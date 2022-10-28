Man runs red light in Infiniti, reaches for gun after getting pulled over, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested for running a red light, then later reaching down for their automatic weapon.

On Oct. 28 at 3:30 AM, Memphis Police saw a black 2009 Infiniti G37 run a red light on Central Avenue and East Parkway.

MPD conducted a traffic stop and saw that the temporary tag on the car was expired, court documents showed.

The driver, Robert Morton, told police that he did not have a driver’s license or proof of insurance.

During the traffic stop, Morton reached down by his feet.

Police searched the vehicle and found a Glock 9mm with 17 live rounds in the magazine, one in the chamber with a switch attached, right where Morton was reaching down, according to an affidavit.

The Infiniti was towed to the city lot.

Robert Morton, 20, was arrested and charged with Disregarding a Red Light, Driving while License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, and Violation of Vehicle Registration.

Robert Morton has a court date on Oct. 31.

