sports bet in U.S. history. Jim “Mattress...
Bulls vs. Nets prediction, Same Game Parlay and odds for Tuesday, 11/1
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. It’s been a slow start to the season for both teams as the Chicago Bulls are 3-4 and the Brooklyn Nets are 2-5 after the first seven games. The Nets will be on the second night of a back-to-back, while the Bulls will be well-rested since they have not played since Saturday. It should be an exciting matchup, and our expert analyzed the game and found a best bet.
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: They have ARRIVED - Houston Astros descend on Philadelphia⚾
HOUSTON – H-town has arrived in Philadelphia ahead of Game 3 in the World Series. KPRC 2′s Zach Lashway was there when the team arrived in Philadelphia. See the Houston Astros players getting off the buses at Citizens Bank Park in the video below.
FOX Sports
2022 World Series: Lance McCullers is different, but Astros starter remains great
Though Tuesday’s Game 3 will be the first time Lance McCullers Jr. has ever pitched at Citizens Bank Park, the postseason stage is one he’s quite comfortable performing on. Still just 29 years old, McCullers ranks 11th among active pitchers with 68.1 career postseason innings . At the...
Rangers vs. Coyotes prediction, goalies and odds for Sunday, 10/30
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. There’s just a handful of NHL games on Sunday, one of which is the Arizona Coyotes hosting the New York Rangers. To say these are two teams on the opposite end of the spectrum would be an understatement. The Coyotes finished last season with the absolute worst record in the NHL, and the Rangers were just two games short of a Stanley Cup Final appearance.
The Daily South
Houston Astros' Trey Mancini Has Already Won
Back in spring of 2020, future Houston Astros player Trey Mancini was preparing for another season with the Baltimore Orioles. The outfielder and first baseman was 27 years old when he started to feel off. "I'd just get tired after a few swings. So I knew something was up, but...
This Eagles-Saints Trade Would Send Alvin Kamara To Philadelphia
As the calendar turns over to November, the Philadelphia Eagles remain the last remaining undefeated team in the NFL. They have done a great job on both sides of the ball as they have a top-five-rated offense and defense. Could a trade with the New Orleans Saints for superstar running back Alvin Kamara be on the horizon to make them even more dangerous?
