KVOE
USD 252 Southern Lyon County begins 10th Honor Flight
The latest rapid-fire trip to Washington DC and back is underway for USD 252 Southern Lyon County. Honor Flight Number 10 got started with the traditional sendoff from Olpe before 2 am. Veterans, students, medical staff and district administrators will return late Tuesday evening. Superintendent Mike Argabright, whose father and...
KVOE
Emporia Senior Center Board of Directors emergency meeting delves into options available to overcome well noted financial strains facing the agency
With the financial foundation of the Emporia Senior Center less than stable, the Board of Directors convened an emergency meeting Monday evening to explore any and all options available to avoid dissolving the agency. Senior Center Director Ian Boyd has stated the financial issues stem from a number of factors...
KVOE
Halloween festivities enjoyed by all in Emporia
Young ghouls, goblins, superheroes and more had a boo-tiful night for trick-or-treating on Halloween. Activities began in the late afternoon with the annual Boo in the Zoo at the David Traylor Zoo. More than 1,200 people passed through the zoo’s gates to collect some candy and interact with zoo staff, residents and right around 30-plus community organizations.
KVOE
Core of Emporia’s All Veterans Tribute schedule begins this week
Emporia’s annual All Veterans Tribute Week activities begin this week. The activity list begins Tuesday with the Veterans Artist Gallery exhibit at the Emporia Arts Center, with the core of activities continuing through the Quilts of Gratitude presentation ceremony at the Fairgrounds Anderson Building on Nov. 13. In between, some highlights include:
KVOE
Donations sought for Emporia Main Street’s Soldier Care Package drive
Emporia Main Street’s Soldier Care Package drive is now underway. Director Casey Woods says soldiers overseas are looking for at least some of the comforts of home. Books, non-perishable food, flavor packets for drinking water, powdered drink mixes, disposable cameras, 100-percent cotton clothing and other items are all welcomed through the end of November. Residents can drop off items at the Main Street office, 727 Commercial.
KVOE
Sign ups now available for Salvation Army of Emporia Christmas assistance program
The enrollment period for the Emporia Salvation Army’s Christmas assistance program is now open. Sign-ups will be accepted now through Friday, Nov. 11. Salvation Army of Emporia Captain Mylie Hadden says sign-ups will be first come first serve. Applicants will need to provide the following documentation to qualify for...
KVOE
Emporia Main Street has successful turnout for Halloween festivities
Trick-or-treaters of all ages found their way to downtown Emporia for Main Street’s traditional trick-or-treating event Saturday morning. The event returns to normal for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Emporia Main Street Community Development Coordinator Jessica Buchholz says this event is a way downtown businesses can say thank you to the community.
KVOE
Emporia Farmers Market concludes 40th outdoor season Saturday; Indoor season set to begin next Saturday
The Emporia Farmers Market closed out the 40th outdoor market season Saturday morning. Market Manager Trisha Fullerton says they had a great year that featured a strong lineup of both familiar and new vendors. Along with fresh produce and homemade crafts and jewelry, Saturday’s market also featured a vendor costume...
KVOE
Emporia City Commission convening Wednesday
Development matters will headline the Emporia City Commission’s weekly action meeting Wednesday morning. Commissioners may approve the implementation of an additional one percent community improvement district for the Emporia Land Development LLC Pavillions II development. If approved the CID would see the entire development would become subject to a two percent sales tax.
Halloween happenings in the area tonight
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Today is the day! KSNT 27 News has put together a list of Halloween happenings near Topeka. Oct. 31, Project Halloween, A Pirate Treasure Adventure, Helen Hocker Theater, Topeka The Helen Hocker Theater presents Project Halloween, an all-ages spooktacular haunted house to put you in the Halloween spirit, but not scare you. […]
Photos: Day of the Dead in Emporia
EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Dia de Los Muertos festival kicked off Saturday morning with a parade, followed by trick or treating in Emporia. This event was a partnership between Hispanics of Today & Tomorrow and Emporia Main Street. The Parade of the Living Dead marched from 7th Street to 11th Street on Commercial Street with […]
Gage Park mini-train to stay in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT)- The Gage Park mini-train is officially retired, giving it’s last ride over the weekend, but that does not mean it is going anywhere anytime soon. Although the train will most likely never be giving anyone rides ever again, Shawnee County Parks and Rec is already making plans to preserve the locomotive. The train […]
KVOE
Head-on crash in Emporia sends one person to Newman Regional Health
A crash involving an SUV and car in central Emporia resulted in a hospital trip for one of the two drivers Monday. The crash happened near the intersection of Fourth and State just before 1 pm. Emporia Police Capt. Ray Mattas says a southbound SUV driven by 65-year-old Robin Butts went left of center and hit a northboind car driven by 48-year-old Raul Diaz.
KVOE
Safety tips as plentiful as candy for Halloween
The Halloween weather forecast should be ideal for trick-or-treating, meaning clear skies and temperatures likely in the 60s at sunset. Even with the moon above and the help of streetlights, everybody is encouraged to take extra care with the ghosts and goblins. Here’s Emporia Police Master Patrol Officer Jaffar Agha on the most recent KVOE J& J Show:
WIBW
Topeka Zoo is saying goodbye to Boo at the Zoo, hello to Zoo Lights
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Boo at the Zoo took place the last two Saturday’s of October as Halloween approached. The first Saturday, the zoo saw an attendance of about 5,000 people. The Topeka Zoo invited families to dress up in costumes and trick-or-treat around the zoo watching animals also enjoy...
Wet grass slows down plan for Topeka controlled burn
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff advised citizens not to call 911 if they see smoke near the Phillip Billard Municipal Airport in Topeka. The MTAA Fire Department had tentatively planned to burn the grassy areas near the airfield on Monday, Oct. 31. The controlled burn was postponed when wet grass slowed any progress, […]
washburnreview.org
Chemistry professor under fire after accusations of cultural appropriation
Holly O’Neil, associate professor of chemistry and interim assistant dean of the College of Arts and Science, is under fire after being accused of practicing cultural appropriation Thursday, Oct. 27. Cultural appropriation is defined as “the act of taking or using things from a culture that is not your...
KVOE
HAY BALE FIRE: Lyon County Crime Stoppers opens possibility of reward as investigation continues
As a hay bale fire south of Emporia continues to smolder, Lyon County Crime Stoppers has opened up a chance for a reward while Lyon County deputies investigate the case. The fire near Roads 130 and G hasn’t officially been called suspicious — Emporia Fire has said the cause is undetermined — but deputies are seeking information from the public and Crime Stoppers is encouraging residents to submit tips for a chance at a reward — if those tips lead to the arrests and convictions of those involved.
KVOE
Council Grove man airlifted to Wichita hospital after crash northeast of Emporia
Lyon County deputies say a Council Grove man was airlifted to Wichita for medical treatment after a crash in northeast Lyon County on Monday. Deputy James Baker says the crash near Kansas Highway 99 and Road 250 was reported at 9:30 am. The wreck happened when 75-year-old Martin Gilbert, who was driving a fully-loaded grain truck southbound on K-99, went off the highway for unlisted reasons. Gilbert lost control and the semi rolled at least once.
Gruesome, frightening tales from the Capitol Building
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Statehouse, also known as the “Peoples House,” is home to two of the creepiest stories in the state. Warning, the story is also a gruesome tale. The Statehouse was built in the early 1900s and harbors two frightening tales, one including a worker who was fastening plates on the building’s […]
