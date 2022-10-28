ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVOE

USD 252 Southern Lyon County begins 10th Honor Flight

The latest rapid-fire trip to Washington DC and back is underway for USD 252 Southern Lyon County. Honor Flight Number 10 got started with the traditional sendoff from Olpe before 2 am. Veterans, students, medical staff and district administrators will return late Tuesday evening. Superintendent Mike Argabright, whose father and...
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Emporia Senior Center Board of Directors emergency meeting delves into options available to overcome well noted financial strains facing the agency

With the financial foundation of the Emporia Senior Center less than stable, the Board of Directors convened an emergency meeting Monday evening to explore any and all options available to avoid dissolving the agency. Senior Center Director Ian Boyd has stated the financial issues stem from a number of factors...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Halloween festivities enjoyed by all in Emporia

Young ghouls, goblins, superheroes and more had a boo-tiful night for trick-or-treating on Halloween. Activities began in the late afternoon with the annual Boo in the Zoo at the David Traylor Zoo. More than 1,200 people passed through the zoo’s gates to collect some candy and interact with zoo staff, residents and right around 30-plus community organizations.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Core of Emporia’s All Veterans Tribute schedule begins this week

Emporia’s annual All Veterans Tribute Week activities begin this week. The activity list begins Tuesday with the Veterans Artist Gallery exhibit at the Emporia Arts Center, with the core of activities continuing through the Quilts of Gratitude presentation ceremony at the Fairgrounds Anderson Building on Nov. 13. In between, some highlights include:
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Donations sought for Emporia Main Street’s Soldier Care Package drive

Emporia Main Street’s Soldier Care Package drive is now underway. Director Casey Woods says soldiers overseas are looking for at least some of the comforts of home. Books, non-perishable food, flavor packets for drinking water, powdered drink mixes, disposable cameras, 100-percent cotton clothing and other items are all welcomed through the end of November. Residents can drop off items at the Main Street office, 727 Commercial.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia Main Street has successful turnout for Halloween festivities

Trick-or-treaters of all ages found their way to downtown Emporia for Main Street’s traditional trick-or-treating event Saturday morning. The event returns to normal for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Emporia Main Street Community Development Coordinator Jessica Buchholz says this event is a way downtown businesses can say thank you to the community.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia City Commission convening Wednesday

Development matters will headline the Emporia City Commission’s weekly action meeting Wednesday morning. Commissioners may approve the implementation of an additional one percent community improvement district for the Emporia Land Development LLC Pavillions II development. If approved the CID would see the entire development would become subject to a two percent sales tax.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Halloween happenings in the area tonight

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Today is the day! KSNT 27 News has put together a list of Halloween happenings near Topeka. Oct. 31, Project Halloween, A Pirate Treasure Adventure, Helen Hocker Theater, Topeka The Helen Hocker Theater presents Project Halloween, an all-ages spooktacular haunted house to put you in the Halloween spirit, but not scare you. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Photos: Day of the Dead in Emporia

EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Dia de Los Muertos festival kicked off Saturday morning with a parade, followed by trick or treating in Emporia. This event was a partnership between Hispanics of Today & Tomorrow and Emporia Main Street. The Parade of the Living Dead marched from 7th Street to 11th Street on Commercial Street with […]
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Gage Park mini-train to stay in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT)- The Gage Park mini-train is officially retired, giving it’s last ride over the weekend, but that does not mean it is going anywhere anytime soon. Although the train will most likely never be giving anyone rides ever again, Shawnee County Parks and Rec is already making plans to preserve the locomotive. The train […]
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Head-on crash in Emporia sends one person to Newman Regional Health

A crash involving an SUV and car in central Emporia resulted in a hospital trip for one of the two drivers Monday. The crash happened near the intersection of Fourth and State just before 1 pm. Emporia Police Capt. Ray Mattas says a southbound SUV driven by 65-year-old Robin Butts went left of center and hit a northboind car driven by 48-year-old Raul Diaz.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Safety tips as plentiful as candy for Halloween

The Halloween weather forecast should be ideal for trick-or-treating, meaning clear skies and temperatures likely in the 60s at sunset. Even with the moon above and the help of streetlights, everybody is encouraged to take extra care with the ghosts and goblins. Here’s Emporia Police Master Patrol Officer Jaffar Agha on the most recent KVOE J& J Show:
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Topeka Zoo is saying goodbye to Boo at the Zoo, hello to Zoo Lights

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Boo at the Zoo took place the last two Saturday’s of October as Halloween approached. The first Saturday, the zoo saw an attendance of about 5,000 people. The Topeka Zoo invited families to dress up in costumes and trick-or-treat around the zoo watching animals also enjoy...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Wet grass slows down plan for Topeka controlled burn

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff advised citizens not to call 911 if they see smoke near the Phillip Billard Municipal Airport in Topeka. The MTAA Fire Department had tentatively planned to burn the grassy areas near the airfield on Monday, Oct. 31. The controlled burn was postponed when wet grass slowed any progress, […]
TOPEKA, KS
washburnreview.org

Chemistry professor under fire after accusations of cultural appropriation

Holly O’Neil, associate professor of chemistry and interim assistant dean of the College of Arts and Science, is under fire after being accused of practicing cultural appropriation Thursday, Oct. 27. Cultural appropriation is defined as “the act of taking or using things from a culture that is not your...
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

HAY BALE FIRE: Lyon County Crime Stoppers opens possibility of reward as investigation continues

As a hay bale fire south of Emporia continues to smolder, Lyon County Crime Stoppers has opened up a chance for a reward while Lyon County deputies investigate the case. The fire near Roads 130 and G hasn’t officially been called suspicious — Emporia Fire has said the cause is undetermined — but deputies are seeking information from the public and Crime Stoppers is encouraging residents to submit tips for a chance at a reward — if those tips lead to the arrests and convictions of those involved.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Council Grove man airlifted to Wichita hospital after crash northeast of Emporia

Lyon County deputies say a Council Grove man was airlifted to Wichita for medical treatment after a crash in northeast Lyon County on Monday. Deputy James Baker says the crash near Kansas Highway 99 and Road 250 was reported at 9:30 am. The wreck happened when 75-year-old Martin Gilbert, who was driving a fully-loaded grain truck southbound on K-99, went off the highway for unlisted reasons. Gilbert lost control and the semi rolled at least once.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Gruesome, frightening tales from the Capitol Building

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Statehouse, also known as the “Peoples House,” is home to two of the creepiest stories in the state. Warning, the story is also a gruesome tale. The Statehouse was built in the early 1900s and harbors two frightening tales, one including a worker who was fastening plates on the building’s […]
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy