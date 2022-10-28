World Series 2022: How to watch the Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros in Game 1 Friday (10-28-22) | TV, live stream and time

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. It’s been a slow start to the season for both teams as the Chicago Bulls are 3-4 and the Brooklyn Nets are 2-5 after the first seven games. The Nets will be on the second night of a back-to-back, while the Bulls will be well-rested since they have not played since Saturday. It should be an exciting matchup, and our expert analyzed the game and found a best bet.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO