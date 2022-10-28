ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man runs red light in Infiniti, reaches for gun after getting pulled over, MPD says

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested for running a red light, then later reaching down for their automatic weapon.

On Oct. 28 at 3:30 AM, Memphis Police saw a black 2009 Infiniti G37 run a red light on Central Avenue and East Parkway.

MPD conducted a traffic stop and saw that the temporary tag on the car was expired, court documents showed.

The driver, Robert Morton, told police that he did not have a driver’s license or proof of insurance.

During the traffic stop, Morton reached down by his feet.

Police searched the vehicle and found a Glock 9mm with 17 live rounds in the magazine, one in the chamber with a switch attached, right where Morton was reaching down, according to an affidavit.

The Infiniti was towed to the city lot.

Robert Morton, 20, was arrested and charged with Disregarding a Red Light, Driving while License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, and Violation of Vehicle Registration.

Robert Morton has a court date on Oct. 31.

William Clifton McKinley
3d ago

It's automatic going to jail for a revoked or suspended license. Looks like he didn't want to go to jail. Welcome to the jungle. Just another day in today's Memphis.

nobodycaresaboutthelaws
4d ago

It amazes me that while the rest of us idiots are following the laws criminals aren't and they aren't worried about it so what is the penalty for no insurance?

Teddy Frederick
3d ago

I've been saying this for a while, Watch out for infinities with drive out tags as they commit 99.9% of crimes in Memphis

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

